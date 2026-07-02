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This wonderful egalitarian man knows that to win what most people (billions of other egalitarians) want requires that we remove the rich from power because we don’t have a real democracy today, only a fake democracy, a dictatorship of the rich. Go here to see 500+ photos of more wonderful egalitarians in my zip code.

I just happened to hear a live YouTube presentation by Heather Cox Richardson in which she essentially gave the pitch in my post’s title above: “Real power is with the people. Affordable health care and housing etc. are bi-partisan aims. So get active to make our democracy provide what we, not the rich, want.”

Here’s why this pitch is not fit for purpose.

It ignores the fact, implicitly even denies the fact, that we do not live in a democracy: we live in a fake democracy that is a dictatorship of the rich. The reason most people don’t “get active to make our democracy work” is because they know we don’t really live in a democracy.

People know that they can vote all they want but it doesn’t substantially change the fact that the rich remain in power and continue to treat us like dirt (read 25 concrete examples of this here so you know what I mean.)

People know that they can attend those “abutters” meetings that the City holds to let residents speak out or complain about a real estate developer’s planned huge project in their neighborhood, and that at best they might have some say regarding the color of the paint used, but not the number of affordable housing units in the project or the number of parking spots or the amount of greenery or the overall size of the project, not to mention whether it should be built at all. The real say in these important matters is routinely held by the very rich developer, precisely because they are very rich.

People know that even when the vast majority of people do not want to go to war against a nation that hasn’t attacked us and is not about to attack us, the government goes to war anyway.

People know where the real power in society lies, and it is not in their hands.

This is why the pitch for people to “get active to make our democracy work” fails. It is based on the lie that we live in a genuine democracy and people know that we do not.

Sure, some people do get active. Some people try to use whatever means are available to make the best of the situation. But even they are pessimistic about making the substantial changes that we need this way. This kind of activism lets people feel good because “At least I tried.” But we need to do better than that!

Though it is rarely stated explicitly, and absolutely never in any of the mass or ‘alternative’ media, the fact is that in order to make our society be the way most people want it to be (I call it egalitarian, as discussed here), we need to remove the rich from power, to abolish the dictatorship of the rich. It’s like the fact that during slavery the slaves knew that in order to make their lives substantially better they needed to end their enslavement, either by escaping from the plantation and living elsewhere, or killing the slave-masters (as Nat Turner and other slaves did in 1831) or, better yet, overthrowing slavery altogether (as John Brown and many slaves attempted in 1859.)

I discuss why it is in fact possible for us to remove the rich from power in my article here.

Please read this article before you pronounce that it is impossible. You might find yourself changing your mind about the possibility of removing the rich from power.

If you agree that we need to remove the rich from power, then consider that what this means is that we have to build a mass movement that aims explicitly to do that, right from the git-go. As my article explains, it is possible to win over to the side of the revolutionary movement a critical mass of the soldiers (and sailors and marines and airmen, etc.) of the military forces. But it is ONLY possible to do this if we build a movement so large and determined to remove the rich from power that these soldiers will know that if they refuse orders to attack the movement and instead support it with their weapons against those who may attack it, then they will very likely be going over to the WINNING side that will truly remove the rich from power. This is crucial, because unless the soldiers know that the revolutionary movement is indeed large and determined to remove the rich from power, they will know that refusing orders to attack the revolutionary movement means going over to the LOSING side in which case they will be severely disciplined and possibly executed for treason!

Failure to speak realistically about the situation we are actually in today, as the Heather Cox Richardson pitch fails to do, just ends up keeping the rich in power.

It’s time to change the pitch. Like this:

Please re-stack this.