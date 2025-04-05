Share

The Guardian writes:

Contrary to the Guardian’s BS headline, Russia never said its aim was peace.

Russia’s Special Military Operation, begun in Ukraine in 2022, had three stated aims :

Russia aims to destroy the Kiev regime’s military force. Why is it perfectly reasonable for Russia to aim to do this? Here’s why. The Kiev military force has been violently attacking Russian-speaking civilians in the Donbass region that was formerly part of Ukraine, as part of a violent ethnic cleaning campaign against Russian-speaking people spearheaded by literal Nazis who hate Russians and who are a major power in the Kiev government and military. The Kiev military also has been trying to assert the sovereignty of this anti-Russian-speaking Kiev government in Crimea where the people are Russian-speaking and voted to be part of Russia, which it had been part of for many years in the past.

Russia is using military force to force the Kiev government to give up its claims to be the sovereign power in the Donbass region and other regions where Russian-speaking people have voted to be part of Russia.

Russia aims to make sure that missiles with nuclear weapons aimed at Russia will not ever be located in Ukraine, which means Russia wants to make sure that Ukraine never is part of NATO, i.e., that Ukraine is neutral.

Russia has never said it aims for peace.

Russia did not aim for a peace in which Russian-speaking people are prohibited from using the Russian language (which is what Kiev government laws did.)

Russia did not want a peace in which nuclear weapons were located mere minutes away from Moscow, which is what Kiev’s wish to join NATA meant.

Russia did not want a peace in which a Kiev military force riddled with people wearing Swastikas acted freely to terrorize Russian-speaking people.

Russia happens to have won the war. (A fact the Western media never admits.)

Russia is engaged in a mopping up operation now, one that will accomplish all of its stated goals. Russia will accomplish its stated goals in either of two ways:

The Kiev government will surrender relatively soon on Russian terms and thus end the slaughter that is killing about 4 Ukrainian soldiers for every 1 Russian soldier, or The Kiev government will not surrender, thus ensuring even more thousands of soldiers will die, and before too long its military force will totally collapse in utter defeat, at which time the Kiev government’s ability to rule Ukraine will vanish, and Russia will take over all of Ukraine.

Trump knows that the above two choices are the only possible outcomes in Ukraine. Trump wants Kiev to surrender relatively soon (while calling the surrender a “negotiated peace” to save face.) Here’s why. If there is no surrender soon then there will inevitably come a time when Kiev’s military is on the verge of utter undeniable catastrophic collapse and defeat, at which time fanatical pro-Ukraine politicians in the United States will demand that Trump do everything possible (send U.S. troops to Ukraine? send every last weapon in the U.S. armory to Ukraine? Nuke Russia?) to save Ukraine. Trump does not want to be in that position because whatever he would do would be bad for him. This is why Trump wants to get a “peace deal” (meaning a Ukraine surrender) as soon as possible.

As long as Kiev refuses to surrender, Russia will not sign the “peace agreement”; why should it agree to stop its mopping up operation that will soon accomplish all of its just aims?

The Western media, as long as Kiev refuses to surrender, will keep saying “Russia is not serious about wanting peace in Ukraine.”

The Western media’s lies are getting to be, well, boring.