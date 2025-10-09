Share

from The Guardian, Oct. 8, 2025

The United States is entering a phony ‘civil war.’

One side is led by Trump and his top deputies, using ICE thugs to cruelly deport people and using (or trying to use) federalized state National Guard troops and federal troops to defend the ICE thugs from civilians opposed to the cruel deportations who are either unarmed or barely armed.

The other side is led by liberal politicians such as Illinois Governor Pritzker and California Governor Newsom, who are using only verbosity: rhetoric for public consumption and legal talk for their law suits.

If these liberal governors ordered the National Guard troops of their states to obey ONLY the governor and NOT the president of the United States (as the governors of the Confederate states did in 1860 when they launched a REAL Civil War) and if they ordered their National Guard troops to forcibly prevent ICE from deporting people and to forcibly defeat whatever troops were defending ICE, then THAT would be a real Civil War.

But no such thing is happening.

In fact, the liberal governors are not even using their verbosity to undermine ICE’s ability to carry out the deportations by turning the public—including pro-Trump voters!—against the deportations, as they could do but refuse to do. As I explain in detail here, the liberal governors studiously avoid telling the public the truth [please read that footnote to understand what’s going on!] about WHY there are so many illegal immigrants, the truth that, when known, causes even pro-Trump voters to change their mind and oppose the deportations.

In other words, the liberal governors are not REALLY trying to win the goal (ending the cruel deportations) that they claim to be fighting for. In contrast, the slave owners of the Confederacy in that REAL Civil War were indeed really trying to win the goal they said they were fighting for, namely to preserve chattel slavery and its ability to expand to the new territories not yet states. The Civil War was a REAL conflict, with real armies really shooting at each other.

In the United States today there is a phony ‘civil war,’ a phony conflict, orchestrated purely for the purpose of enabling the billionaires (like Illinois Governor Pritzker as well as Trump and Bezos et al) to line up half the have-nots on one side against half the have-nots on the other side, to make the have-nots all believe that half the population is their enemy. The aim (for the leaders of both sides) is not to prevail against the other side but rather to keep the conflict going and even to escalate it, for divide-and-rule of the have-nots.