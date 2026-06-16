The Ugly Significance of Putin Phoning Trump to Express Praise (!) and Greetings on Trump's 80th Birthday
The event underscores the fundamental fact that in the class war Putin and Trump are on the same side. One does not congratulate and praise one's actual class enemy on his 80th birthday.
This wonderful egalitarian man, like billions of others, knows that we are in a class war and to win it we must remove the rich from power, and not wish them ‘happy birthday’ for crying out loud! Go here to see 500+ photos of more wonderful egalitarians in my zip code.
Russian President, Vladimir Putin, sent his birthday greetings to President Trump:
"Dear Mr. President, dear Donald, I wholeheartedly congratulate you, such a bright, remarkable person and politician, on your 80th birthday!" Putin said in his greeting on the Kremlin website, quoted by Russian news agencies….
The Russian leader spoke to Trump by telephone for 55 minutes, according to Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov, who said Putin offered his congratulations in an “informal” manner.
Putin’s greeting said he “valued the mutual understanding between us, which allows us to discuss ... even the most complex issues on the bilateral and international agenda openly and frankly.”
“I am certain that together we could truly give Russian-American relations a new quality, and also do much to ensure security and stability on the world stage,” Putin wrote.
The U.S. ruling class (currently using Donald Trump) warmongers against Russia as a bogeyman enemy chiefly in order to control the American have-nots, as I discuss and explain in great detail here.
The Russian ruling class (currently using Vladimir Putin [see the section in the linked article titled “Russia”]) likewise uses the United States as a bogeyman enemy for controlling the Russian have-nots. Putin’s popularity in the Russian general public thus stems in large part from the fact that a) he ordered the Special Military Operation in Ukraine to defend Russian speakers there from the US-backed Kiev government’s violent ethnic cleansing of them, and b) he is using military force in Ukraine to prevent the U.S./Nato from placing nuclear weapons in Ukraine that could hit Russia too quickly to be intercepted. Were it not for the Russian people’s fear of the United States and its proxy in Kiev, Putin’s ability to enforce the brutal class inequality in Russia would be much diminished.
In this class war against the have-nots, Trump and Putin are on the same side.
This explains why Putin called Trump to extend his birthday greetings, why he extended birthday greetings to a man whose military force has a) been enabling the Kiev regime to kill Russian civilians living in Ukraine and b) been killing Russian soldiers helping those civilians to defend themselves and c) been sending drones (which require U.S. targeting intelligence) inside Russia to kill Russians—with some even aimed directly at Putin’s residence.
This is what explains Putin’s words to Trump about how he “valued the mutual understanding between us…”
It is difficult to exaggerate the value of John Spritzler’s Substack posts. The narratives propagated by the world leaders and the puppet media are exposed by John as being pure theatre contrived by the ruling billionaire class to control and exploit the masses.
It's all bloody psychosis of whiteness kabuki theater of the absurd . . .
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday wished US President Donald Trump a happy 80th birthday
Volodymyr Zelenskyy: Spoke with Trump in detail to offer birthday congratulations and discuss the war with Russia and potential paths to peace
Friedrich Merz (Chancellor of Germany): Hand-delivered a custom soccer jersey featuring "TRUMP 47" on the back as a birthday gift during the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains.
Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (President of the Philippines): Issued a statement wishing Trump good health and happiness, noting that his leadership continues to shape the direction of the international community
Isaac Herzog (President of Israel): Published an official greeting praising Trump's leadership and commitment to Israel's regional security, ending with the traditional "Mazal tov"
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War criminals are like Lansky of Escobar thugs, like the Zionist Imperial Mafia or Cartel Kapos or Italian Dons -- you wish the god/Satan father happy birthday. ALways! Or it's a horse's head in your bedroom kingsized bed and the entire family immolated in their SUV with a Zionist inspired car bomb.
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This is fucking breaking headline news from Jew York City?
New York City witnessed a notable departure from long-standing civic tradition as Mayor Zohran Mamdani became the first sitting mayor in more than 60 years to miss the annual Israel Day Parade. His absence on Sunday ended a decades-old pattern of mayoral attendance and underscored the deepening political divisions in the city surrounding Israel-related policy and public symbolism.
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The birth of a nation, boy oh boy, that flick updated to show the Jewish State of Rape and Murder and Starvation and Torture, now wouldn't that be a Speilberg-Sandler-Seinfeld-Stiller-Sacks 'o'shit Talmudist kinda day.
Democrats say they are a bulwark against rising authoritarianism. Why, then, did some of New York’s most powerful Democratic leaders like Gov. Kathy Hochul and Sen. Chuck Schumer march with war criminals and self-described fascists from Israel?
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Happy Birthday, Fourth Reich Jewish State of Occupied Palestine:
Speaker of the Knesset Amir Ohana, who refused Palestinian prisoners vaccinations at the outbreak of the pandemic and espouses full Israeli annexation of the West Bank, led the parade. He was joined by Israeli Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich, a self-described “fascist homophobe” who has bragged about presiding over a genocide, proclaiming “Gaza will be completely destroyed” and that it would be “moral” to starve Gaza’s citizens.
Not to be outdone, Gov. Kathy Hochul began the day of the parade signing legislation deliberately overriding Mamdani’s veto of the controversial “buffer zone” bill, which restricts protest outside houses of worship. The new statewide law will crack down on demonstrators who oppose illegal sales of land stolen from Palestinians in the West Bank happening in New York synagogues.
With the ink still wet on this attack on New Yorkers’ right to protest, she announced, “Today, we march in defiance.” Marching in defiance to injustice is a storied tradition, but this is not what the governor had in mind. She seemed to be referring instead to marching in defiance of the mayor’s act honoring the sanctity of Palestinian life, disregarded by those the governor chose to march alongside.
Top New York Democratic officials, including Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, Attorney General Letitia James, New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, New York City Comptroller Mark Levine, Representative Dan Goldman, and New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin joined Hochul in literally marching in lockstep with senior ultranationalist Israeli officials — including Smotrich, who allegedly has a warrant from the International Criminal Court for his arrest.
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https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/the-new-centurions-jews-and-rabbinical