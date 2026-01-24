JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Moschos's avatar
Mike Moschos
9h

I agree with much of whats in here but the final analysis must include deep looks at state agencies and NGOs/"non-profits" which are the other side of the coin as the "billionaire ruling class" (although there is of course, much more to it than just those two categories. And any path forward MUST include deep critiques of the acadame.

Like, for example, you mention Haiti, in that specific case, a most of the looting and deprivation of the place has been done by the NGO/"non profit side" (e.g. the clinton foundation control of earthquake response)

Reply
Share
1 reply
Teresa's avatar
Teresa
14h

This is big. The more we, and by we, I mean, all of you stellar journalists, uncover and we pass it along, and lets do, everyone, pass information along, till every state someone has a reader and it starts all over again. Thank you, John Spritzler. I forgot to mention that in the other email.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture