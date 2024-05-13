JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

May 13, 2024

John,

As you have noted - these (all) protests would be abundantly more prosperous and certainly far more formidable as well as CREDIBLE if they were to refrain from such asinine tactics such as blocking traffic! Now, you've really pissed people off and demoralized your entire message! You have actually accomplished just the exact polar opposite. For years and years, I have been saying the best way to protest anything is through education - not anger and certainly not stupidity.

You start by educating those who will hinder you in the first place! Law Enforcement! You get to them even before you begin forming your marches. It is highly doubtful if they knew the reason (factual evidence) behind your cause, opposed to the propaganda the media and their superiors feed them, they would not join in solidarity! This very scenario happened in Italy with the protestors against the vaccines or perhaps it was the lockdowns. Either or, they put down their batons and began marching with them! Like the bridge traffic, piss them off and you will only incite them further! I have said the exact same with imminent civil unrest that is about to boil over in this Country. Get to law enforcement first and we win - without them, the government can't take over! Common sense people!

I began speaking with all my friends who are in law enforcement or their spouses and asked would they actually turn against their own citizens, family, friends and neighbors? This is specifically why they deliberately seek out the weak and easily manipulable when hiring them! There was an old saying when we were kids growing up and didn't know what we wanted to be. Your parents would say, well you could always become a police officer - the connotation was it didn't require a lot of intelligence!

You cannot tell me these officers don't have children (or relatives with children) and therefore do not also agree with these college kids 100%. There is also not a large constituency of Jewish police officers in America, and therefore it would also NOT be a divisive issue such as when it affects black versus white officers who feel a need to deliberately and staunchly either join or oppose the cause because they are driven by their emotions!

Rather then make the asinine signs, use enlarged pictures and actual headlines. USE undeniable facts! Ironically the political rallies follow the exact same mantra. Both have become so redundant throughout the years 1/2 the people have no idea what the hell they're even protesting or against and or stand for which is precisely why they are perceived in such a negative manner! Trumpers? I swear I want to write a book or a least a pamphlet on how to actually protest and make your message heard.

For years I said get out out the LED billboards or whatever these things are called. STAND IN FRONT OF THE POLICE and show them the images of what is is your fighting for and or against. It would be pretty hard to turn their backs (I don't think they would even be allowed) and now you've hopefully woken them and others up. NOW they SEE exactly what is it you are protesting. Knowledge as we all know IS THE GREATEST POWER! Stop yelling and screaming - the chants are even more ridiculous.

How ironic, the Israel lobby (or someone) used this very idea at one of the gatherings and projected the pro-Israel message instead. Of course it was nothing but lies but these protestors need to do the exact same. STOP with the silly hand made signs. Although the best I read was: Who Knew The Jews Would Become The New Nazi's - I thought that was very clever. But most are all the same. It's all about attention for themselves rather than the cause.

These kids are all techie's and certainly know how to utilize the latest technology. That's what they need to do. Same with those supporting and funding them. Stop with the signs. Instead post the images everywhere. If anyone can look at them and not CRY and understand what these kids are against and selflessly fighting for, then there is a special hell for them. Blow up up these newspapers headlines and show the public the truth. Even if the media tries to block it out others have seen your message. Not sure why every single politician has never done the same.

In closing I am absolutely shocked they are not using this very issue to boycott voting! In that case use a sign that says, we will never vote ever again until you grant are demands! HOLY SHIT, right? How many millions of kids are protesting and how many millions are spent trying to GET their vote?

Jon Olsen
May 13, 2024

Impressive banner and event. Well done! Jon

