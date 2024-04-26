Share

As I have been posting over and over again (such as this recent post ), the U.S. anti-Zionism (pro-Palestine) organizations are unfortunately losing the fight to stop the U.S. government from supporting Israel, due to one key reason, explained in my posts.

The reason is this. The anti-Zionism organizations refuse to refute the Zionist Big Lie that says Israeli violence against Palestinians is for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe from antisemitic violence (such as Hamas’s October 7 action recently.) I prove this Zionist Big Lie is in fact a total lie in my article here. Read it if you don’t understand that the Zionist lie is really a lie.

Because the anti-Zionism organizations do not express the KEY FACT (I spell it out below) to refute this Zionist Big Lie (as I show they don’t here), the Zionists are easily able to persuade much of the American public that the anti-Zionist pro-Palestine demonstrators are antisemitic IN EFFECT IF NOT INTENT because they oppose what Israel must do to make Israeli Jews safe. As a result, there is no substantial majority of the U.S. public demanding that the U.S. government stop supporting Israel. (Wanting Israel to have a cease fire in Gaza is not the same thing as not supporting Israel; lots of people who support Israel and its ethnic cleansing of Palestinians, such as Robert Reich and Kamala Harris, want a cease fire).

Because the anti-Zionists haven’t expressed the KEY FACT, there is no vast majority of Americans opposed to the U.S. government supporting Israel, nothing like the vast majority of the U.S. public expressing horror at the fact of apartheid in South Africa, which forced the U.S. government to do a 180 and switch from supporting that apartheid to condemning it. And because of this inexcusable silence about the KEY FACT, the U.S. government retains enough public support for its pro-Israel policy that it will be able to get away with violent repression of the pro-Palestine demonstrators when it decides to do that.

Why don’t the anti-Zionism organizations refute the Zionist Big Lie by expressing the KEY FACT, and thereby WIN?

The answer is that the people who FUND these organizations don’t want them to refute the Zionist Big Lie; they don’t want them to win.

Here’s the evidence.

First note that the only way to persuasively refute the Zionist Big Lie (that Israeli violence is for the purpose of making Jews safe) is to explain the true reason—the KEY FACT!—why Israel’s billionaire ruling class has for more than seven decades been committing violence against Palestinians. As I wrote in my recent post:

THE KEY FACT: Israeli violence against Palestinians (more than seven decades of violent ethnic cleansing and humiliating military occupation and apartheid laws) was not and is NOT in any way whatsoever for the purpose of making Jews safe. Its purpose, to the contrary, is and has for decades been to make Palestinians a frightening bogeyman enemy that the billionaire Israeli ruling class pretends to protect ordinary Israeli Jews from and thereby gets away with severely economically oppressing and getting rich off of those Jews, as I prove here (regarding the present) and here (regarding the years of the Holocaust and subsequently) and here (regarding why Israel funded Hamas and worked to keep it in power).

This explanation is based on an understanding that the conflict is fundamentally a CLASS conflict, not an ethnic/religious conflict.

But the people who fund the anti-Zionism organizations do not want the class conflict nature of the conflict to be known by the general public. They LIKE the current status quo of class inequality.

Who are the funders of the anti-Zionism organizations?

The Rockefellers fund one of the main anti-Zionism organizations, Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP). See the Rockefeller Brothers Fund website here showing the substantial amounts of money it gave to JVP over the years. This is also reported here. This helps explain why JVP expelled me (as I wrote about here) from the organization when I asked its members to read my above-linked article (here again) that tells the true reason for Israeli violence against Palestinians.

The pro-Israel organization named Jewish Virtual Library has an article here about who funds the anti-Zionism organizations. As the article reports, the non-profit organization named WESPAC Foundation is a key player in funding such organizations. Jewish Virtual Library reports:

The arts district along Mamaroneck Avenue in downtown White Plains is something of a cultural hub in Westchester County. Special blue street signs - Arts Ave., they read - and colorful flags give the area the feel of a historic district, anchored by ArtsWestchester's handsome brick headquarters. There, on the fourth floor of 31 Mamaroneck Ave., is the office of a group that is far more interested in politics than arts. And controversial politics, at that. Suite 403 houses the nonprofit group WESPAC Foundation, and its location in an arts-rich area belies its role as one of the key conduits in a mysterious network that helps to fuel the BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) movement. … But WESPAC, nestled in Westchester's arts district, provides a window into how the BDS movement gets funded. It is one of a handful of groups that helps fund SJP [Students for Justice in Palestine—J.S.], which carries out the wider BDS movement’s goal of criticizing Israeli policy in the West Bank, delegitimizing Israel through economic and academic boycotts and attacking its assertion that it is committed to democratic values. … The foundation also directly supports BDS proponents such as Al-Adwa and CodePink.

Who is minding WESPAC’s money?

