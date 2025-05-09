Share

Like millions of other people, I just received by postal mail a packet of conservative propaganda about illegal immigration. Here is how it starts:

Notice that the propaganda declares the goal to be “the immediate deportation of at least 11 million illegal aliens” and it slyly characterizes such people (all 11 million of them!) as “a flood of criminals, drug dealers, and human traffickers.”

This is very sophisticated propaganda. It appeals to the vast majority of good people who agree that illegal immigrants who are indeed dangerous “criminals, drug dealers, and human traffickers” ought to be deported. And it cleverly obscures the fact that, aside from the crime of entering the United States illegally, criminality is no more prevalent among illegal immigrants than among American citizens. (See the statistics that back this up in my article about illegal immigration here, in the sub-section titled, “The Myth That Hispanic Immigrants Are Criminals.”) It thus hides the fact that the goal of deporting 11 million immigrants has nothing whatsoever to do with removing dangerous criminals from the United States.

The current actions of the Trump administration are likewise clearly designed to make Americans falsely equate being an illegal immigrant with being a dangerous criminal. This is why the people who are being deported currently are people whom the Trump administration says (possibly correctly) are dangerous violent criminals (or, equivalently, pro-terrorism activists.)

I suspect that Trump will wait until about half of Americans firmly believe that any illegal immigrant is a dangerous criminal before he starts aggressively deporting people—this time in huge numbers—who cannot be persuasively accused of any crime other than entering the United States illegally. When this happens there will be a bitter conflict, perhaps even violent, between those who support the deportations and those who oppose them.

The big leaders of the anti-deportations camp, such as Illinois governor Pritzker (net worth more than $3 billion), refuse to express the KEY TRUTH, which is this. The U.S. billionaire ruling class has been doing things for decades (under both Republican and Democratic administrations) south of our border and in Haiti deliberately to force good and decent poor people there to have to flee and illegally enter the United States just in order to survive. (Read the proof here and here.)

If the people who currently support deporting all 11 million illegal immigrants knew the KEY TRUTH about them, then most of those pro-deportation people would oppose deporting 11 million illegal immigrants and they would be furious at the billionaires for having forced millions of ordinary poor people to illegally immigrate to the U.S. in the first place.

In this case, the ruling class effort to pit half the have-nots in a bitter fight against the other half would fail. The job of people such as Governor Pritzker is to make the divide-and-rule scheme succeed so the rich can remain in power. The rich want to further oppress us with cuts to Social Security and Medicare/Medicaid and with job layoffs; to get away with this they need us to be divided against each other and, even better, fighting each other over issues such as deportations. This is why Governor Pritzker (like other politicians purporting to lead the anti-deportations effort) works to censor the KEY TRUTH about the illegal immigrants. No other motive can explain why he does this.

But YOU can tell people the KEY TRUTH. Feel free to use my linked articles to help you do that.