If you’re watching the Congressional hearing at which liberal mayors of “sanctuary” cities are being excoriated by Republicans for not sufficiently cracking down on illegal immigrants, notice what these mayors will never say in their defense.

They will never say that the fundamental cause of the illegal immigrant problem—the KEY FACT about it!—is that the ruling billionaire plutocracy has for many decades, using both the Democratic and Republican parties in the Oval Office, deliberately done things south of our border and in Haiti to force poor people there to have to illegally immigrate to the United States just in order to survive. (I discuss this key fact in great detail here about Central America and Mexico and here about Haiti)

Think about it! If these mayors told the truth of this KEY FACT, then they would put their accusers totally on the defensive.

They would be able to point out that it is morally wrong to force people to illegally immigrate here and then treat them as the enemy by deporting them and blaming them for the (very real, by the way) negative consequences for ordinary Americans from massive immigration.

They would be able to point out that the illegal immigrants are people who HATE that the U.S. ruling class has been forcing poor people to illegally immigrate to the U.S.

They would be able to point out that in this regard the illegal immigrants and the vast majority of American citizens have the SAME goal: to stop forcing poor people to have to illegally immigrate here just in order to survive.

But these mayors will never do this. They won’t do it because they are controlled by the very same billionaire plutocracy that controls the Republican Party.

These liberal mayors and the pro-Trumpers grilling them are on the same side, the side that is using the illegal immigration issue to divide-and-rule the have-nots so that we will be less able to stand united against the imminent attack on us, which may be cuts to medicaid or medicare or Social Security or who knows what Musk may target.