Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

It is a war crime to sink a ship and then fail to help rescue its crew members stranded in the ocean. Yet this is apparently what the U.S. submarine officers did after sinking an Iranian ship off the coast of India far from the Iran war zone—they fled the scene instead of helping to rescue the sailors in the ocean. Here is a report of the attack, conspicuously lacking any mention whatsoever of the U.S. submarine helping to rescue the sailors in the ocean trying to survive the sinking of their ship.

Here is some excellent discussion about how horrible and significant is this U.S. sinking of the Iranian ship.

The Geneva Conventions are clear:

The United States has signed and ratified this Geneva Convention. But according to Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, So what.

The horrible significance of this war crime for AMERICAN military service people

The reason nations agree that some acts are war crimes is in order to protect the lives of the members of THEIR OWN military forces, or at least to make it SEEM that they have a genuine concern for the welfare of their own military forces.

The reason a nation agrees that it is a war crime to fail to try to rescue sailors of an enemy’s sunken ship who are stranded in the ocean is because one day it may be that nation itself whose ship is sunk, not another nation’s ship.

By refusing to abide by the rules of war, with its fleeing from, instead of rescuing, the Iranian sailors stranded in the ocean, the U.S. government is implicitly telling American sailors, “If your ship is sunk by the enemy, don’t expect the enemy to rescue you as required by the rules of war, since the United States is now well-known not to obey the rules of war and hence other nations no longer have any reason to abide by those rules when the rules benefit American sailors.”

The U.S. government is essentially telling American military service people, “Your lives don’t count for diddly-squat in the view of the American ruling class.”

This illustrates the class nature of the Iran war. It is a war of the billionaire class (of all nations) against the have-nots class (of all nations) as I discuss here.