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Egalitarians like this wonderful egalitarian man do not want anti-egalitarians brainwashing school children with outright lies, such as that the Founding Fathers were anti-slavery.

The NYT reports that Florida’s government intends to try to brainwash pupils into believing that the Founding Fathers were opposed to slavery (which I suppose is why they inserted the Fugitive Slave Clause into the U.S. Constitution):

Article IV, Section 2, Clause 3: No Person held to Service or Labour in one State, under the Laws thereof, escaping into another, shall, in Consequence of any Law or Regulation therein, be discharged from such Service or Labour, but shall be delivered up on Claim of the Party to whom such Service or Labour may be due.

Florida has created a new American history course that advances a more conservative interpretation of the nation’s story. It focuses on the Protestant faith of the founders, argues that the U.S. Constitution is an antislavery document and recommends a textbook written explicitly to build patriotism.

The State of Florida government, in its infinite wisdom, has chosen NOT to inform pupils of the following truths, from my article “ The U.S. Founding Fathers Were Enemies of We the People ”:

Thomas Jefferson versus The Haitian Slave Rebellion/Revolution

​In 1804 the slaves of Haiti succeeded in their revolution and achieved independence. As Wikipedia writes of this slave revolution, “It was the only slave uprising that led to the founding of a state which was both free from slavery, and ruled by non-whites and former captives.” Thomas “All men are created equal” Jefferson was president from 1801 to 1809, so he had enormous ability to help the newly freed slaves in Haiti, or harm them. What did he do? The same Wikipedia article says this:​

“The American President Thomas Jefferson—who was a slaveholder himself—refused to establish diplomatic relations with Haiti (the United States did not recognize Haiti until 1862) and imposed an economic embargo on trade with Haiti that also lasted until 1862 in an attempt to ensure the economic failure of the new republic as Jefferson wanted Haiti to fail, regarding a successful slave revolt in the West Indies as a dangerous example for American slaves.[131]“

​With friends like this, We the People don’t need enemies!

​ Regarding slavery, ditch the totally false idea we’ve been taught that the Founding Fathers were all about being against monarchical tyranny and just happened to be slave-owners (or slave merchants) at a time when nobody thought slavery was wrong. ​

If you read a history of the decades leading up to the 1776 declaration of independence, about why the upper class colonists (the Founding Fathers and their like) were so angry at the “Crown” (as the British government was called), then you will learn that the main reason for this anger was that the upper class colonists, who were getting fabulously rich from slave labor, feared that the Crown was moving towards abolishing slavery, especially when it did in fact abolish slavery in England (not elsewhere) in 1772.

​I’m going to provide some quotations from a history book about this period by Gerald Horne. What one learns from this book is that the colonists were making a fortune from slave labor but were also frightened to death by those very same slaves because the slaves had been rising up over and over again and killing their slave masters with knives and guns and fire and poison.​

At the same time, the Crown saw that the extremely brutal chattel slavery that was enriching the colonists was also endangering the British Empire. Here’s why. Britain’s fierce imperial enemies were Spain and France, both of which treated Africans much better than the colonists did, and the slaves all knew this. Escaped slaves always tried to get to places controlled by Spain or France. Spain and France held territory in North America adjacent to British held territory and they were able to attack the British with the huge advantage that they could promise the slaves freedom if they joined the Spanish (or French) military attack on the British. Furthermore, Spain and France mobilized lots of Africans in their armies. The colonists, in contrast, feared arming any Africans because they knew the Africans would likely turn on them, their hated masters. For these reasons (as well as some moral opposition to slavery itself by some in England), the Crown came to be feared by the colonists as an abolitionist force.

What really escalated this fear was the edict by the Royal governor of Virginia in 1775, Lord Dunmore. Dunmore, in response to colonial opposition to royal policies (such as the Stamp Act, etc.), declared that he would free and arm enslaved Africans in order to squash the anti-colonial (anti-Crown) revolt.​

Horne reports:​

Janet Schaw was passing through North Carolina then and noted that an edict of the Crown on 12 June 1775 had offered a pardon to all rebelling settlers who sought conciliation—but somehow, this was not what they heard. Instead, she recalled, they were told London “was ordering the Tories to murder the Whigs and promising every Negro that would murder his Master and family that he should have his Master’s plantation”—and, she said, somehow the Africans believed this to be true, which meant that a heavy “price” would be paid. She was stunned to ascertain that “an insurrection was hourly expected. There had been a great number of them,” meaning Africans, “discovered in the adjoining woods the night before, most of them with arms.” This had forged a remarkably high level of solidarity among settlers—and terror against Africans. She was told that this Negro-phobic “artifice” was a wily “trick intended in the first place to inflame the minds of the populace and in the next place to get those who had not before taken up arms to do it now and form an association for the safety of the town,” even though by this juncture she found it likely that “the Negroes will revolt.”123 Whatever the case, a signal factor in instigating presumed loyal subjects to become fire-breathing radicals was the very idea that London was stirring a dreaded “servile revolt.”124 Convincing settlers that Africans would rise and murder them all was a charge that did not seem far-fetched in light of [the violent slave revolts that Horne earlier has described] Manhattan 1712, Antigua 1736, Stono 1739, Manhattan 1741, Jamaican Maroons, and all the rest. That London seemed to be moving toward abolition in 1772, which had been preceded by arming Africans to fight in the Caribbean, gave ballast to the claims made against [Royal] Governor Martin. Settlers in North Carolina already were rattled when an enslaved African named Sanders was found guilty of having shot a colonist; the defendant, though worth a considerable eighty pounds, was accorded a wrenching verdict: “burn the said Negro alive.”125 Such alarms were consistent with what James Madison thought he knew, for it was in January 1775 that he was informed of a plan by London to emulate [Royal governors] Martin and Dunmore by arming the enslaved to squash his revolt.126 A few months later, the future president [our esteemed Founding Father] shakily referred to “tampering with the slaves,” as he alluded to Dunmore’s plan “to make great use of them” in case of escalating conflict. The “truth” was, said this diminutive and bookish Virginian, that Dunmore was meddling in the “only part in which this Colony is vulnerable; if we should be subdued,” he warned gravely, “we shall fall like Achilles by the hand of one that knows that secret.”127​

Horne reports elsewhere:​

Intentionally or not, Lord Dunmore had poked a stick into a hornet’s nest. One historian has observed that as early as the 1760s in Virginia it was “likely” that “every white person in the eastern counties knew of a free person who had been killed by a slave”; thus, “individual whites had nightmares about waking up amid slaves or feeling the first spasms of a stomach contorted by poison.” They had just endured a remarkable spate of slave plots driven by the flux brought by the Seven Years’ War22—and now it was being suggested that Africans armed by the state were going to be unleashed. Colonists had endured actual poisonings by the enslaved, had to squash slave revolts instigated by Spaniards, and now confronted Africans armed by London. It is little wonder that the settlers rose as one to oust London’s rule.​

As for the absurd notion that the Founding Fathers just happened to be making a fortune from slavery but this really had nothing to do with their revolt against the Crown, and that anyway nobody back then knew slavery was wrong, there’s this, reported by Horne:

Like many Africans, the exiled Thomas Hutchinson, the last [Royal] colonial governor of Massachusetts, found Jefferson’s Declaration [of Independence] to be the epitome of casuistry. If the rights enumerated were so “absolutely inalienable,” he asked querulously, how could the august delegates reconcile depriving so many Africans “of their rights to liberty”?30 One astonished resident in Bristol, England, remarked after reading the Declaration that “one would imagine that the Parliament of Great Britain … had treated” the rebels “with as great cruelty and as much injustice as they [rebels] … treat their Negro slaves.”31​

The point is this. Our Founding Fathers were the BAD GUYS of their day! They were the cruelest of the slave-masters. They feared anything that might lead to the end of slavery and their absolute power over the slaves including their power to burn even a free African alive. And LOTS of people “of their time” (not to mention the slaves!) knew very well that slavery was wrong.​

Our Founding Fathers feared the entire working class, slave and non-slave. In order to persuade the non-slave working class to enlist in Washington’s army against the Crown, the Founding Fathers used the rhetoric of “liberty” and “We the People”; it was just rhetoric, ignored as soon as it was no longer necessary.​

These Founding Fathers did not invent a better form of government than monarchy, just a different form, a form that enabled the rich to dominate and oppress the have-nots, as I discuss in detail here and also here.​