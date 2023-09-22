JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alanna Hartzok's avatar
Alanna Hartzok
Apr 5, 2024

John - I strongly agree with you about the gross wealth and thus power inequality in Israel and that there needs to be a strong focus on class dynamics in regards to the Palestine Israel conflict. You are coming through strong and clear on this. You grasp the problem of gross wealth and power inequality in the US as well, correct? The question then is, what are we going to DO about it? Because when and if we have clarity about WHAT TO DO then as we address this in the US it will also have ramifications worldwide, especially as we live in "the belly of the beast" of imperialism. I suggest we start by addressing the "land problem" and its connection to tax policy and wealth inequality.

Reply
Share
1 reply by JOHN SPRITZLER
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture