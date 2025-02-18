Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

As I have written earlier in “ How Can Abuse of Power be Prevented? ” the only way to prevent the abuse of power is for most ordinary people to clearly and confidently know explicitly (not just implicitly and vaguely) how society ought to be, and know how to tell when it isn’t that way. Society ought to be with no class inequality. It ought to be with no rich and no poor. It ought to have an economy based on “From each according to reasonable ability, to each according to need or reasonable desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need.” It ought to be based on the values of mutual aid and fairness and truth. I call people who want society to be this way egalitarians.

Egalitarians know that it ought to be the case that the only laws that people in any local community must obey are laws written by what I call that local community’s Local Assembly of Egalitarians, at which all adult egalitarians who live or work in that local community—and only they!—have the right to participate as equals in that local assembly to democratically write the laws that everybody in the local community must obey. This is genuine democracy.

When most people are confident about all of this, then they will spot violations of how society ought to be.

They will know that if a person is hogging lots of wealth (be it land or buildings or means of production or whatever) that is neither needed nor reasonably desired by that person, then that person is in violation.

They will know that if a person is claiming that people must obey a law that was not written democratically by—and only by!—the Local Assembly of Egalitarians, then that person is in violation.

When people not only know that something or somebody is in violation of egalitarian values, but also know that they are joined by MANY others in this knowledge, then they will have the confidence required to forcibly (using whatever violence may be necessary) stop the violation.

But when widespread knowledge of how society ought to be is absent, anti-egalitarians can abuse their power under the cover of bogus concepts

It is the purpose of bogus concepts, such as those mentioned in the title of this article, to prevent people from thinking about how society ought to be. The purpose of bogus concepts such as “the rule of law” etc. is to replace the egalitarian idea about how society ought to be with various “ought to be” notions that have absolutely nothing to do with egalitarian values.

Thus the “rule of law” can just as easily mean that one must obey oppressive anti-egalitarian laws as any other kind of law. Hence the famous line of Anatole France: "In its majestic equality, the law forbids rich and poor alike to sleep under bridges, beg in the streets and steal loaves of bread." Read more about the rule of law here.

Thus honoring and obeying the U.S. Constitution means honoring an obeying a document that not only says nothing about how society should be egalitarian but is actually designed to enable the rich to make sure it is NOT egalitarian, as I discuss here and here and, regarding the Founding Fathers’ anti-egalitarian purpose in writing the Constitution, here. To really understand why the government prescribed by the Constitution is not a legitimate government, please read “No! Fair Elections Do NOT Make a Government Legitimate. What DOES Then?”

Thus the “checks and balances” so greatly admired by the ruling class is merely a way to prevent one very rich person from tyrannically ruling over the other very rich people (like a king over the barons); it has nothing whatsoever to do with preventing the very rich from ruling over and treating the have-nots like dirt.

Thus the “national interest” we are supposed to care so much about really means the interests of the very rich who rule the nation, whose interests are typically contrary to the interests of the have-nots of the nation. Read more about this here.

Thus the notion of “citizenship” purports to be about loyalty to one’s fellow citizens—the general population of one’s nation—but in actuality it means loyalty to the rulers of the nation, who are the rich people who oppress the have-nots of the nation. Read more about this here. Being a citizen is never defined as being an egalitarian. One can be an anti-egalitarian supporter of class inequality and still be considered a perfect citizen.

The moral of this story is that if we want to prevent the abuse of power, the only way to do that is to build a large egalitarian movement to ensure that most people know explicitly (not just vaguely and implicitly as is now the case) that society should be egalitarian, know clearly what that really means, and know that they are joined by hundreds of millions of others in this knowledge and in being determined to forcibly prevent anybody from violating egalitarian values. The bogus concepts that the rich love to preach do not do this, which is precisely WHY they preach these bogus concepts.