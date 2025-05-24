Share

As the mainstream media has made sure that virtually everybody knows, a man shot and killed two Israeli embassy (in Washington, D.C.) staff members in protest of Israel’s genocidal violence against Palestinians in Gaza.

For starters I think what the D.C. shooter did was very bad even though presumably well intentioned. I discuss the reasons I feel this way about this particular shooting below, and in two other earlier articles of mine about violence that I link to at the bottom of this post I discuss the question of violence against oppression in general.

As Breaking News reports:

“The American Jewish Committee had been hosting an event at the Capital Jewish Museum aimed at bridge-building in the Middle East and North Africa. Lischinsky and Milgrim had exited the event when they were fatally shot around 9 p.m., according to Yechiel Leiter, Israel’s ambassador to the United States, who shared news of the couple’s pending engagement.”

The American Jewish Committee is a pro-Zionist, meaning pro-violent ethnic cleansing (that’s what it means when it says it “stands up for Israel’s right to exist”) organization. Its website says;

American Jewish Committee (AJC) stands up for Israel’s right to exist in peace and security; confronts antisemitism, no matter the source; and upholds the democratic values that unite Jews and our allies. In the wake of Hamas’ brutal October 7 attack—the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust—AJC has mobilized its unparalleled global network to tackle the unprecedented threats facing world Jewry.



From world capitals to college campuses, AJC works with leaders across society to support Israel and combat surging antisemitism, and we leverage strategic communications to educate, counter misinformation, and shape public opinion.

Predictably Israel and all of the pro-Israel organizations have falsely characterized this killing as an example of hateful antisemitism. No! It was clearly motivated by anger at the Israeli government’s genocidal violence against Palestinians, not at Jews just for being Jews. The shooter yelled “Free Palestine” when he was arrested. He targeted people specifically attending a pro-Zionism event.

But while the D.C. shooter made it clear that his anger was at Israeli oppression of Palestinians, his choice of target made it easy for Zionists to claim that he wanted to kill Jews weather or not they were themselves committing violence against Palestinians, that his violence was not in (collective) self-defense but simply was anti-Jewish violence.

I am quite sure that the Washington D.C. shooter is not the only person angry at Zionism who thinks it is a good idea to shoot pro-Zionists the way he did. I have encountered such people when doing anti-Zionism activism in the past, and I consider them WRONG and even CRAZY. Here’s why they are wrong.

If the Washington D.C. shooter had shot armed Israelis committing violent oppression of Palestinians, then that would have helped to make it clear to the public that his (the D.C. shooter’s) violence was justifiable violence in (collective) self-defense. Pretty much everybody understands that when armed persons such as soldiers are using violence to oppress people then the oppressed people have a right to use violence in self-defense. Furthermore, when oppressed people do use violence in self-defense the people they shoot back at (if they are conscripts in an oppressive army) often ask, “Why are they shooting us?” and they figure out that the reason is that they (the conscripts), contrary to what they were told by their commanders, are being used to oppress people and are fighting on the morally wrong side. This is what happened with the American GIs in Vietnam as you can read about here. The Viet Cong violence against those GIs was both morally just and politically effective. It caused the GIs to refuse to fight the Viet Cong.

But this was not what the Washington D.C. shooter’s violence was about. His victims were not uniformed members of an oppressive military and were certainly not in the act of using violence to oppress Palestinians. Killing them did nothing to help the public learn that Zionist violence is for the purpose of oppressing people. Shooting the two Israeli embassy staff persons thus did not help Palestinians defeat Zionism.

On the contrary, it helped the Zionist Israeli government maintain the VITAL support of the U.S. government without which the Zionist project of racist ethnic cleansing of Palestinians would be dead in the water. It did this by helping the Zionists persuade the U.S. general public to support Israel on the grounds that Israel was defending Israeli Jews against antisemites who wanted to kill Jews just because they were Jews. The U.S. government can only keep supporting Israel if a sufficient number of ordinary Americans support Israel. The D.C. shooter helped the Zionists maintain this crucial support from the U.S. general public.

Let’s step back and look at the larger context.

