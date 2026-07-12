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Brian Berletic correctly shows in his videos, such as this recent one below, that the U.S. ruling class (composed of the people who own the major corporations and banks) since 2009 if not earlier has been pursuing a “stop China” (from prevailing economically over the United States) policy. Berletic reads to his viewers from U.S. ruling class think tank documents that make this perfectly clear. Berletic shows how the seemingly unconnected actions of the United States are actually all part of a coherent “stop China” strategy. Berletic shows how the U.S. ruling class uses Israel for this strategy and that it is absurd to think that the U.S. is controlled by Israel. Berletic shows how U.S. warmongering against Iran and Russia is part of the coherent “stop China” strategy. He shows that Trump is not at all the author or inventor of this strategy but merely a politician the ruling class uses to implement it.

Fine. I do not say that Berletic is wrong.

But I do say that Berletic leaves out the REASON why the U.S. ruling class now employs a “stop China” over-arching ideology to facilitate warmongering. He leaves out the reason why U.S. rulers have employed different over-arching ideologies in the past for this purpose, such as anti-communism and subsequently anti-terrorism. Berletic does not ask how come U.S. rulers have invented many different ideologies over the centuries to provide a coherent argument for war, going back to at least 1764 as I write about here.

The reason for the warmongering is this. The U.S. ruling class is an oppressive class; it oppresses its own have-nots to gain and hold onto undeserved power and wealth and privilege; it needs to treat the have-nots like dirt to get away with this. And it needs to be at war against someone—anyone—for some invented reason in order to be able to control its own have-nots and prevent them from removing their oppressive ruling class from power, as I discuss in very great detail here. Only when it is at war can it accuse have-nots who “get uppity” in some way of being unpatriotic, even treasonous. This is the reason for the warmongering.

The over-arching ideology for the war is not the REASON for the war, only something required to facilitate it.

In order to effectively organize society to be at war, in order to obtain support for the war from the general public, and in order to get the various top level people—generals, diplomats, industry leaders, politicians, etc. who will be in charge of orchestrating society to wage the war—to all be on the same wave-length rather than working at cross purposes, there needs to be an over-arching ideology that explains the purpose and need for the war. Any ideology that does this will work fine, and that is why there have been so many different such ideologies up to now, from “the only good Indian is a dead Indian” to “fighting the Huns and making the world safe for democracy” to “fighting Communism” to “fighting terrorism” to “stopping China.” The ideology merely has to make sense given the current world situation.

Egalitarians, unlike oppressors, have no need for warmongering

Warmongering ideologies are all BS, which becomes obvious when one considers that an egalitarian nation (in which the rich have been removed from power and there is real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor) has no need for warmongering. Sure, an egalitarian society needs to do what it takes to defend against hostile anti-egalitarians, both domestic and foreign. I have written about egalitarian foreign policy and defense here; it is not warmongering. I have also written here about why egalitarians do not need nuclear weapons to defend against those who do have nuclear weapons.

Our warmongering rulers tell us that China’s increasing economic and technological achievements threaten us. This is BS. What DOES threaten us is anti-egalitarians like our rulers oppressing us and treating us like dirt. If our rulers truly were trying to protect us from some Chinese threat, then they would be working to make China egalitarian by first making the United States egalitarian and hence be an inspiration to the Chinese to make China egalitarian (which it most definitely is not currently.) As I have written earlier about this here (in an article about tariffs and free trade):

In an egalitarian world people would not be competing against each other, fearful that advances of people elsewhere in technology and production was an economic threat against which tariffs are required for protection. On the contrary! Egalitarians don’t view other people as competitors; they view them as friends, as people with whom to create relations of mutual aid, as people with whom to share the economic fruits of their labor (read about an egalitarian economy here) for mutual benefit. Egalitarians would share technological and scientific knowledge in order to increase everybody’s ability to maximally benefit people everywhere. Why not? Egalitarians would be happy if people elsewhere discovered or invented a way to do something faster or cheaper or create something new and wonderful. Why not? If egalitarians were for some reason much more economically productive somewhere compared to elsewhere, they would practice mutual aid with the less productive egalitarians. They would share according to the principle of “From each according to reasonable ability, to each according to need or reasonable desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need.” Virtually everybody today understands exactly what this means because this is how adults share goods and services with children, right? Adults don’t share goods and services with children according to the principle of “equal value in exchange for equal value” (which is what money and barter are ALL about). Thus adults don’t say to children, “If you want a meal to eat you’ll have to give me something of equal value for it.” No! Adults say, “Today I provide you with meals to eat and ask only that you do whatever you are reasonably able to do to help out in return. And I also teach you how to become a proficient adult one day yourself, when you will accomplish perhaps more than I ever could and make my life and the lives of others better by doing so. And when I see you doing something amazingly creative that I never thought of, I say that is WONDERFUL.” Likewise, more economically productive egalitarians and less economically productive egalitarians would not view each other as enemies or competitors (as Tulsi Gabbard tells us we must view the Chinese as our enemy because of their advances in technology, etc.) but would be in a mutually beneficial relationship like the mutually beneficial relationship between adults and children. This is how the vast majority of people think it ought to be! This is how the vast majority of people will make it be when they seize power.

Another very important fact that Berletic leaves out of his videos is that the multilateralism (ending the very real bullying by the United States against non-Western nations) he advocates is what the rulers of non-Western nations say is the goal because this goal does not end their oppression of their own have-nots.

I have written about this in my article, “Friend or Foe? Better Get It Right, Or Suffer Big Time! Putin and Xi and Modi, just like Trump (and formerly Biden) are leaders of the oppressor classes, not of the oppressed have-nots of the world” and in the articles it in turn links to.