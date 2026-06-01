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This wonderful egalitarian woman, like billions of other egalitarians, wants world peace, which is what we’d have if we had a world with real, not fake, democracy and no rich and no poor.

I invite you to watch the above video of Alexander Mercouris discuss—starting at time point 1:12:11—in some detail the fact that the core stated concerns of both the U.S. and Iranian governments could fairly easily be met with a negotiated peace agreement, but that the U.S. government refuses to reach such an agreement and bends over backwards to ensure it never is reached.

Alexander Mercouris is an extremely knowledgable daily commenter on world affairs whom I listen to regularly. I do so because he is so knowledgable about the WHAT of world affairs, even though he is clueless, in my opinion, about the WHY of world affairs.

Mercouris expresses bafflement about why the U.S. avoids reaching a peaceful settlement of its (and Israel’s) war on Iran. His bafflement stems from his wrong notion that U.S. (and national leaders generally) want world peace (presumably so they can go about the business of making a lot of money for their upper classes.)

The fact, however, is that U.S. leaders want to avoid world peace at all cost. They need to the world to be at war because—as I show in detail here citing facts from all over the world and spanning millennia—oppressive ruling classes know that being at war is the #1 best way of controlling their own potentially revolutionary have-nots.

I’ve made this point before, for example in my article, “The Biggest Threat to the National Security of the United States and of Israel is WORLD PEACE! World peace would mean no bogeyman enemies and hence no ultra-powerful way to control the have-nots.”

So, with this in mind and preferably after reading one or both of my linked above article, listen to Alexander Mercouris starting at time point 1:12:11 discussing the failure of the U.S. to seek a peace agreement with Iran, and see if my explanation fits the facts perfectly. Let me know your thought on this please.