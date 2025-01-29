JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

United Against Oligarchy
Jan 30, 2025Edited

I personally completely get what you mean and i agree with you. I also deeply thank you for caring so much to write this in such detail. Truly a noble and caring spirit 🙏. Now, my two cents - I think some people might have an issue with the way this perspective is phrased. For example, the very first sentence (out of the five paragraph you recommended quoting) says "Israeli government violence against Palestinians is, as far as the actual rulers of Israel are concerned, for the purpose of OPPRESSING ORDINARY ISRAELI JEWS". I think some people might find that to be insensitive and severely belittling and minimizing of the profound suffering and trauma of palestinians, reducing the palestinians to a mere "supporting role" or a mere prop in a description/story that seems centers around jews and around jewish feelings and jewish drama.

Again, I personally completely get what you mean and i agree with you, but i am just trying to point out that the way it is phrased seems to put the center of attention mostly on working class jews (and on how they are exploited by the israeli ruling class) while seemingly reducing the palestinians to a mere "supporting role" in this whole scenario, a mere prop that the zionist billionaires are using in order to oppress the jewish working class who seem to the center of attention and main focus here... This sort of presentation might be hard for some people to stomach, especially considering how some (many) of these working class jews have been committing horrific atrocities, celebrating palestinian suffering and behaving/talking in a very nazi-like manner. And yet, in this scenatio presented here, these working class jews seem to be the center of attention and presented as the ones being oppressed. Again, this might be hard for some people to stomach...

I know that this isn't your intention, but i am just pointing out what the current phrasing might sound like to some people.

PS. And a technical note - The second sentence (of the five paragraphs) might benefit from more punctuation, to make it more easily intelligable and clear. Don't forget that this is a completely new outlook and understanding for most people (and is very different from what most peoole are used to hearing), so you want to make the sentences as simple and clear and uncomplicated as possible.

JAS
Jan 30, 2025

Amazing post John! So patiently and comprehensively collated. A forceful and patient attempt at pinpointing the reason why some cannot accept that real agenda of Zionism is to oppress the have-nots on both sides. Indeed I have seen videos of Palestinians condemning the leaders of Hamas who are exploiting the poor Palestinians. Perhaps a contributing factor in the suppoet of Zionism is that there is a degree of overhang from the shame of the Holocaust and thetefore people cannot bring themselves to distinguish between Zionism and the ordinary Jew. Thanks as always John. Your continued efforts are appreciated.

