Bernie Sanders says that corporations should be taxed for the AI they use to replace workers, and that the tax money be used to re-train workers, as reported by FOX NEWS here.

The above table comes from a U.S. Senate report (PDF) by a committee led by Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The Senate report includes this graph below, which shows what happens when—as is the case today—real power is held by a billionaire ruling class:

What happens is that the rich treat the have-nots like dirt, routinely day in and day out, as illustrated by 25 concrete examples in my article here.

This is what happens when the rich remain in power.

This is what happens when the rich are, as Bernie Sanders calls for, “taxed more,” which means they are made to pay a modest fee for the right to keep on treating the have-nots like dirt.

This is what happens when the have-nots get “retrained” for who-knows-what-jobs and remain powerless in our fake democracy that is really a dictatorship of the rich.

This is what happens when we follow a mis-leader such as Bernie Sanders who REFUSES TO CALL FOR REMOVING THE RICH FROM POWER even though the vast majority of people would love to do exactly that, as I prove here.

This is what happens when we fail to see that mis-leaders (who clearly want to keep the rich in power) use rhetoric (and Senate reports, etc.) to make it seem that they are on the side of the have-nots so that they can get the have-nots to follow them and make ONLY reform demands that leave the rich in power.

This is what happened when FDR used the New Deal reforms to keep the rich in power, as I discuss in detail here.

This is what happened when Nelson Mandela used the abolition of apartheid to keep the rich in power and make life for the have-nots in South Africa WORSE, not better, after the end of apartheid as I discuss in detail here and also here.

This is what happens when the vision of a GOOD society—an egalitarian society—is suppressed and censored in order to make us think that our class inequality society of some rich and some poor is the way it must always be because the only supposed alternative—Communism—is worse.

This is what happens when our mis-leaders never talk about how working class people in the past did in fact remove the rich from power, such as they did in a quarter of Spain in 1936-9, as you can read about here.