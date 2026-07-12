JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

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JAS
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As usual John Spritzler knocks the ball out of the park with this explanation of how the predator class use war to oppress their own citizens and the cover story they give to facilitate support fo their actions. Thanks as always John for the l8nks.

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