The U.S. Gov't Declares that the American Have-Nots Are the Enemy (and no, this is not satire.)
Dept. of Homeland Security lets the cat out of the bag
Ken Klippenstein, in his January 21 Substack titled, “Leaked Doc: Homeland Security’s Domestic Terror Obsession: Forget Greenland; the American public are the real target,” provides screenshots of the leaked DHS draft titled, “Homeland Threat Assessment 2026,” which states that the “most active plotters” of “domestic violence” are “extremists” “motivated to conduct attacks by a wide range of factors, including…class-based or economic grievances.” Here are the exact words using the phrase “class-based or economic grievances”:
“Of threat actors with ideological motivations, domestic violent extremists in recent years have been the most active plotters. They are motivated to conduct attacks by a wide range of factors, including anti-government sentiment, racial and ethnic grievances, anti-Israel and anti-Semitic beliefs, and class-based or economic grievances … The threat from US-based individuals inspired by foreign terrorist organizations has also risen to its highest level in five years, fanned by the ongoing Israel-HAMAS conflict and a resurgence in English-language terrorist media.”
The term again appears [Klippenstein writes] a second time in the full section on public safety threats.
“In recent years domestic violent extremists have been the most active terrorist attackers and plotters, and we expect this will remain the case in 2026. They are motivated to conduct attacks by a wide range of factors, including anti-government sentiments, racial and ethnic grievances. anti-Israel and anti-Semitic beliefs, and class-based or economic grievances.”
As Klippenstein says, “The phrase could as much refer to an angry MAGA Midwesterner as it could any Mamdani-supporting urban dweller. But the focus is clear: the main threat to the “homeland,” DHS thinks, is the American people.”
The Americans with “class-based or economic grievances” are the American have-nots, whether they vote liberal or conservative. These have-nots want to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor, as I prove here. The American ruling billionaire class deals with this threat by doing lots of things to divide-and-rule the American have-nots, using lies and censorship of the truth to carry out this strategy, as I discuss in some detail here.
If you think that the problem today is the have-nots who disagree with you on this or that social issue, then you have been bamboozled by the ruling class into not understanding what is going on, and into thinking that one wing (the liberal or conservative wing) of the ruling class is the good guys and the other wing the bad guys. No! There is one ruling class and its enemy is ALL of the have-nots.
Instead of choosing to follow this or that wing of the ruling class (by, for example going to a No Kings march or to a Trump rally), choose to defeat the ruling class’s divide-and-rule strategy by breaking its censorship of the truths that refute the lies it uses to turn half the have-nots against the other half.
For example, consider the anti-ICE movement in Minnesota:
Think about what is going on here. First, as I posted about in December of 2024, Trump declared that he aimed to deport all of the illegal (“undocumented”) immigrants. Initially Trump made it clear that the aim was to deport illegal immigrants whether they had committed any crime other than illegally immigrating or not. Everything that ICE has done since then has been done on the pretext that it is morally right to deport all of the illegal immigrants. See footnote #1 below about the argument for this claim that the ruling class has so successfully promoted.
This pretext is FALSE, however, because—as I prove here in great detail—the U.S. billionaire ruling class, using both major political parties, has for many decades been doing things south of our border and in Haiti deliberately to force poor people there to have to illegally immigrate to the United States just in order of survive. Virtually everybody who learns this currently censored truth, even if they initially supported the deportations, agrees that it is morally wrong to deport people—i.e., treat them like dirt—if the reason they entered the United States illegally was because our rulers FORCED them to do so.
Because the truth about why there are so many illegal immigrants is censored (by both the liberal and conservative wings of the ruling class) the good people who oppose the deportations (who themselves typically don’t know the important truth) do not talk about why it is morally wrong to deport the illegal immigrants. Instead they focus on condemning only the (yes, very real) cruelty of HOW ICE is going about the deportations. And the Trump administration (actually the entire ruling class) loves this, because it knows that about half the American have-nots support the deportations on the grounds that it is cruel to the American have-nots if one does not support the deportations, as I explain in this footnote.1 (After you read this footnote notice how the anti-deportation liberals such as Jimmy Kimmel never either address the genuine concerns of the people who support the deportations nor tell the truth about how U.S. billionaires have forced poor people to illegally immigrate to the United States just in order to survive; instead they talk about how “immigrants have made America better.”)
Because ICE cruelty and disregard for legal niceties (such as needing a warrant to invade a person’s home, and seizing people with valid Green cards or asylum status) diverts attention from the immorality of deporting the illegal immigrants even when it’s done strictly legally and politely (as under Obama), Trump has given ICE the green light to act with overt cruelty and illegality.
Additionally, the Trump administration now talks a lot about how it is deporting illegal immigrants who have committed horrible violent crimes. When anti-ICE people point out that illegal immigrants are statistically less criminal (excluding the illegality of their entrance into the U.S.) than American citizens, this is just another way that the people opposed to the deportations avoid talking about why it is immoral to deport the non-criminal illegal immigrants. And again, the Trump administration loves (and the entire ruling class) this.
