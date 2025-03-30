Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

The above Guardian article features a photo that dramatically illustrates the stark inequality of our society. How come?

Occupy Wall Street in 2011, with its forceful message contrasting the enormous wealth and power of the 1% to the lack of wealth and power held by the rest of us, broke the ruling class’s mass media censorship of this inequality. OWS made the ruling classes of the world realize that they risked being overthrown if they just continued to deny the obscene inequality; that instead they needed to acknowledge its existence and then portray themselves as being very concerned about it and working to mitigate if not eliminate it. Hence after OWS, photos like the one above started appearing in papers such as The Guardian.

Of course the ruling classes tell us that the way to solve the inequality problem—in particular one of its most visible manifestations, namely homelessness—is to “work within the system” and rely on the vote and even run for mayor if you’re homeless yourself. We all know that even if a sincere homeless person, as Joe Malloy in the above Guardian article appears to be, wins election to become the mayor, he or she will nonetheless be hamstrung in thousands of ways by the dictatorship of the rich and thereby be prevented from truly solving the problem of a lack of affordable housing.

The ruling class might now admit that there is great economic inequality but it still tries to make us ignore the fact that we live in a dictatorship of the rich, in a fake democracy and not in anything that is a genuine democracy.

The ruling class suppresses any large public discussion of what it will take to truly solve the problems caused by the dictatorship of the rich, specifically that it will take removing the rich from power so that the vast majority of people —in other words egalitarians—can shape society by egalitarian values instead of the opposite values of the rich. We must make this big public discussion take place despite the efforts of the ruling class to censor it.

Here is what could happen in a genuine democracy to solve the problem of a lack of affordable housing:

Here’s what else I wrote on this topic a while back:

GENUINE DEMOCRACY & AFFORDABLE HOUSING

​This article sorts what's right from what's wrong about NIMBY

[Read here about why housing is affordable in an egalitarian society]

​Genuine democracy (described here) is about how egalitarians--people who value no-rich-and-no-poor equality and mutual aid--rule society. It is NOT about how anti-egalitarians rule society. Genuine democracy means that the egalitarians in a local community, and ONLY they, have the final say in writing the laws and policies that all people in that local community must obey.​

How does this apply to the question of affordable housing?

People who value no-rich-and-no-poor equality and mutual aid want everybody who contributes reasonably according to ability to have a good home to live in, based on the egalitarian principle of "From each according to reasonable ability, to each according to need or reasonable desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need."​

Therefore egalitarians support policies (zoning laws, decisions about what housing developments to build or not build, decisions about where to locate economic enterprises whose workers will want to live close to them, etc.) that sensibly advance the cause of ensuring that people who contribute reasonably will have a good and conveniently located home to live in.

Egalitarians want to use voluntary federation--in which no law is imposed from above on the egalitarians in a local community, whose Local Assembly of Egalitarians is the highest lawmaking body--to craft and then enact policies for regions much larger than a single local community, policies that will determine the locations of economic enterprises with a view towards making density appropriate, making the location of housing convenient for the workers, and doing this in a way that addresses the legitimate interests and desires of ALL egalitarians. (Note: this may indeed mean spreading business locations out a lot more than is the case today.)

Egalitarians--because they are egalitarians!--do not object to sensible and reasonable policies that advance this aim. They do not oppose such policies for selfish reasons that clearly violate the principle of mutual aid and/or no-rich-and-no-poor equality. They do not, for example, adopt the anti-egalitarian attitude that their desire to live in a nicer neighborhood than others trumps the need of people who contribute reasonably according to ability to have good and conveniently located housing.​

But anti-egalitarians DO adopt this anti-egalitarian attitude. (This is one way one can tell if people are anti-egalitarians.) This is why local communities in which anti-egalitarians are the majority (or are, as is more common, the most active people even if a minority) typically adopt a NIMBY--Not In My Back Yard--policy that prevents new affordable housing from being built where it would make good egalitarian sense to build it.​

Here's How Things OUGHT to Be, In a Genuine Democracy

​In a genuine democracy:​

1. Anti-egalitarians, EVEN WHEN THEY ARE THE MAJORITY IN A LOCAL COMMUNITY (which is true in only a small number of communities), have no right to determine the laws or policies that people in that local community must obey.

2. Anti-egalitarians must accept the laws and policies that egalitarians determine, even if the egalitarians in the local community are a minority.

3. Egalitarians in a local community, even if they are a minority, make the laws and policies about what housing does or doesn't get built in their local community, and what economic enterprises do or don't operate there, etc..

This is what egalitarian revolution is all about.​

Here's How Things Are Today

In contrast, in today's anti-egalitarian society that is a dictatorship of the rich, the rich call the shots even though they are a small minority. For example, in the neighborhoods of Boston the rich call the shots and determine what gets built or not built, etc., even though they are a small minority in these neighborhoods. This is why the notorious Allston Yards project is being built in Allston-Brighton despite overwhelming opposition by most people in Allston-Brighton.

Egalitarian revolution is about setting things right, for a change.

My friend, C.F., just sent me this good and relevant email:

From: C.F. To: JOHN SPRITZLER <spritzler@comcast.net> Date: 03/27/2025 12:26 PM EDT Subject: Sad case of squatters not applying egalitarian principles? Or rank incompetence? https://www.yahoo.com/news/massive-rv-parking-lot-california-183526385.html How would you spin this to make it virtuous? I would say the City of Industry should apply eminent domain and make the whole lot social housing and apply basic principles of social well being, santitation, hygiene and so on (from each...to each); create housing commons. Also, if statistics are correct, mental health services need to be included. cf

I replied to him: “I agree.”