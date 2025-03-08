Share

Ever hear the saying, “If you can put salt on a bird’s tail, you can catch it?”Well…..

Every now and then I run across somebody, where activists are talking about what is to be done, who says, in all seriousness, something like, “If everybody just stops paying interest on their debts [or stops paying taxes, or stops living on the grid, or starts using a different calendar, or does this or that, or does X] then the rich will be removed from power.”

Here’s what is wrong with that kind of thinking, and why it is like the “advice” that older folks humorously tell children: “It’s easy to catch a bird; just put some salt on its tail.”

It is as hard to persuade everybody (even just lots of people) to do X as it is to actually put some salt on the tail of a not-yet-captured bird, duh.

The REASON it is hard to persuade lots of people to do X is NOT because they don’t want to remove the rich from power (the vast majority of people DO want to remove the rich from power as I prove here). No. It is hard because doing X is viewed by most people as something stupid to do; stupid because it would make one’s life harder or more unpleasant in some way while not accomplishing anything worth while.

The REASON people think doing X would not accomplish anything worth while is because they think too few OTHER people would do it because too few other people want to remove the rich from power.

The problem, of course, is that the people who want to remove the rich from power—the have-nots—do not have the confidence in each other that makes it seem reasonable to believe that if they, personally, did X then they would be joined by a sufficient number of other people doing X also so that the result would be to remove the rich from power (assuming that lots of people doing X really would remove the rich from power, which depends of course on what X is.)

The SOLUTION to this problem is obviously not simply to say over and over again, “If everybody did X then it would remove the rich from power.” The solution is to do things that increase the confidence of the have-nots in each other, starting with confidence that the vast majority of have-nots ALSO want to remove the rich from power, and then doing things to increase the confidence of the have-nots that very large numbers of have-nots would ALSO join them in doing some X (or little modest x for staters) aimed at removing the rich from power, even though doing this x would be a real sacrifice of some sort.

I saw this confidence develop suddenly in 1969 and wrote about it here; it led to several dozens of students taking over the administration building and ending up in jail, and a majority of the student body going on strike to SUCCESSFULLY abolish the Reserve Officer Training Corp (ROTC) on campus in order to help end the Vietnam War. None of this would have happened—none of the organizing that it took—absent the confidence that developed in 1969 among the students in each other’s anti-Vietnam War strongly held view.

Before the event in 1969 that dramatically increased their confidence in each other, students were opposed to the Vietnam War but would have considered taking over a building or even going on strike to have been stupid—a sacrifice (loss of diploma, etc.) that would accomplish nothing useful. If somebody had said then, “Hey! If all of us students go on strike to abolish ROTC then it will be abolished,” people would have dismissed that person as a fool who was persuaded that it’s easy to catch a bird by putting salt on its tail.

You can help develop the confidence among the have-nots that is required to remove the rich from power.