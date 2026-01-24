Share

Ken Klippenstein, in his January 21 Substack titled, “Leaked Doc: Homeland Security’s Domestic Terror Obsession: Forget Greenland; the American public are the real target,” provides screenshots of the leaked DHS draft titled, “Homeland Threat Assessment 2026,” which states that the “most active plotters” of “domestic violence” are “extremists” “motivated to conduct attacks by a wide range of factors, including…class-based or economic grievances.” Here are the exact words using the phrase “class-based or economic grievances”:

“Of threat actors with ideological motivations, domestic violent extremists in recent years have been the most active plotters. They are motivated to conduct attacks by a wide range of factors, including anti-government sentiment, racial and ethnic grievances, anti-Israel and anti-Semitic beliefs, and class-based or economic grievances … The threat from US-based individuals inspired by foreign terrorist organizations has also risen to its highest level in five years, fanned by the ongoing Israel-HAMAS conflict and a resurgence in English-language terrorist media.”

The term again appears [Klippenstein writes] a second time in the full section on public safety threats.

“In recent years domestic violent extremists have been the most active terrorist attackers and plotters, and we expect this will remain the case in 2026. They are motivated to conduct attacks by a wide range of factors, including anti-government sentiments, racial and ethnic grievances. anti-Israel and anti-Semitic beliefs, and class-based or economic grievances.”

As Klippenstein says, “The phrase could as much refer to an angry MAGA Midwesterner as it could any Mamdani-supporting urban dweller. But the focus is clear: the main threat to the “homeland,” DHS thinks, is the American people.”

The Americans with “class-based or economic grievances” are the American have-nots, whether they vote liberal or conservative. These have-nots want to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor, as I prove here. The American ruling billionaire class deals with this threat by doing lots of things to divide-and-rule the American have-nots, using lies and censorship of the truth to carry out this strategy, as I discuss in some detail here.

If you think that the problem today is the have-nots who disagree with you on this or that social issue, then you have been bamboozled by the ruling class into not understanding what is going on, and into thinking that one wing (the liberal or conservative wing) of the ruling class is the good guys and the other wing the bad guys. No! There is one ruling class and its enemy is ALL of the have-nots.

Instead of choosing to follow this or that wing of the ruling class (by, for example going to a No Kings march or to a Trump rally), choose to defeat the ruling class’s divide-and-rule strategy by breaking its censorship of the truths that refute the lies it uses to turn half the have-nots against the other half.

For example, consider the anti-ICE movement in Minnesota :

Think about what is going on here. First, as I posted about in December of 2024, Trump declared that he aimed to deport all of the illegal (“undocumented”) immigrants. Initially Trump made it clear that the aim was to deport illegal immigrants whether they had committed any crime other than illegally immigrating or not. Everything that ICE has done since then has been done on the pretext that it is morally right to deport all of the illegal immigrants. See footnote #1 below about the argument for this claim that the ruling class has so successfully promoted.

This pretext is FALSE, however, because—as I prove here in great detail—the U.S. billionaire ruling class, using both major political parties, has for many decades been doing things south of our border and in Haiti deliberately to force poor people there to have to illegally immigrate to the United States just in order of survive. Virtually everybody who learns this currently censored truth, even if they initially supported the deportations, agrees that it is morally wrong to deport people—i.e., treat them like dirt—if the reason they entered the United States illegally was because our rulers FORCED them to do so.

Because the truth about why there are so many illegal immigrants is censored (by both the liberal and conservative wings of the ruling class) the good people who oppose the deportations (who themselves typically don’t know the important truth) do not talk about why it is morally wrong to deport the illegal immigrants. Instead they focus on condemning only the (yes, very real) cruelty of HOW ICE is going about the deportations. And the Trump administration (actually the entire ruling class) loves this, because it knows that about half the American have-nots support the deportations on the grounds that it is cruel to the American have-nots if one does not support the deportations, as I explain in this footnote. (After you read this footnote notice how the anti-deportation liberals such as Jimmy Kimmel never either address the genuine concerns of the people who support the deportations nor tell the truth about how U.S. billionaires have forced poor people to illegally immigrate to the United States just in order to survive; instead they talk about how “immigrants have made America better.”)

Because ICE cruelty and disregard for legal niceties (such as needing a warrant to invade a person’s home, and seizing people with valid Green cards or asylum status) diverts attention from the immorality of deporting the illegal immigrants even when it’s done strictly legally and politely (as under Obama), Trump has given ICE the green light to act with overt cruelty and illegality.

Additionally, the Trump administration now talks a lot about how it is deporting illegal immigrants who have committed horrible violent crimes. When anti-ICE people point out that illegal immigrants are statistically less criminal (excluding the illegality of their entrance into the U.S.) than American citizens, this is just another way that the people opposed to the deportations avoid talking about why it is immoral to deport the non-criminal illegal immigrants. And again, the Trump administration loves (and the entire ruling class) this.

The entire ruling class wants to get about half the have-nots fighting against, and viewing as their enemy, the other half of the have-nots. That is exactly what is happening now with respect to the deportations issue. It would not be happening if people knew the truth about why there are so many illegal immigrants—that the billionaires FORCED them to illegally immigrate. This is precisely why not only the conservative leaders backed by Big $ censor this truth but also the liberal, supposedly anti-deportation, leaders backed by Big $ ALSO censor this truth about why there are so many illegal immigrants. For example Illinois governor Pritzker, a major supposed foe of deportations and of ICE (and also a billionaire), censors this truth. This is why one will never hear this truth expressed by any of the passionate speakers at the NO KINGS rallies.

I am asking people to break the censorship. Please download this poster (PDF), copy it, and put it where people will see it: