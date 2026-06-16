JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

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JAS
1h

It is difficult to exaggerate the value of John Spritzler’s Substack posts. The narratives propagated by the world leaders and the puppet media are exposed by John as being pure theatre contrived by the ruling billionaire class to control and exploit the masses.

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Paulo Kirk's avatar
Paulo Kirk
19m

It's all bloody psychosis of whiteness kabuki theater of the absurd . . .

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday wished US President Donald Trump a happy 80th birthday

Volodymyr Zelenskyy: Spoke with Trump in detail to offer birthday congratulations and discuss the war with Russia and potential paths to peace

Friedrich Merz (Chancellor of Germany): Hand-delivered a custom soccer jersey featuring "TRUMP 47" on the back as a birthday gift during the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains.

Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (President of the Philippines): Issued a statement wishing Trump good health and happiness, noting that his leadership continues to shape the direction of the international community

Isaac Herzog (President of Israel): Published an official greeting praising Trump's leadership and commitment to Israel's regional security, ending with the traditional "Mazal tov"

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War criminals are like Lansky of Escobar thugs, like the Zionist Imperial Mafia or Cartel Kapos or Italian Dons -- you wish the god/Satan father happy birthday. ALways! Or it's a horse's head in your bedroom kingsized bed and the entire family immolated in their SUV with a Zionist inspired car bomb.

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This is fucking breaking headline news from Jew York City?

New York City witnessed a notable departure from long-standing civic tradition as Mayor Zohran Mamdani became the first sitting mayor in more than 60 years to miss the annual Israel Day Parade. His absence on Sunday ended a decades-old pattern of mayoral attendance and underscored the deepening political divisions in the city surrounding Israel-related policy and public symbolism.

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The birth of a nation, boy oh boy, that flick updated to show the Jewish State of Rape and Murder and Starvation and Torture, now wouldn't that be a Speilberg-Sandler-Seinfeld-Stiller-Sacks 'o'shit Talmudist kinda day.

Democrats say they are a bulwark against rising authoritarianism. Why, then, did some of New York’s most powerful Democratic leaders like Gov. Kathy Hochul and Sen. Chuck Schumer march with war criminals and self-described fascists from Israel?

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Happy Birthday, Fourth Reich Jewish State of Occupied Palestine:

Speaker of the Knesset Amir Ohana, who refused Palestinian prisoners vaccinations at the outbreak of the pandemic and espouses full Israeli annexation of the West Bank, led the parade. He was joined by Israeli Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich, a self-described “fascist homophobe” who has bragged about presiding over a genocide, proclaiming “Gaza will be completely destroyed” and that it would be “moral” to starve Gaza’s citizens.

Not to be outdone, Gov. Kathy Hochul began the day of the parade signing legislation deliberately overriding Mamdani’s veto of the controversial “buffer zone” bill, which restricts protest outside houses of worship. The new statewide law will crack down on demonstrators who oppose illegal sales of land stolen from Palestinians in the West Bank happening in New York synagogues.

With the ink still wet on this attack on New Yorkers’ right to protest, she announced, “Today, we march in defiance.” Marching in defiance to injustice is a storied tradition, but this is not what the governor had in mind. She seemed to be referring instead to marching in defiance of the mayor’s act honoring the sanctity of Palestinian life, disregarded by those the governor chose to march alongside.

Top New York Democratic officials, including Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, Attorney General Letitia James, New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, New York City Comptroller Mark Levine, Representative Dan Goldman, and New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin joined Hochul in literally marching in lockstep with senior ultranationalist Israeli officials — including Smotrich, who allegedly has a warrant from the International Criminal Court for his arrest.

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https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/the-new-centurions-jews-and-rabbinical

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