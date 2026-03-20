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The rulers of Israel and of the United states are on the same team, the team of billionaires that aims to prevent people like the person shown above—the have-nots—from having the real power in society.

The notion that little tiny Israel is a ‘tail’ that wags the ‘dog’ of the far larger and more powerful USA is absurd on the face of it. Tails don’t wag dogs!

The notion that the Israel lobby controls the U.S. Congress fails to note that the Israel lobby gets its power from the American ruling class.

Any single American billionaire could, if he or she wished to do so, destroy the Israel lobby and the entire Zionist project in Israel. How? Simply by using their billion dollar fortune to create a media organization that would inform the American public of the SORDID truth about Zionist leaders:

Zionist leaders sabotaged efforts to rescue Jews from the Nazis during the Holocaust;

Zionist leaders withheld food rations from Jews in the Displaced Persons camps in Europe at the close of WWII to force Jews to go to Palestine to fight Arabs when they wanted instead to go to the United States;

Zionist leaders oppress Holocaust survivors in Israel today;

The Israeli government for many decades (not just Netanyahu) funded Hamas and worked to keep it in power (even today!) precisely because it used terrorist violence against Jewish civilians and because it aimed to make Islam sovereign in all of mandate Palestine, as opposed to the NON-frightening PLO aim of making it a democratic secular state with equality under the law for all religions: that the Zionist purpose in funding Hamas was to make the Palestinian bogeyman enemy maximally frightening to ordinary Israeli Jews in order to control and get rich off of them;

Zionist leaders in 2011 used fear of Palestinians to kill a huge movement (450,000 people demonstrating for several weeks, with the support of 85% of the entire Israeli public) of mainly working class Jews against their economic oppression by the Israeli billionaire ruling class, resulting in not one of the many good economic justice demands being won, thus illustrating the anti-working-class PURPOSE of Zionism, the purpose that requires a bogeyman Palestinian enemy that is created by Israeli government extreme oppression of Palestinians?

The evidence is in these articles:

Not a single U.S. billionaire informs the American public of the sordid truths about Zionism. Not a single U.S. billionaire thereby turns the American public (including currently passionately pro-Israel Jews!) against Israel (as a Zionist project). Not a single U.S. billionaire thereby destroys the power of the Israel lobby and forces the U.S. government to stop supporting Israel. Not a single U.S. billionaire thereby destroys the Zionist project in Israel. Why not? It is because no U.S. billionaire WANTS to do this.

U.S. billionaires (Jewish or not) LOVE that Israel does what it does.

Without Israel’s ethnic cleansing of Palestinians since 1948, thereby creating so much Palestinian anger at Israel that Palestinians (and all Muslims who supported them) could be easily portrayed as antisemitic terrorists when they resisted, there would have been no sufficiently frightening enemy to make the U.S. ruling class’s War on Terror propaganda credible. The Islamic Fundamentalist terrorist bogeyman enemy had to be invented, as discussed in some detail here, and Israel made that possible.

U.S. billionaires love how Zionist hyper-oppression of Palestinians in the name of “the Jewish state” turns American have-nots against each other, with some thinking they must defend Israel because it would be antisemitic not to do so, and others thinking that Israeli violence against Palestinians is far in excess of what can be justified even if (as many wrongly believe) such Israeli violence is for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe.

U.S. billionaires love how Zionist ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in the name of the Jews destroys working class solidarity in the Middle East by framing conflict there in terms of Jews versus non-Jews instead of the haves versus the have-nots.

The billionaire rulers of Israel and of the United States are part of the same team against the have-nots of the world. These billionaires may differ at times about tactical decisions, but not about their shared anti-working-class strategy.

The richest and most powerful Israeli billionaire is an American! It is Miriam Adelson, with a $36 billion dollar fortune. Is she the ‘tail’ or the ‘dog’? You tell me! Go here to see a chart of the other top Israeli billionaires. They are team mates of the American billionaires, not their commanders.

Get the cause and effect right regarding why there are lots of Jews in the U.S. government dealing with foreign policy

The reason there are lots of people in the US government with dual Israeli and USA citizenship is because the ruling classes of each nation are part of the same anti-working-class team waging wars against bogeyman enemies to control the have-nots. Because anti-working-class American Jews have a special emotional love for Israel’s ethnic cleansing of Palestinians, these Jews are especially eager to help implement the U.S. pro-Israel foreign policy. This is another reason why there are so many Jews working in the foreign policy part of the U.S. government. These Jews are there because the policy is pro-Israel; they are not the cause of the policy being pro-Israel.

U.S. ultra-rich rulers have been pursuing an anti-working class strategy for hundreds of years before Israel even existed. The notion that U.S. billionaires only do it because the Israel lobby forces them to do it is ABSURD! As I discuss in detail here, oppressive ruling classes have relied on wars against bogeyman enemies to control their own have-nots for MILLENNIA all over the world. The notion that U.S. rulers do this because Israeli rulers force them to is absurd!

US rulers have gone from warmongering against one bogeyman enemy after another: from American Indians initially to, in recent times, Communism, then Islamic Fundamentalism and now China (after trying unsuccessfully to first destroy its key ally, Russia). The current bogeyman war on China employs a strategy that entails making war on Iran in order to deprive China of oil and natural gas and related resources from the Middle East, by creating a Middle East war that ends up destroying (by both Iranian and U.S./Israeli weapons) oil production and natural gas production facilities in the Gulf region. This is a long-standing U.S. bogeyman war-mongering goal. Israeli rulers are not calling the shots.

Israeli billionaires control a small nation with a small military and small weapons-producing economy. US billionaires control a huge nation with a huge military and huge weapons-producing economy. Israel as a Zionist project totally depends upon US military and economic and diplomatic support; NOT the other way around.

Israeli rulers can act and strut as if they controlled US rulers, but they do not. The power Israeli rulers have is DELEGATED to them by the US ruling class. Period.

Israeli leaders may be happy that the U.S. is waging a war against Iran, but Israeli leaders are not the reason the U.S. is doing that. Watch this video to see U.S. General Wesley Clark describe how he learned, ten days after 9/11 (2001), that the U.S. had plans to go to war against Iran after first defeating some other Middle East nations such as Iraq.

This video by Brian Berletic puts the relation between Israel and the United States in historical and present-time perspective, showing clearly that Israel has always been an instrument of U.S. rulers, and not the other way around. (Note, I discuss where I agree and where I disagree with Berletic here.) Brian Berletic elaborates on this decades-long continuity of U.S. warmongering foreign policy in another video here starting at time point 17:31. The notion that Netanyahu in 2026 somehow tricked Trump (i.e., the U.S. ruling class) into launching a war against Iran is absurd!

Those who say that Israel controls the US are promoting (deliberately or not) a lie that fuels old fashioned hate-the-Jews antisemitism. Don’t do that! The billionaires love it when you do that because it divides the have-nots against each other.

Next time you hear someone such as Tucker Carlson say that Israel has been forcing the US to do this or that, and that Israel tricked Trump into waging war against Iran, notice that they never tell the sordid truths about the Zionist rulers of Israel that I list above: they never mention the anti-working-class (including anti-JEWISH-working-class) aim of these Israeli rulers and how it is the same anti-working-class aim as that of US rulers. These “blame it on Israel” personalities are covering up the truth to protect the American billionaire class from the anger of American have-nots that is increasing (rightfully!) against those billionaires.

As the person in the photo at the top says: Let’s remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor!