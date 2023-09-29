JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JAS's avatar
JAS
Nov 1, 2024

Simply brilliant John. Thanks so much for your persistent efforts at educating us and showing the poor their real enemies and thw tactics they use to remain in control.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by JOHN SPRITZLER
Judith L. Osterman's avatar
Judith L. Osterman
Oct 12, 2023

Who inherited Washington's property since he had no children?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by JOHN SPRITZLER
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 JOHN SPRITZLER
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture