JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JAS's avatar
JAS
May 9

Thanks John, for exposing the hypocrisy and lies behind the deportations. Those in authority are skilful in creating division to distract from their evil acts. Thanks as always for the links.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 JOHN SPRITZLER
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture