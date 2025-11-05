JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JAS's avatar
JAS
11h

It is John's supreme focus on his objective of removing the rich from power and having a real not fake democracy with no rich or poor that allows him to detect so easily the lies and deflections of politicians and media figures.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Howard Switzer's avatar
Howard Switzer
7h

Yes, no vision to eliminate ruling class power. I can appreciate his passion against the bad guys but has a narrow focus and he will not talk about money, the systemic mechanism of power that could be changed because it is based on law.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 JOHN SPRITZLER
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture