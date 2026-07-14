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This wonderful egalitarian man, like billions of other egalitarians, want real, not fake, democracy. He knows that what we have is fake democracy, and so what we need to do to get real democracy is remove the rich from power, not pretend we have real democracy when we do not. Go here to see 500+ photos of more wonderful egalitarians in my postal zip code.

The Guardian published an article telling us how to fight the AI behemoths. It concludes with these words:

Political organizers should call out and reject the AI companies’ framing of the debate, and reorient campaign agendas around populist resistance to corporate concentration of wealth and power. When AI companies pump millions into legislative races, the result should not be hyperbolic discussion of AI superintelligence. And when a plot of land in a small town is pitched as a datacenter site, the debate should be about more than the local costs and benefits. It should include out-of-control money in politics, and Citizens United-proof solutions to limit corporate influence like public financing and state regulation. We all have a vested interest in what’s on the policy agenda, and what the outcomes are. Today, the greatest risk AI poses to society is the exacerbation of inequality and the concentration of wealth. The real problem is trillion-dollar AI companies and their trillionaire oligarchs cozying up to political power in Washington and governments worldwide, and using their money to enact their agenda over the popular will of the people. This is the issue we’d like to see put front and center, and it requires solutions much more extensive than slowing datacenter development.

If we lived in a genuine democracy then these words—telling us to fight for “public financing and state regulation”—would make some sense. But given that we live in a fake democracy that is actually a dictatorship of the rich, these words aim, in effect, to keep us on the treadmill of defeat so that the billionaire class will continue to hold the real power and treat us, the have-nots, like dirt, using AI for that purpose.

The ruling class stays in power by not only using divide-and-rule but also by holding the proverbial carrot in front of us, the carrot of using our supposedly democratic government to protect us from the nasty aims of the very rich. As long as we keep trying to “eat” that carrot (rely on “our” government to oppose the very rich), the rich remain firmly in power. Only by building an egalitarian revolutionary movement to remove the rich from power (as I discuss here) can we actually protect ourselves from the evil aims of the billionaire class that seems now to be salivating at the prospect of using AI to control us even more effectively than it could ever do before.