Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

As this story in the Boston Globe illustrates, the pro-Palestine protesters are motivated by GENUINE moral outrage at Israel’s genocidal violence against Palestinians in Gaza. The notion—advanced by conservative news media—that the protesters are somehow protesting merely because the likes of billionaire George Soros are PAYING them to is absurd.

The reason that Big $ people such as George Soros and members of the Rockefeller family and others fund the anti-Zionism organizations (yes they do this!) is to make sure that the INEVITABLE rising up of people against the Israeli genocide (which would happen with or without the Big $ funding) will remain trapped in an ideological framework that ensure they will not win over to their side the VAST majority of the American public, and hence will not succeed in either making universities divest from Israel nor, as they actually mainly want, forcing the U.S. government to stop supporting Israel in its seven-plus decades violent ethnic cleansing project. I explain this in detail here.

Briefly, the false ideological framework that Big $ funding aims to enforce on the pro-Palestine protesters is this: “The conflict is between a) those who say Israel must stop using violence against Palestinians to make Israeli Jews safe, versus b) those who say that Israel must keep on using violence against Palestinians to make Israeli Jews safe.”

The Zionist lie—that Israeli violence against Palestinians is or was ever for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe—is wrongly accepted (implicitly and sometimes even explicitly—as I show here) by ALL the anti-Zionist organizations, all funded by Big $.

The TRUE framework of the conflict says that the conflict is between a) those who oppose Israeli violence against Palestinians that is for the purpose of making Palestinians a bogeyman enemy that the Israeli billionaires pretend to protect Israeli Jews from and thereby get away with severely economically oppressing and getting rich off of Israeli Jews, versus b) those who say Israel should keep on committing this violence against Palestinians.

If the pro-Palestine protesters shouted the TRUE framework from the rooftops (instead of blocking cars on highways as their Big $-funded leaders tell them to do), then they would gain the support of the VAST majority of Americans including those who, only because they believe the false framework, currently passionately support Israel. I know this is true from personal experience with such passionately pro-Israel people.

The purpose of Big $ funding of the anti-Zionist organizations is the make sure that the leaders of these organizations suppress and censor the TRUE framework. For example, Jewish Voice for Peace expels anyone who expresses the true framework, as I learned first hand and write about here.

Notice that the liberal Big $ billionaires—such as John Henry, the billionaire who owns the oh-so-liberal Boston Globe (from which the above photo/article is taken) will print articles that implicitly praise the pro-Palestine protesters for their genuine selflessness for a moral conviction, while at the same time suppressing the TRUE framework. They do this because what they want is about half the have-nots on one side of an issue and the other half on the other side so that the have-nots never seriously challenge the power of the ruling billionaire plutocracy. Be quite certain that if the pro-Palestine protesters started shouting the TRUE unifying (of the have-nots) framework, then the oh-so-liberal Boston Globe would do a 180 and begin portraying them as evil incarnate!