The “Good War” myth about World War II is a lie that is being used to justify anti-working class wars such as the U.S. Ukraine proxy war on Russia. Biden in Normandy is milking that “Good War” myth for all it is worth to defend the U.S. backing of literal swastika-wearing Nazis in the Kiev military force whose agenda is to kill Russian speakers in Ukraine with years of artillery against civilians in the Donbass region formerly part of eastern Ukraine.

Yes, swastika-wearing Nazis ( “Slava Ukraini” means glory to Ukraine)

Let’s start with the “Good War” myth of World War II. I have written a book that proves that the Allied leaders waged World War II not for the primary purpose of defeating fascists but for the primary purpose of using “fighting fascism” as a pretext for using military force against pro-working-class movements around the world. My book is titled, The People As Enemy: The Leaders’ Hidden Agenda in World War II, and you can read the PDF version of it online for free here, or buy the paper book version from Amazon here. My book is entirely based on mainstream academic books or newspaper articles, and thoroughly referenced to such sources.

Since June 6 was the anniversary of the Normandy Invasion—D-Day—let me direct your attention to pages 81-2 of my book where you can read:

The cost in the lost lives of working class soldiers exacted by the Allied leaders’ insistence on unconditional surrender is staggering. In the months before the June 6, 1944 D-day Allied invasion of Europe at Normandy, Admiral Canaris, a high ranking German intelligence officer who secretly opposed Hitler, “leaked vital intelligence to the British and Americans, including the German army’s order of battle, an invaluable insight into the Wehrmacht’s intentions.” Canaris offered “the support of General Rommel for a bloodless conquest ofthe western front if the Anglo-Americans would give the slightest sign of a disposition for an armistice...The British reply: there was no alternative to unconditional surrender."267

The Normandy invasion, with its terrible loss of life for Allied soldiers, was not necessary to defeat Hitler! Read the surrounding text in my book to learn WHY FDR insisted on unconditional surrender (and hence on the need for the Normandy invasion), and how this was important not for winning the war but for using the war as a pretext to attack the working class.

Now let’s consider the U.S. Ukraine proxy war on Russia. As I prove in my article about this war here, the U.S. and its Kiev regime are waging a war against the working class of Ukraine, using Nazis and their hatred of Russian-speaking people to make the Russian-speaking people in the Donbass region that was part of eastern Ukraine a bogeyman enemy to control, oppress, and get rich off of the Ukrainian working class. Despite the fact that the Russian government is an anti-egalitarian government, the Russian people demand that it intervene in Ukraine to defeat the Nazi attack on Russian-speaking people and also to prevent NATO nuclear weapons from being stationed in Ukraine right on Russia’s border.

Oppressive ruling classes with leaders such as Biden in the U.S. and Netanyahu in Israel need bogeyman enemies in order to control their own have-nots. I examine this use of bogeyman enemies across the world and throughout history in my article, “Oppressors Need Bogeyman Enemies and Invent them When Necessary: WHICH EXPLAINS THE ACTUAL VERSUS APPARENT AIMS OF U.S. IMPERIALISM.” Here is an excerpt from that article, about the chief neo-con think tank that is behind the current U.S. warmongering that Biden tries to justify with the “Good War” myth of World War II:

One of the leading neoconservative think tanks is the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). It sponsors each year a "Zbigniew Brzezinski Annual Prize and Lecture." This website lists CSIS as "One of the top ten think tanks in the world," and says that it "often exerted direct influence on the White House with respect to foreign policy and defense issues" and that "notable CSIS-associated people include former US Secretary of State, Madeleine Albright, former Israeli President, Ehud Barak, current US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, former US Secretary of State, Henry Kissinger, former US Senator, Sam Nunn, Pritzker Organization CEO, Thomas J. Pritzker." Brian Berletic has an informative video about CSIS titled, "CSIS War Game: US vs China over Taiwan--Provoking War to Preserve US Primacy" at . So, who funds CSIS? Is it only funded by the obvious culprits, the arms manufacturers such as Lockheed Martin and Raytheon? No. It gets funding from a much wider spectrum of Big Money in the United States. According to CSIS's own website, its corporate funders are listed here, and its foundation funders are listed here (and it also has government funders, of course, listed here).​ Some of the corporate funders include Bank of America, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Facebook, JPMorgan Chase, Johnson & Johnson, McAfee, Merck, Microsoft, Oracle, Apple, Canon, General Electric, IBM, Procter & Gamble, Sun Life Financial, United Airlines, Verizon, American Airlines, Disney, Google, Kellogg's. ​ Not exactly exclusively arms manufacturers, right? What about CSIS's foundation donors? The list includes the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, the Carnegie Corporation of New York, and the Rockefeller Brothers Fund and the World Wildlife Fund. The point (as I discuss further below) is that warmongering against bogeyman enemies is not something that ONLY arms manufacturers want; it is something that the billionaire class in general wants.​ The U.S. Ruling Class Wants to Re-install the Iron Curtain



U.S. rulers want to re-start the Cold War and re-install an Iron Curtain (at least in the minds of the general public if not in terms of 100% effective economic sanctions) in order to maximize the effectiveness of social-control of the have-nots by means of a bogeyman enemy.



The U.S. sanctions against Russia were not intended--as many anti-imperialists wrongly believe just because U.S. rulers said so--to weaken Russia (which they notoriously did not do), but rather to install an Iron Curtain between Russia and the West. This is exactly why Biden destroyed the Nord Steam pipeline between Russia and Germany. This is why Biden wants Europe to stop trading with China.



U.S. rulers apparently want the new Iron Curtain to separate China as well as Russia (and probably the other BRICS nations) from the West.



The aim of U.S. rulers is to make the world perfect from the point of view of having credible bogeyman enemies for controlling the have-nots: the East will be the bogeyman enemy of the West, and no-doubt the West will serve as a useful bogeyman enemy for the anti-egalitarian oppressive rulers of Russia, China and the rest of the non-Western world. Please read the egalitarian take on the US. vs. China conflict and the related U.S. hegemony vs. multilateral conflict here.

Obviously we need to remove the warmongering billionaire ruling plutocracy from power. Most people actually know this, but they think it is impossible and therefore don’t try to do it. But we can change this, and build an egalitarian revolutionary movement to remove the rich from power. I discuss here what YOU can do to help build this movement.