JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

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JAS's avatar
JAS
5h

Superb, incisive post by John Spritzler with a series of Truth Bombs about the real war.

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United Against Oligarchy's avatar
United Against Oligarchy
1hEdited

So clearly explained. Really shows how the nationalist/religious focus of so many influencers - promoted by the elites' algorithns on their privately owned social medias - makes it hard to see the real war being waged by the ruling class (of all nations and religions) on ordinary people (of all nations and religions). Thank you!!

PS. Two paragraphs above the video with Wesley Clark there are a couple of typos that make the first sentence of the paragraph jumbled

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