The Pro-Palestine Protesters Are Motivated by Genuine Justified Moral Outrage
George Soros et al fund the anti-Zionist organizations to ensure that the protesters will NOT tell the truth that would gain them the support of the vast majority of the public
As this story in the Boston Globe illustrates, the pro-Palestine protesters are motivated by GENUINE moral outrage at Israel’s genocidal violence against Palestinians in Gaza. The notion—advanced by conservative news media—that the protesters are somehow protesting merely because the likes of billionaire George Soros are PAYING them to is absurd.
The reason that Big $ people such as George Soros and members of the Rockefeller family and others fund the anti-Zionism organizations (yes they do this!) is to make sure that the INEVITABLE rising up of people against the Israeli genocide (which would happen with or without the Big $ funding) will remain trapped in an ideological framework that ensure they will not win over to their side the VAST majority of the American public, and hence will not succeed in either making universities divest from Israel nor, as they actually mainly want, forcing the U.S. government to stop supporting Israel in its seven-plus decades violent ethnic cleansing project. I explain this in detail here.
Briefly, the false ideological framework that Big $ funding aims to enforce on the pro-Palestine protesters is this: “The conflict is between a) those who say Israel must stop using violence against Palestinians to make Israeli Jews safe, versus b) those who say that Israel must keep on using violence against Palestinians to make Israeli Jews safe.”
The Zionist lie—that Israeli violence against Palestinians is or was ever for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe—is wrongly accepted (implicitly and sometimes even explicitly—as I show here) by ALL the anti-Zionist organizations, all funded by Big $.
The TRUE framework of the conflict says that the conflict is between a) those who oppose Israeli violence against Palestinians that is for the purpose of making Palestinians a bogeyman enemy that the Israeli billionaires pretend to protect Israeli Jews from and thereby get away with severely economically oppressing and getting rich off of Israeli Jews, versus b) those who say Israel should keep on committing this violence against Palestinians.
If the pro-Palestine protesters shouted the TRUE framework from the rooftops (instead of blocking cars on highways as their Big $-funded leaders tell them to do), then they would gain the support of the VAST majority of Americans including those who, only because they believe the false framework, currently passionately support Israel. I know this is true from personal experience with such passionately pro-Israel people.
The purpose of Big $ funding of the anti-Zionist organizations is the make sure that the leaders of these organizations suppress and censor the TRUE framework. For example, Jewish Voice for Peace expels anyone who expresses the true framework, as I learned first hand and write about here.
Notice that the liberal Big $ billionaires—such as John Henry, the billionaire who owns the oh-so-liberal Boston Globe (from which the above photo/article is taken) will print articles that implicitly praise the pro-Palestine protesters for their genuine selflessness for a moral conviction, while at the same time suppressing the TRUE framework. They do this because what they want is about half the have-nots on one side of an issue and the other half on the other side so that the have-nots never seriously challenge the power of the ruling billionaire plutocracy. Be quite certain that if the pro-Palestine protesters started shouting the TRUE unifying (of the have-nots) framework, then the oh-so-liberal Boston Globe would do a 180 and begin portraying them as evil incarnate!
John,
As you have noted - these (all) protests would be abundantly more prosperous and certainly far more formidable as well as CREDIBLE if they were to refrain from such asinine tactics such as blocking traffic! Now, you've really pissed people off and demoralized your entire message! You have actually accomplished just the exact polar opposite. For years and years, I have been saying the best way to protest anything is through education - not anger and certainly not stupidity.
You start by educating those who will hinder you in the first place! Law Enforcement! You get to them even before you begin forming your marches. It is highly doubtful if they knew the reason (factual evidence) behind your cause, opposed to the propaganda the media and their superiors feed them, they would not join in solidarity! This very scenario happened in Italy with the protestors against the vaccines or perhaps it was the lockdowns. Either or, they put down their batons and began marching with them! Like the bridge traffic, piss them off and you will only incite them further! I have said the exact same with imminent civil unrest that is about to boil over in this Country. Get to law enforcement first and we win - without them, the government can't take over! Common sense people!
I began speaking with all my friends who are in law enforcement or their spouses and asked would they actually turn against their own citizens, family, friends and neighbors? This is specifically why they deliberately seek out the weak and easily manipulable when hiring them! There was an old saying when we were kids growing up and didn't know what we wanted to be. Your parents would say, well you could always become a police officer - the connotation was it didn't require a lot of intelligence!
You cannot tell me these officers don't have children (or relatives with children) and therefore do not also agree with these college kids 100%. There is also not a large constituency of Jewish police officers in America, and therefore it would also NOT be a divisive issue such as when it affects black versus white officers who feel a need to deliberately and staunchly either join or oppose the cause because they are driven by their emotions!
Rather then make the asinine signs, use enlarged pictures and actual headlines. USE undeniable facts! Ironically the political rallies follow the exact same mantra. Both have become so redundant throughout the years 1/2 the people have no idea what the hell they're even protesting or against and or stand for which is precisely why they are perceived in such a negative manner! Trumpers? I swear I want to write a book or a least a pamphlet on how to actually protest and make your message heard.
For years I said get out out the LED billboards or whatever these things are called. STAND IN FRONT OF THE POLICE and show them the images of what is is your fighting for and or against. It would be pretty hard to turn their backs (I don't think they would even be allowed) and now you've hopefully woken them and others up. NOW they SEE exactly what is it you are protesting. Knowledge as we all know IS THE GREATEST POWER! Stop yelling and screaming - the chants are even more ridiculous.
How ironic, the Israel lobby (or someone) used this very idea at one of the gatherings and projected the pro-Israel message instead. Of course it was nothing but lies but these protestors need to do the exact same. STOP with the silly hand made signs. Although the best I read was: Who Knew The Jews Would Become The New Nazi's - I thought that was very clever. But most are all the same. It's all about attention for themselves rather than the cause.
These kids are all techie's and certainly know how to utilize the latest technology. That's what they need to do. Same with those supporting and funding them. Stop with the signs. Instead post the images everywhere. If anyone can look at them and not CRY and understand what these kids are against and selflessly fighting for, then there is a special hell for them. Blow up up these newspapers headlines and show the public the truth. Even if the media tries to block it out others have seen your message. Not sure why every single politician has never done the same.
In closing I am absolutely shocked they are not using this very issue to boycott voting! In that case use a sign that says, we will never vote ever again until you grant are demands! HOLY SHIT, right? How many millions of kids are protesting and how many millions are spent trying to GET their vote?