The Israeli Zionist project would collapse if the great majority of the American public—I mean 80% to 90%, not just barely 50%—opposed that Zionist project. By “opposing the Zionist project” I mean not merely saying that Israeli violence is only wrong when it is not “proportional” (as maybe 50% of Americans now say) but rather correctly viewing ALL Israeli violence to enforce its seven-plus decades of ethnic cleansing of Palestinians as unjust and morally despicable. When the American public opposes the Zionist project this way, then the Zionist project will be dead in the water because the U.S. government will be unable to continue its over-the-top economic and military and diplomatic support for Israel, without which support the Israeli government could not long exist as the Zionist genocidal regime that it now is.

Recall that when the U.S. general public was finally informed about the ugly truth of apartheid in South Africa it forced the U.S. government to do a 180 and switch from supporting to condemning apartheid in South Africa, and that was a major reason for the collapse of apartheid there. This is what Zionist leaders fear can happen to U.S. support for Zionism!

Now consider HOW Zionist leaders maintain this vital support of the American general public. They do it by making sure that Americans believe that Israeli violence against Palestinians is for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe, and by making sure that Americans are very sympathetic to Jews by making sure they know about the horrors of the Holocaust.

The fact, that Zionist violence has not ever been for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe but, on the contrary, has been for the purpose of enabling the billionaire ruling class of Israel to set the Palestinians up as a frightening bogeyman enemy that it pretends to protect Israeli Jews from and thereby gets away with severely oppressing and getting rich off of the Israeli JEWISH working class (as I prove here), is a 100% censored fact.

It is censored not only in the mass and “alternative” media that the rich control. It is also censored by the anti-Zionism organizations too, as I discuss here. The reason this happens is because the rich who support Zionism fund these anti-Zionism organizations (as I show here) to ensure that they censor the truth about the anti-JEWISH-working-class purpose of Zionist violence.

As a result of this censorship of the truth about Zionism, the American public has only two wrong positions to choose from:

Support Israel BECAUSE its violence against Palestinians is for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe Oppose Israeli (excessive) violence DESPITE the fact that its violence is for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe.

As long as this is how the conflict is framed in the United States, the opposition to U.S. support for Israel will never reach what is required to force the U.S. government to do a 180 and condemn Zionism the way it was forced to condemn apartheid in South Africa. Zionist leaders absolutely count on this!

As long as the true purpose of Zionist violence is 100% censored and hence the framework for public discourse is one that prevents people from understanding that the way to support ordinary Israeli Jews is to OPPOSE Zionism, not support it, Zionism will prevail.

(Please, do not tell me that what I am saying is wrong because Israeli Jews will not agree with me. So what if they don’t agree with me? Was Martin Luther King, Jr. wrong when he explained in his Selma, Alabama 1965 speech, that you can listen to and read here, that the racist Jim Crow laws’ purpose was to enable the rich to oppress not only the blacks but the poor whites too? Was it wrong for MLK, Jr. to win over white working class people to supporting the fight against Jim Crow this way? Was MLK, Jr. wrong to speak the VITAL truth just because some poor whites disagreed with him?)

The mass media censors the VITAL truth about Zionism by equating opposition to Zionism with support for terrorist violence against Israeli Jews just because they are Jews. This is why it calls people opposed to Zionism “pro-Hamas.” It is because Hamas is famous for carrying out exactly such terrorist violence. In fact, this is why the Israeli government has for decades funded Hamas and worked to keep it in power, even after October 7, 2023, as I prove here. It is to make the Palestinians be perceived as a maximally frightening antisemitic enemy of Jews, and to make any who support Palestinians be likewise perceived as hateful antisemites, and to make people believe that Israeli violence is only for the purpose of protecting Israeli Jews from antisemitic violence.

Now consider whether, in light of this larger context, the shooting of those two Israeli embassy staff persons helped or harmed the Zionist project.

Obviously, it helped the Zionist project, despite the fact that presumably the shooter intended to harm it. It made it easier for the Zionists to portray opposition to Zionism as hateful antisemitism. Secretly, Zionist leaders LOVE when people do the kind of thing the Washington DC shooter did, as I discuss here.

Frankly, if the shooter had aimed his gun at the sky just to get attention and then proclaimed the true purpose—its anti-Jewish-working-class purpose—of Zionist violence, he would have helped the Palestinians infinitely more than by doing what he did. But probably the shooter did not even, himself, know the true purpose of Zionist violence, it has been so thoroughly censored.

On the question of when violence for a good cause is a good idea and when it is a bad idea, please see my earlier articles about this:

