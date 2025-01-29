Share

Why did the above movement against apartheid in South Africa WIN, while the movement shown below against apartheid/genocide by Israel is NOT winning?

There is a simple reason for why the former anti-apartheid movement succeeded and the latter one against Zionist genocide is not winning. Here it is.

The movement against apartheid in South Africa succeeded because there was no persuasive argument being made to Americans in support of apartheid in South Africa. As a result, when Americans learned about the ugly existence of apartheid in South Africa, they opposed it in such large numbers that the movement succeeded in forcing the U.S. government to do a 180 and switch from supporting that apartheid to condemning it.

In contrast, there is a very persuasive argument (I call it the Zionist Big Lie) made to Americans in support of Israel’s apartheid and genocide and decades of violent ethnic cleansing against Palestinians. The argument is a lie (as I prove overwhelmingly with mainstream sources in my important article here), but NOBODY IS REFUTING THE LIE. The Zionist Big Lie is that Israeli violence against Palestinians has always been purely for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe, and that to oppose that violence is to oppose what is necessary to make Jews safe, and is thus to take the side of antisemites against the Jews. And this is true, according to this Big Lie, regardless of how unfortunate and disturbing the necessity of that Israeli violence may be.

Because the Zionist Big Lie goes un-refuted (for reasons I will discuss shortly), more Americans today support Israel while it has been committing undeniable genocidal violence covered even by the mass media, than the number of Americans who support the Palestinians in their opposition to this horrible Israeli violence.

In contrast, U.S. public opinion was strongly in support of the anti-apartheid movement, as reflected in this opinion poll showing overwhelming admiration for its leader, Nelson Mandela:

Read this account of the overwhelming opposition in the United States to South African apartheid that enabled that anti-apartheid movement to WIN:

Beginning in the late 1970s, a grass-roots movement of American college students and faculty across the country started demanding that their academic and civic institutions divest their holdings in companies doing business in South Africa and that pension funds and banks divest any South African assets. The divestiture movement, in part, was a response to the 1976 uprising by the youth in Soweto and the massacre of protesters by the South African police. By 1988, more than 155 academic institutions had fully or partially divested from South Africa, including the University of California, which withheld some $3 billion from the country. In addition, by 1989, 26 U.S. states, 22 counties and more than 90 cities had taken economic action against companies doing business in South Africa. U.S. groups also raised funds to help pay legal expenses for South African political prisoners and their families and organized boycotts of South African sporting events and cultural performances to show their solidarity with the South African people. Many U.S. churches also voiced their protest and found ways to apply economic pressure. The combined force of this decentralized group of American anti-apartheid activists finally pressured the U.S. Congress to pass the Comprehensive Anti-Apartheid Act of 1986, which imposed economic sanctions against South Africa until the government agreed to release Mandela and all political prisoners and entered into “good-faith negotiations” with the black majority. President Ronald Reagan vetoed the measure, but Congress overturned that veto and followed by voting for even more restrictive sanctions. These efforts, accompanied by increased media interest in the anti-apartheid struggle within South Africa itself, helped to educate an American public that in the mid 1980s largely never had heard the names of Nelson Mandela, martyred South African activist Steve Biko or Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who himself was arrested outside the South African Embassy in Washington in 1986. The grass-roots effort to pressure the South African government and raise awareness was so successful that only five years after many Americans first heard the term apartheid, hundreds of thousands met the newly freed Nelson Mandela in New York at the start of his 1990 visit to the United States. People across the nation flocked to hear his remarks in the U.S. cities on his 11-day tour. [source here]

Which raises the crucial question: HOW COME THE ANTI-ZIONISM MOVEMENT IS NOT REFUTING THE ZIONIST BIG LIE that enables Zionism to maintain the support of the United States public and hence of the U.S. government?

First, let’s be clear. The only persuasive way to refute the Zionist Big Lie (that Zionist violence is for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe) is to show that, on the contrary, the purpose of this violence as far as the real rulers of Israel are concerned, has nothing whatsoever to do with keeping Israeli Jews safe and instead is for the purpose of enabling the rich upper class of Israel (billionaires) to severely economically oppress the Israeli Jewish working class.

Specifically, as my readers have seen me post many times in the past:

Israeli government violence against Palestinians is, as far as the actual rulers of Israel are concerned, for the purpose of OPPRESSING ORDINARY ISRAELI JEWS. Israeli violence against Palestinians is designed to make the Palestinians hate Israel and thus be a bogeyman enemy that the billionaire rulers of Israel pretend to protect Israeli Jews from and thereby control and severely economically oppress and get rich off of the Israeli Jewish working class. Read the proof of this, based on mainstream including Israeli sources at https://www.pdrboston.org/israel-s-government-attacks-jews-to .

You really need to read this article in full before deciding whether or not you believe what it says, because it has an enormous amount of evidence and it is persuasive even to formerly passionately pro-Israel Jews as I know from personal experience.

If you don’t believe me that the anti-Zionism movement is refusing to persuasively refute the Zionist Big Lie, then try to point to ANYWHERE or ANYONE who is in fact refuting it by explaining the true anti-working-class, including anti-JEWISH-working-class, purpose of Zionist violence. You will not be able to find a single anti-Zionist person or organization (never mind a mass media or alternative media outlet) that is doing this (except for myself and one online magazine that publishes my writing). I point this huge failure out in detail here and I explain WHY it is happening (at least one of the reasons, which is Big $ control of anti-Zionist organizations) here.

If you CAN find somebody truly refuting the Zionist Big Lie please point me to them so I can support them. But don’t mistake the Zionist-approved criticism of Zionism (that its violence produces more antisemites) for what I am talking about. To see why the Zionist-approved criticism of Israeli violence is in fact loved by the Zionists, read item #1 in my Substack post here.

Why is it that sincere anti-Zionists who are not corrupted by Big $ STILL refuse to refute the Zionist Big Lie?

After having made many frustrating (to put it mildly!) attempts to persuade—person-to-person—sincere anti-Zionists to forthrightly refute the Zionist Big Lie by explaining the true anti-working-class including anti-JEWISH-working class purpose of Zionist violence (even just to share my article with others and say they agree with it, if not to use their own words), and after having failed over and over again, I have finally come to believe that the cause of my failure is this:

These anti-Zionists do not believe that what I say is the purpose (as far as the real rulers of Israel are concerned) of Zionist violence really is its purpose. You see, I say its purpose is to control the Israeli Jewish working class by creating a bogeyman Palestinian enemy that Israel’s rulers pretend to protect ordinary Israeli Jews from in order to make them support their rulers despite being economically oppressed by those rulers and wanting to end that oppression.

The anti-Zionists who disagree with this disagree because they don’t believe that there is any need whatsoever for the Israeli ruling class to do anything to keep ordinary working class Israeli Jews 100% in support of their rulers in conducting all the violence against Palestinians. According to this view, ordinary Israeli Jews are for some reason (having nothing at all to do with efforts by Israeli rulers to make Israeli Jews fear Palestinians) innately racist against Palestinians, and therefore Israeli violence against Palestinians is not, as I claim, for the purpose of controlling Israeli Jews but simply an expression of the racism of the entire Israeli public against Palestinians.

The anti-Zionists who disagree with me say things such as (and I am quoting one exactly here)

“The reason, I believe, why people have not embraced your formulation on Israel is not that it is wrong in itself, but that it is REDUCTIONIST. That's what I've been trying to get across but lacked the word. There is MORE to the story.it does not explain why the IDF wontonly kills children, even babies without remorse, at least initially, although it seems now some are beginning to acknowledge what they have done, perhaps even with horror at the betrayal of genuine Jewish values.”

But my “formulation” DOES in fact explain this. My article shows that decades of Israeli government violence against Palestinians (ethnic cleansing, Occupation, apartheid inside Israel) and decades of Israeli government funding of Hamas (with its overt aims to kill non-combatant Israeli Jews just for being Jews, with suicide bombers and then rockets) and efforts to keep Hamas in power (even post October 7, 2023 as I prove here in an article linked to from my earlier cited one) have made Israeli Jews perceive Palestinians as an existential threat, as a people who want to kill Jews just for being Jews, and that the Israeli rich upper class has USED this bogeyman enemy to prevent Israeli working class people from mounting a serious struggle (as they tried in 2011, which my article discusses in some detail) against the rich who oppress them.

My formulation says that (and more importantly, why) Israeli rulers do things to make Israeli Jews fear Palestinians as an existential threat. The emotion of fearing Palestinians as an existential threat, and the emotion of hating Palestinians, are essentially the same emotion: you hate what you fear is trying to kill you. Do I need to add that Jews are primed to fear that antisemites want to kill them all because of the very real fact of the Holocaust?

IDF soldiers who hate Palestinians and view Palestinian children as future killers of Israeli Jews will very likely want to kill them.

My formulation thus DOES explain why IDF soldiers wantonly kill Palestinian children. It's not even hard to see how my formulation does so.

One sincere anti-Zionist actually said this to me (trust me, I am not making this stuff up):

I think that all of us involved in this discussion concur, as do I, but perhaps see it as almost self-evident, so as not to require much elucidation. SURE the Zionists are using the Palestinians as the bogeyman, but so what? The point is to stop the slaughter.

I replied this way:

"but so what?" Are you serious?! Literally hundreds of millions of Americans currently support Israel, despite its obvious genocide that they truly are horrified by, because they believe supporting Israel is what you must do to avoid being on the side of the antisemites. When these people learn--for the first time!--that the Israeli government's violence against Palestinians is not at all about keeping Jews safe but on the contrary for the purpose of enabling rich Israelis to severely economically oppress working class Israeli Jews, then these hundreds of millions of Americans turn totally against Israel's government and its violence against Palestinians (as I know from personal experience, and as you would know too if you told non-rich pro-Israel people the truth.) And when these hundreds of millions of Americans learn the truth they will demand that the U.S. government stop supporting the Israeli government, just as they demanded that the U.S. government stop supporting South African apartheid when they learned the truth about that apartheid, and succeeded in forcing the U.S. government to do a 180 and go from supporting to condemning that apartheid. This is "so what" if we tell the American public the truth (which they NEVER ever hear now because people like you-know-who [some people we know in common—J.S.] never express it and the mass media censor it) about the anti-Jewish-working-class purpose of Zionism. If we do this, then Zionism will lose the support of the U.S. government and will be dead in the water. THAT is so what. Do you get it now?

I didn’t reply with sarcasm, but I was tempted to do so this way:

You say “SURE the Zionists are using the Palestinians as the bogeyman, but so what? The point is to stop the slaughter.” Oh yes! Silly me for wanting to waste precious time refuting some Zionist lie, when we should instead immediately stop the slaughter. Obviously we should immediately send in our two-million-man anti-Zionism military force with all the modern weapons and air-defense and just go into Israel with it and disarm the IDF and remove the Zionists from power. How stupid of me to think that we should delay this action by first refuting some obvious Zionist lie, right? Please, don’t let my blathering nonsense prevent you from going right ahead and stopping the slaughter.

So why then do sincere anti-Zionists use specious arguments (such as the above but by no means limited to these) to avoid refuting the Zionist Big Lie persuasively?

Well, as I mentioned above, it seems to be that these anti-Zionists just do not believe and do not WANT to believe despite all the evidence that ordinary Israeli working class Jews have to be MADE (with enormous effort including decades of Israeli government violence against Palestinians and funding of Hamas to create a frighteningly existentially threatening bogeyman enemy) to become as racist and fearful of Palestinians as most of them now unfortunately are.

Why don’t these anti-Zionists want to believe it?

I think it’s because there is a problem with many well-intentioned activists. They have an elitist view of ordinary people, a view that sees ordinary people as having bad values and aims in contrast to the good values and aims of the activists. When such activists see ordinary people expressing racist ideas, they interpret this as evidence that ordinary people are innately racist, rather than questioning what have the rulers had to do to MAKE people hold racist views.

Such activists not only think that ordinary Israeli Jews are innately racist against Palestinians but also that ordinary Americans who support Israel are innately pro-Israel. Think about it. Why are sincere anti-Zionist activists so entirely unconcerned with examining WHY ordinary Israelis fear and hate Palestinians and WHY ordinary Americans support Israel? These activists express zero interest in refuting the Zionist Big Lie even though doing so would enable the anti-Zionist movement to grow so large that it could win, the way the anti-South-Africa-apartheid movement did.

I believe these sincere anti-Zionist activists have no interest in understanding why people support Zionism and hence have no interest in refuting the lies that make people support Zionism because they don’t view people who support Zionism as people with positive values and aims who are acting on the basis of lies they have been manipulated into believing. (If it were REALLY true, contrary to fact, that the Palestinians all wanted to kill all the Jews, as Israeli Jews and many Americans have been persuaded to believe, then support for Zionist violence would in fact be consistent with positive values and aims; it would be morally just self-defense by Jews—exactly what the Zionists always say.) Instead of understanding this, these activists view people who support Zionism as people with fundamentally, innately, bad values and aims, as people who are just that way and who cannot be changed by activists persuasively refuting any lie.

These activists don’t grasp the fact, or care about the fact, that by making ordinary people have racist views the rulers thereby get away with oppressing those people. This key truth was expressed by MLK, Jr. in his 1965 Selma, Alabama speech in which he carefully explained that the racist Jim Crow laws harmed, not benefited, the poor whites; you can read and listen to that speech here. Again, think about it. Not a single person with a substantial audience explains this key fact about racial discrimination today, nor the analogous fact about Zionist discrimination against non-Jews harming, not benefiting, ordinary Israeli Jews. Not a single person. Not Cornel West, not Jill Stein, not her VP running mate Butch Ware, not Bernie Sanders, virtually nobody (as I show here) after the government killed MLK, Jr. for saying it.

This is why I say, HOUSTON, WE HAVE A PROBLEM!

Because of this problem, anti-Zionism activists are easily mis-led by Big $ controlled anti-Zionism organizations into ATTACKING the U.S. general public in the name of anti-Zionism (read about this here) instead of doing what it takes to win over that public by refuting the Zionist Big Lie.

It is a bit humbling for activists to accept that one’s values and aims are not superior to those of most ordinary people but the same. Many activists resist being humbled this way. And as a result they resist accepting that ordinary people are in fact the source of the positive values and aims that should shape all of society, and that when ordinary people adopt contrary values and aims it is only because of enormous efforts typically requiring great violence (read about this in detail here) to make it happen.

In my experience, when I talk with NON-activists, they are easily persuaded that my article about the real purpose of Zionist violence is true, that it just makes perfect sense. It’s the activists who make all sorts of excuses either not to agree with this article or to say (absurdly!) that its point is not important to express.

Activists can only succeed in their good aims by rejecting the elitist ideas they have about ordinary people. This is a huge problem (that I illustrate further here) that needs to be identified and solved. The arrest and repression of anti-Zionism activists such as the recent arrest of Ali Abunimah is made easy for the ruling class precisely because of this problem that anti-Zionism activists have, as I discuss in more detail here.

HERE IS WHAT I AM ASKING YOU TO DO, IF YOU WANT TO DEFEAT ZIONISM

Copy and paste one or more of the five paragraphs below (especially the first one) in the text of your comments to online magazine/blog/Substack articles or newspaper articles, or write your own versions to make the same points and ideally include links to my article(s). Sometimes you will be censored (as I am by the Boston Globe newspaper) but sometimes you won’t be; small local newspapers are much less likely to censor you than big ones.

I am asking you to become—in this way, at least—an activist. If lots of people do this we can break the censorship about the actual anti-Jewish-working-class purpose of Zionist violence against Palestinians, and thereby build a movement large enough—including even formerly passionately pro-Israel Jews, as I know from personal experience—to do what the movement against apartheid in South Africa did, which is to force the U.S. government to do a 180, in this case end its support for the Zionist Israeli government. Which would be the death knell of Zionism.

Will you do this? If not, please tell me why not, OK?

Here are the five paragraphs to use:

