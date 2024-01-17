Share

The pro-Palestine demonstrators are clearly being (falsely) portrayed in the U.S. mass media as pro-Hamas antisemites who support the killing of Jews just because they are Jews. This propaganda—obviously designed to turn the general public against the demonstrators—can only succeed if the demonstrators continue to allow it to succeed. Here is what I mean.

The pro-Palestine demonstrators could have—but tragically have not—made themselves immune to false accusations of being “pro-Hamas” and antisemitic by explaining to the public two Key Facts. These two Key Facts, if known by the public, would persuade the vast majority of the U.S. public to support the pro-Palestine demonstrators. These Key Facts are:

Key Fact #1.

The Israeli government commits unjust violence against, and oppression of, Palestinians that is intended to make them extremely angry at Israel. The REASON the Israeli government does this, its PURPOSE, is to make the Palestinians be easily portrayed as a frightening bogeyman enemy from which the Israeli billionaire ruling class pretends to protect working class Israeli Jews. This in turn is in order to let the billionaire Israeli ruling class get away with severely economically oppressing working class Israeli Jews to get rich off of their suffering. Israeli violence against Palestinians is not, and never has been, about making ordinary Israeli Jews safe. The proof of this Key Fact is here.

Zionist leaders at the time of the Holocaust betrayed ordinary Jews, even wanted them to die* in order to give Zionist leaders “standing” at the post-war conferences that would decide if there were to be a Jewish state in Palestine, even sabotaged and openly opposed rescue efforts of Jews from the Nazis if, as almost all such rescue efforts did, they sent the rescued Jews anywhere other than Palestine. Why? Because for these Zionist leaders their goal of “having a state of their own” actually meant “having a working class of their own” to get rich and powerful off of. This is all proven here.

Key Fact #2.

The Israeli government for decades has been funding Hamas and working to keep it in power precisely because Hamas is an overtly terrorist organizations that is far more frightening to Jews than the PLO (PA) ever was. How so? Unlike the PLO that (before later being pressured to accept the ‘two state solution’ goal) wanted Palestine to be a single secular democratic state with equal rights under the law for Jews and non-Jews—a goal that was not particularly frightening to ordinary Israeli Jews and probably even appealed to many of them, Hamas’s Charter (still in effect) in sharp contrast declares its aim for all of Palestine this way: "It is the duty of the followers of other religions to stop disputing the sovereignty of Islam in this region, because the day these followers should take over there will be nothing but carnage, displacement and terror." Furthermore, Hamas made its “kill Israeli Jews just because they are Jews” terrorism agenda (as opposed to the morally just class war agenda I discuss here) crystal clear from the beginning with its suicide bombings at Israeli bus stops and restaurants, followed by its rockets aimed at civilians in Israeli towns, not to mention its attacks on noncombatant civilians on October 7, 2023. The proof of all of this is here.

These two Key Facts reveal that the conflict is NOT, as the mass media constantly tell us, “Israel versus Hamas” or “Israel versus the Palestinians”; rather the conflict is a CLASS conflict between the working class people in Palestine/Israel (Palestinians and Jews both) versus the ruling upper class elites in Palestine/Israel (Palestinians and Jews both.) All of the governments of the world are of, by and for oppressive upper class ruling elites, and therefore none of them want the class nature of this or any other conflicts to be revealed.

The anti-Zionism (pro-Palestine) movement in the United States seems to be fully controlled by people who do not want the class nature of the conflict to be known by the general public, even though—as I explain below—this is the only way to win the support of the vast majority of the general public. If the leaders of the pro-Palestine demonstrations did want the public to know the two Key Facts, then they would be expressing those facts. But they never do; there is only dead silence in this regard.

In fact, one of the main anti-Zionism organizations, Jewish Voice for Peace, expels members (I was one) who simply suggest that JVP members read about these two Key Facts. I have written about this in detail in my “Why I Believe Jewish Voice for Peace Is Controlled by Israel's Mossad.” (Also see my “WHO REFUTES THE ZIONIST BIG LIE? UNFORTUNATELY, NOT THE MAIN ANTI-ZIONIST ORGANIZATIONS AND INDIVIDUALS!”)

Why Would Zionist Leaders Want to Get Involved with Anti-Zionism Organizations?

Zionist leaders know that it is inevitable that some people, even Jews, will demonstrate in support of Palestinians because of their natural horror at the current Israeli massacre of civilians in Gaza, and they know that it is impossible to prevent this. Zionist leaders also know that these people will join such demonstrations despite believing (wrongly) that Israeli violence is—as Zionists always insist—for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe.

Zionist leaders furthermore know that what prevents the pro-Palestine movement from gaining the support (not just support for a cease fire but support for ending the Zionist project of a Jewish state based on ethnic cleansing, as discussed here ) of the vast majority (or even bare majority) of Americans, however, is this. Americans are well-informed of the horror of the Holocaust and for that reason most—to their credit—will not support a movement that is opposed to what they (wrongly) believe is violence done to make Jews safe ( i.e. , Israeli violence against Palestinians); they will view such a movement as antisemitic in effect (because it opposes that which is done to make Jews safe) if not intent.

This is why, in order to win the support of the vast majority of the American public, the anti-Zionism movement must explain Key Facts #1 and #2 that show that the purpose of Israeli violence against Palestinians has nothing whatsoever to do with making ordinary Israeli Jews safe. This is why Zionist leaders don’t care that there is a substantial minority of the public joining or supporting the pro-Palestine demonstrators, as long as those demonstrators don’t do what it takes to gain the support of the vast majority of the public.

If and when the anti-Zionism movement explains Key Facts #1 and #2 to the public, and thereby persuades the public that the movement against Zionism is one whose success would make life BETTER, not worse, for working class Israeli Jews, and thereby in turn gains the support of the vast majority of the public, then and only then will it be able to force the U.S. government to stop supporting Israel, just as the anti-apartheid-in-South-Africa movement forced the U.S. government to switch from supporting to condemning apartheid in South Africa by gaining the support of the vast majority of the general public for this goal.

To make this happen, rank-and-file pro-Palestine demonstrators must demand that the anti-Zionism pro-Palestine movement do what it takes to MAKE it happen, they must demand that the movement tell the public the KEY FACTS #1 and #2, and they must stop blindly following leaders who oppose doing this just because they wave the Palestinian flag.

Leaders such as Jill Stein are the problem. (Listen to her speech here.) During Stein’s speech at the DC Palestine Rally January 13, 2024, she never opposed nor said a single word about Israel’s refusal to allow the Palestinian refugees to exercise their Right of Return to their land inside the part of Palestine from which Zionists expelled them and which is now called Israel. This denial of the Right of Return by Israel is the TOP grievance of Palestinians! This denial of their Right of Return is the very ethnic cleansing that Israel’s rulers have been using for more than seven decades to make Palestinians extremely angry at Israel and thus to ensure that the Palestinians can be easily portrayed as the frightening bogeyman enemy that Israel’s rulers need to control and oppress the Israeli working class. Stein said not a PEEP about this KEY FACT!

Stein opposed “the Occupation and apartheid.” But opposing the Occupation (and falsely equating ending it with ending the apartheid) is what liberal Zionists do, such as the major Israeli newspaper Ha’aretz. Liberal Zionists want the Occupation of the West Bank by Israel to end AND they want the Palestinian refugees to remain barred from returning to their homes inside Israel. They argue that ending the Occupation will make it easier to continue denying the Right of Return to the Palestinians, i.e., easier to continue the ethnic cleansing. Jill Stein gives no indication that she is not, herself, such a liberal Zionist.

Stein declared to the crowd that “We are an unstoppable majority.” This is simply false, for the reasons I discussed above. Stein, if she were a good leader, would have explained how to BECOME an unstoppable majority, that it requires explaining Key Facts #1 and #2 to the American people. But no, not a PEEP about those Key Facts came from the lips of Jill Stein. Mossad must have been smiling a huge grin during her entire speech.

The Pro-Palestine Demonstration Leaders Are Sabotaging the Movement

The current anti-Zionism leaders are even organizing pro-Palestine demonstrators to do things that are DESIGNED to ensure that they never gain the support of the general public, such as blocking random cars on major streets and highways, as I discuss here. Until we stop this, the anti-Zionism movement will remain a movement of only a minority, and the U.S. government will feel free to continue supporting Israel.

If you know of a single anti-Zionism leader or publication that informs people about Key Facts #1 and #2, please tell me who they are so I can support them. I haven’t found a single one yet other than CovertActionMagazine, which has published my articles about this.

You can help by sharing this article widely. Thank you.