The entire ruling class wants to get about half the have-nots fighting against, and viewing as their enemy, the other half of the have-nots. That is exactly what is happening now with respect to the deportations issue. It would not be happening if people knew the truth about why there are so many illegal immigrants—that the billionaires FORCED them to illegally immigrate. This is precisely why not only the conservative leaders backed by Big $ censor this truth but also the liberal, supposedly anti-deportation, leaders backed by Big $ ALSO censor this truth about why there are so many illegal immigrants. For example Illinois governor Pritzker, a major supposed foe of deportations and of ICE (and also a billionaire), censors this truth. This is why one will never hear this truth expressed by any of the passionate speakers at the NO KINGS rallies.
Imagine, if you will, an egalalitarian Anti-ICE movement
I am asking people to break the censorship. Please download this poster (PDF), copy it, and put it where people will see it:
Here is why about half of the have-nots support the deportation of all illegal immigrants including those whose only crime was illegally immigrating and nothing else. The reason is this. The high-powered propagandists have persuaded the general public that the reason there is a massive wave of illegal immigrants is because the following view of the illegal immigrants is true:
The illegal immigrants see that we have a good country to live in here in the USA and they live in a country that’s a bad one to live in, and so instead of working to make their own country good they want to just move to and live in the United States and enjoy the fruits of all the labor of Americans that has made our country so good to live in.
In other words, the illegal immigrants want to enjoy the fruits of others’ labor without contributing themselves.
The illegal immigrants are thus essentially freeloaders.
The illegal immigrants, by entering the United States illegally instead of going through the steps to enter legally, are like people who cut in line. They are people who say, “The rules don’t apply to me.”
The illegal immigrants have “anchor babies” to game the system. It’s fraud. Birthright citizenship was meant for babies born to parents who are in the United States legally, not illegally.
The illegal immigrants are just plain bad people even if they don’t break any other law than the immigration law.
And on top of everything else, the illegal immigrants drive down American citizens’ wages and force municipalities to spend scarce money on their needs instead of those of American citizens as described below:
The huge wave of illegal immigrants does in fact harm American working class people cruelly. It does this in two main ways.
First, it forces municipalities to divert tax money from things that citizens need or very understandably want (such as hospitals that are adequately staffed and recreational facilities and vital city utility services) to taking care of the influx of illegal immigrants.
There is a huge added burden on U.S. taxpayers caused by the wave of illegal immigrants, discussed in detail here:
Second of all, because illegal immigrants fear deportation if they do anything to fight for higher wages and better working conditions, they typically provide extremely cheap labor to American employers, thereby forcing American citizen workers to have to compete with this cheap labor and suffer the cruelty of working for very low pay with bad working conditions or not having a job at all in the given industry. Anger at this is not bigotry.
The Myth That It is “Bigotry” When American Citizen Workers Express Anger at Being Forced to Compete Against Lower-Paid Illegal Immigrants
To those who refer to American citizen workers who oppose illegal immigration as “bigots,” one might ask: Who are you referring to as “bigots”?
One might ask this question because the ruling class wrongly portrays working class opposition to illegal immigration as just bigotry. While there are no doubt some working class American citizens who are bigoted against illegal immigrants, this is not the realistic way to understand opposition to illegal immigration. Here’s why.
To start with, Cesar Chavez--the famous organizer of a farm workers union whose members were mainly Hispanic--opposed illegal immigration. Read about this in an ABC NEWS article that reports:
For a significant period of his storied career as a labor organizer, Cesar Chavez opposed illegal immigration.
He encouraged union members to join “wet lines” along the Arizona-Mexico border to prevent undocumented immigrants from crossing into the U.S. He accused immigration agents at the border of letting in undocumented immigrants to undermine the labor efforts of Latino farmworkers.
If anybody was NOT bigoted against illegal immigrants from Mexico, it was Cesar Chavez! Chavez’s opposition to this illegal immigration had absolutely nothing to do with bigotry; it was opposition to the employers bringing in strike-breakers.
The fact is that there are about 1.1 million illegal immigrants working in construction jobs in the U.S. Read this article about how the residential construction industry in Massachusetts, for example, is based on illegal immigrants--paying them much less than would be paid to American citizen construction workers and forcing the citizen workers to compete for jobs against the lower paid illegal immigrant workers. Citizen construction workers have every right to be angry at this attack on their livelihood.
The point is that the ruling class does in fact use illegal immigrant workers to lower the wages of citizen workers, and not just agricultural workers, and it is not bigotry for citizen workers to express anger at having their wages lowered this way.
The other point on this topic is that the sensible response of citizen workers to illegal immigration is to join with illegal workers in fighting against the ruling class’s practice (both political parties, for many decades) of doing things in Latin and Central America to FORCE people there to have to illegally immigrate to the United States just to survive. Thus Cesar Chavez responded to the problem wrongly. He should have required the illegal immigrants to join the farmworkers union, and only opposed their entry into the United States if they refused to join it.
I agree with much of whats in here but the final analysis must include deep looks at state agencies and NGOs/"non-profits" which are the other side of the coin as the "billionaire ruling class" (although there is of course, much more to it than just those two categories. And any path forward MUST include deep critiques of the acadame.
Like, for example, you mention Haiti, in that specific case, a most of the looting and deprivation of the place has been done by the NGO/"non profit side" (e.g. the clinton foundation control of earthquake response)
This is big. The more we, and by we, I mean, all of you stellar journalists, uncover and we pass it along, and lets do, everyone, pass information along, till every state someone has a reader and it starts all over again. Thank you, John Spritzler. I forgot to mention that in the other email.