According to this source:

Marina Guvenc is the board treasurer of the WESPAC Foundation. 59 Guvenc is also a Senior Program Manager at the Wall Street Journal, former Program Manager at the New York Times, and senior Project Manager at both Reuters and The Economist. 60 [my emphasis]

Do you think a person with this thoroughly big time capitalist (e.g., The Wall Street Journal and New York Times and The Economist) background is going to be pleased if an organization she is funding decides to frame the Israel/Palestine conflict as a CLASS conflict in which the enemy is the billionaire ruling classes of the United States and Israel, and the people who are suffering from this conflict are working class people, BOTH Jewish and non-Jewish? And do you think that the top leaders of an anti-Zionism organization that depends on the good will of somebody like Marina Guvenc to “pay the rent” will be eager to frame the conflict as a CLASS conflict? Or do you think, instead, they will be strongly inclined to “play it safe” by framing the conflict as “the Palestinians versus the Jews”?

Do you now understand why JVP expelled me for asking people to read my article about how the conflict is fundamentally a class conflict?

The Jewish Virtual Library article (again here) goes on to report:

In addition to WESPAC, another domestic nonprofit that supports pro-BDS organizations is the San Francisco-based Tides Foundation, which says it “actively promotes change toward a healthy society, one which is founded on principles of social justice, broadly shared economic opportunity, a robust democratic process, and sustainable environmental practices.” Tides administers donor-advised funds. Several of its funders (who are not identified in tax records) supported the following organizations directly or indirectly involved in promoting BDS in 2013-14: Jewish Voice for Peace ($13,421); Palestinian Legal Solidarity Support ($20,000); Rachel Corrie Foundation for Peace and Justice ($5,000); Code Pink for Women for Peace ($5,000); and American Friends Service Committee ($12,500). Tides is peculiar because a number of its donor-advised funds also support pro-Israel groups such as the University of Washington Hillel, the American Jewish Committee (AJC) and the National Council of Young Israel. AJC’s Executive Director David Harris explained, “one donor to AJC in 2015 has recommended a grant to AJC through their donor-advised fund at the Tides Foundation. AJC has no control over the grant recommendations of individual donors and family foundations who choose to give through this Foundation.”

The Jewish Virtual Library thinks it is “peculiar” that Tides “funds also support pro-Israel groups.” But as we shall see, this makes perfect sense, pro-ruling-class sense.

What funds the Tides Foundation?

The following information is online at https://www.ngo-monitor.org/funder/tides-network/:​

Funding

The Open Society Foundation is based on the fortune of the billionaire George Soros.

The New Israel Fund, as its link above shows, is a pro-Israel fund that aims to make the Zionist government of Israel’s ethnic cleansing of Palestinians seem to be a nice democracy.

The Tides Foundation does not want to defeat Zionism; it wants to preserve Zionism by persuading the American public that Israel, as a “state of the Jews” based on ethnic violent cleansing of Palestinians is a very good thing because it is all about making Jews safe, and that anti-Zionists are antisemitic in effect if not intent because they oppose what Israel must do to make Jews safe. This is why it makes perfect (pro-ruling class) sense for the Tides Foundation to fund both Jewish Voice for Peace AND the New Israel Fund.

Some mainstream media—such as here—report on the fact that Big $ funds anti-Zionist organizations, but they never explain WHY.

The anti-Zionism organizations are corrupt

The anti-Zionism organizations—specifically their leaders, not the rank-and-file!—are corrupt. If they were not corrupt they would be shouting from the roof tops that Israeli violence against Palestinians is not in any way whatsoever for the purpose of making Jews safe and is, on the contrary, for the purpose of enabling the billionaire ruling class of Israel to severely economically oppress and get rich off of Israeli working class Jews. But none of the U.S (Western) anti-Zionism organizations tell this key truth as I show here. Instead they expel people for expressing this KEY fact, the fact that, when most Americans know it, will lead them to force the U.S. government to stop supporting Israel the way they forced it to stop supporting apartheid in South Africa when they learned the key fact about that injustice.

Because the leaders of the anti-Zionism organizations do not tolerate any expression of the KEY fact that is required to actually WIN, the rank-and-file (who mostly do not themselves know the KEY fact) just follow the leaders, thinking that the leaders must know what they’re doing and are doing the right thing to win.

The reason Big $ funds the anti-Zionism organizations is because Big $ knows that it is INEVITABLE that there will be massive opposition to the undeniably horrible Israeli violence. Big $ knows that it cannot prevent this massive opposition from developing, so it must CONTROL that opposition by making sure that the good people who want to fight against Zionism are led by leaders who will ensure that their anti-Zionism activism will never win over the majority of the American public and will remain an impotent minority viewed by most Americans as antisemitic in effect if not intent.

Please share this article widely so that one day there will be anti-Zionism organizations with leaders who actually want to WIN.

Read here how YOU can help build the egalitarian revolutionary movement to WIN the class war, not lose it.

