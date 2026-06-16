This wonderful egalitarian man, like billions of others, knows that we are in a class war and to win it we must remove the rich from power, and not wish them ‘happy birthday’ for crying out loud! Go here to see 500+ photos of more wonderful egalitarians in my zip code.

Russian President, Vladimir Putin, sent his birthday greetings to President Trump:

"Dear ​Mr. President, dear Donald, I wholeheartedly ​congratulate you, such a bright, remarkable person ⁠and politician, on your 80th birthday!" Putin ​said in his greeting on the Kremlin ​website, quoted by Russian news agencies…. The Russian leader spoke to Trump by telephone for 55 minutes, according to Kremlin ​foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov, who ​said Putin offered his congratulations in an “informal” manner. Putin’s greeting ‌said ⁠he “valued the mutual understanding between us, which allows us to discuss ... even the most complex issues on the bilateral and international agenda ​openly and ​frankly.” “I am ⁠certain that together we could truly give Russian-American relations a new ​quality, and also do much to ​ensure ⁠security and stability on the world stage,” Putin wrote.

The U.S. ruling class (currently using Donald Trump) warmongers against Russia as a bogeyman enemy chiefly in order to control the American have-nots, as I discuss and explain in great detail here.

The Russian ruling class (currently using Vladimir Putin [see the section in the linked article titled “Russia”]) likewise uses the United States as a bogeyman enemy for controlling the Russian have-nots. Putin’s popularity in the Russian general public thus stems in large part from the fact that a) he ordered the Special Military Operation in Ukraine to defend Russian speakers there from the US-backed Kiev government’s violent ethnic cleansing of them, and b) he is using military force in Ukraine to prevent the U.S./Nato from placing nuclear weapons in Ukraine that could hit Russia too quickly to be intercepted. Were it not for the Russian people’s fear of the United States and its proxy in Kiev, Putin’s ability to enforce the brutal class inequality in Russia would be much diminished.

In this class war against the have-nots, Trump and Putin are on the same side.

This explains why Putin called Trump to extend his birthday greetings, why he extended birthday greetings to a man whose military force has a) been enabling the Kiev regime to kill Russian civilians living in Ukraine and b) been killing Russian soldiers helping those civilians to defend themselves and c) been sending drones (which require U.S. targeting intelligence) inside Russia to kill Russians—with some even aimed directly at Putin’s residence.

This is what explains Putin’s words to Trump about how he “valued the mutual understanding between us…”