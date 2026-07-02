JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

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Chuck Fall's avatar
Chuck Fall
7h

Good to remind the reader; thanks for providing the links to prior essays.

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JAS's avatar
JAS
43m

John’s persistence in his messaging about our how our democracy is fake as it is controlled by the rich is as urgent ad relevant as it has always been and we never should tire of hearing it as this truth can never be denied. Thanks as always John.

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