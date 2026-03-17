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As always, Brian Berletic has some very important things to say about the U.S./Israel Iran war in his video:

Berletic’s main point in this video (about which I will provide my egalitarian take below) is that the current U.S. war on Iran is part of a decades-long U.S. strategy to cripple China’s economic power by cutting off its supply of oil from the Middle East. In particular, Berletic says that the U.S. WANTED the Strait of Hormuz to be shut down by Iran but to have it look like something the U.S. did not want, because it is an overt unambiguous act of war to deliberately block a nation’s oil supply and the U.S. did not want at this time to make such a declaration of war against China.

(Berletic notes that the Marine ship(s) heading to the Middle East are designed to, among other things, board or sink enemy ships, and that they may be intended to stop the oil tankers on the way to China, tankers that Iran is allowing to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. But wouldn’t this, I wonder, contradict Berletic’s point that Trump wants to avoid doing what would amount to declaring war on China? This is what makes it hard to distinguish the “method” from the “madness” when the Commander in Chief is Donald Trump.)

My egalitarian take on this

The fundamental premise of Berletic’s explanation of events is, in his words (time point 48:44), that for U.S. rulers:

the concept of coexistence and cooperation with the rest of the world is is al is an alien concept and their only ability to interact with the rest of the world is by demanding primacy over it. And as we can see, the results are global catastrophe. And it will only get worse.

True.

But WHY is it true?

Berletic does not discuss WHY it is true, only that is IS true.

But there is an egalitarian explanation for WHY it is true. It’s true because an oppressive ruling class in, say, nation A needs to keep nation A at war (cold or hot) against a bogeyman enemy, say nation B, in order to maintain a war mentality in its own domestic have-nots so that it can declare any disobedience of its own have-nots to be UN-patriotic and deserving of harsh repression. What makes nation B a bogeyman enemy (as opposed to a real enemy) is that there is that the have-nots of nation B are not a real threat to the have-nots of nation A, none at all.

The ONLY reason nation A wages a war against nation B is because it is ruled by anti-egalitarian oppressors who need war against a bogeyman enemy to control its own potentially revolutionary have-nots. I show how this is true with examples over the millennia and around the world (the United States is not the only ‘nation A’ and China is not the only ‘nation B’) in my article titled “Oppressors Need Bogeyman Enemies and Invent them When Necessary: Which explains the actual, versus apparent, aims of U.S. imperialism.”

I elaborate on the fact that the have-nots in the United States have no actual reason to fear the have-nots in China in my article titled, “Tulsi Gabbard: Anti-China Warmonger. She’s Wrong Because She’s An ANTI-Egalitarian: Egalitarians of the world, unite against the warmongers!”

“But wait,” I hear you object. “The U.S. ruling class is simply trying to protect its profits by weakening its major economic competitor, and it has nothing to do with controlling the American have-nots.”

First of all, keep in mind that there does not have to be only one reason U.S. rulers want to be at war with China. When a ruling class wages a bogeyman war to control its own have-nots it needs to get as much support for that war as possible, and dangling the prize of possible economic enrichment in front of the various rich people in the nation helps a lot to do that.

But bogeyman wars of social control serve their main function of social control by being waged, not by being won. For example, U.S. rulers were not trying to WIN the Cold War but to USE it, and for that reason the U.S. armed the Soviet Union during the Cold War as I discuss in great detail here.

I wrote a book about World War II (at Amazon and also free to read online here) in which I show that the Allies used “fighting fascists” as a pretext for controlling their own have-nots and controlling have-nots elsewhere in the world, and the Allies adopted a war strategy designed NOT primarily to defeat Germany and Japan as fast as possible but rather to keep the war going much longer than necessary, including by attacking anti-fascist movements around the world and by trading with the enemy. I suggest reading my book to learn of all the gory details, which show that contrary to what many people (especially Marxists say), World War II was not primarily a war of economic rivals over who would get control of resources and be able to make the most profits. It was a war used by the ruling classes to control their own have-nots who had become (during the preceding Great Depression) increasingly revolutionary.

As I wrote in my “Oppressors Need Bogeyman Enemies…” article linked to above:

In his The Great Class War about World War I, the historian Jacques R. Pauwels makes the case that, quoting the book description at the back of the book and online, with my emphasis:

“For European statesmen, a large-scale war could give their countries new colonial territories, important to growing capitalist economies. For the wealthy and ruling classes, war served as an antidote to social revolution, encouraging workers to exchange socialism’s focus on international solidarity for nationalism’s intense militarism. And for the working classes themselves, war provided an outlet for years of systemic militarization -- quite simply, they were hardwired to pick up arms, and to do so eagerly. “To Pauwels, the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand in June 1914 -- traditionally upheld by historians as the spark that lit the powder keg -- was not a sufficient cause for war but rather a pretext seized upon by European powers to unleash the kind of war they had desired.”​

In the forward to his book, Pauwels writes about the broad sweep of the book starting with the French revolution of 1789:​

“We will come to the realization that the Great War was wanted and unleashed by a European elite that was essentially a ‘symbiosis’ of the nobility, that is, the large landowners and the haute bourgeoisie or ‘upper middle class,’ the latter consisting above all of industrialists and bankers. The nobility--not only in France, but everywhere in the Europe of the ancien régime--was counterrevolutionary from the very moment when, in 1789, the ‘great’ revolution broke out in France. The bourgeoisie had been revolutionary in 1789, but it became counterrevolutionary after its traumatic experiences during the revolutions of 1848 and 1871. These new revolutions made the bourgeoisie understand that the rights and privileges it had acquired via the French Revolution were threatened by the aspirations of the lower classes in general and the working class in particular; from the perspective of the bourgeoisie these were henceforth the ‘dangerous classes’ (classes dangereuses), the ‘vile multitude.’ The working class loomed more and more menacing because it had discovered a potent emancipatory strategy in Marxist socialism. Moreover, it had developed forms of organization, especially workers’ parties and trade unions, and had thus managed to obtain more and more political and social reforms, such as a widening of the electoral franchise. The fear of revolution and even of a seemingly irresistible democratization--the ‘rise of the masses’--convinced the elite that Nietzche and the apostles of Social Darwinism were right: these intellectuals propounded that only war could eliminate the grave risks associated with democratization and above all the mortal danger of revolution.” [pg. 17-18]

In other words, the ruling classes needed bogeyman enemies against whom to wage a war.

For oppressive ruling classes, remaining in power by preventing revolution is far FAR more important than simply increasing profits.

Lastly, let me point out that once a ruling class decides to wage a bogeyman war, it needs to act in way that makes it seem like the war is a real war. Generals are told to fight for real, soldiers are really killed, and so forth. This apparent “realness” of the war does not provide evidence that it is not a bogeyman war.