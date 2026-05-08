JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

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Chuck Fall
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Good post; while Florida conservatives are doing a false form of historical revisionism, your radical egalitarian revisionism is setting the record straight. Jeremy Kuzmarov, a historian who publishes his own substack and publishes at Covert Action, suggested that all students should be taught history by posing the "official narratives" next to "revisionist narratives" and let the students engage in authentic inquiry about what is true in history. Now with Florida, we can imagine "official," "Florida official" and "radical egalitarian revision" presented to students and let them go at to determine what is most likely true.

To the victor go the spoils of war and one of the spoils is setting the narrative. As such, we must navigate the fog of war and teach kids to do this, so they can grow up and be good citizens able to navigate different and competing claims.

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