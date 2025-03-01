Share

The Supreme Court will soon hear a case in which a straight woman plaintiff argues that the degree of evidence required for a straight person to show he/she was wrongly discriminated against on the job for being straight should be the same as the degree of evidence required for an LGBTQ person to show he/she was wrongly discriminated against for being an LGBTQ person. Currently the bar is substantially higher for a straight person than for an LGBTQ person.

The liberal establishment says that the bar should indeed be higher for a straight person than for an LGBTQ person, because discrimination is typically against LGBTQ and not straight people. I find this to be neither a logical nor a compelling argument, but some people—especially if they listen to NPR—do.

The conservative establishment says that the bar should be the same for straight and LGBTQ people because…why not?

The egalitarian position is that everybody should be equal under the law and that there should not be any unfair discrimination against anybody for any reason, and that includes no unfair discrimination against anybody because of their race or sex or sexual orientation.

So, will I be happy if the Supreme Court rules in favor of the straight plaintiff?

No. I won’t be happy no matter how the Supreme Court rules. Here’s why.

This egalitarian understands what’s going on here.

The ruling class controls the have-nots by framing issues with purposefully divisive frameworks designed to offer two choices, each of which will (with help from the liberal and conservative mass media) garner the support of about half the population, with each half viewing the other half as bigoted or dangerously stupid. It’s sophisticated divide-and-rule.

As I show in great detail in my “We Need THIS, Not Affirmative Action,” and in my more recent article here about reverse racial discrimination by a Boston hospital in the name of “anti-racism,” the ruling class is using the issue of (supposedly!) ending unfair discrimination (DEI, Affirmative Action, etc. ) to create resentment between the races and sexes and, now, the sexual orientations. The method is to enact obvious reverse discrimination in the name of ending discrimination, in order to pit half the population that thinks that’s a good idea against the other half that thinks reverse discrimination is also wrongful discrimination. As my above-linked article about Affirmative Action shows, the aim is NOT to actually end wrongful discrimination, but only to pretend to be doing that in order to foment resentment and thereby destroy solidarity of the have-nots.

The ruling class wants each half of the have-nots to think that one of the political parties is on their side and the other is against them: that the Democratic Party is on the side of those who favor reverse discrimination and the Republican Party on the side that opposes it. The ruling class strategy works best if one party is in power for a while and then the other party is in power for a while. Neither party being in power, whether it is for or against reverse discrimination, should make an egalitarian happy.

Here is an example of how the liberal wing of the ruling class (in this case the Oh-so-liberal Boston Globe) is doing its part to foment divide-and-rule with this issue:

This article begins with:

The term “reverse discrimination” is odious on its face. It suggests that discrimination moves in the correct direction only when committed by members of majority groups against marginalized people. That doesn’t mean that our nation’s long and shameful history of bigotry should be ignored — certainly not by courts that hear claims of discrimination. Such ignorance would only serve to upend hard-fought legal protections for those who need them most. But that is exactly what appears to be the likely outcome of a case the Supreme Court heard Wednesday, which could turn one of the most foundational federal civil rights laws on its head. All due to a claim by an Ohio state employee that she was passed over for a promotion and then demoted because she’s straight. [further down in the article we read:] “So, all you want for this case is a really short opinion that says discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, whether it’s because you’re gay or because you’re straight, is prohibited and the rules are the same whichever way that goes,” Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a member of the court’s conservative supermajority, asked Ames’s [the straight plaintiff’s] attorney, Xiao Wang [who said essentially ‘Yes.’]

This is the same Boston Globe that supports the cardiac section of a Boston hospital providing “preferential care based on race or ethnicity” (their words, not mine!), as you can read all about in my above-linked article here, in which I show how this decision, done in the name of “anti-racism,” actually helped a neo-Nazi organization recruit new members—helped the neo-Nazis more than almost anything else these so-called “anti-racism” folks could have done (which is the un-stated goal of the ruling class.)

Egalitarians should demand an actual end to unfair discrimination, as I do in my above-linked article about Affirmative Action and as I spell out in some detail in my recent post, “Trump Is Attacking DEI. The Liberal Establishment is Defending DEI. BOTH are Using Racial Discrimination to Divide-and-Rule Us, the Have-Nots.”