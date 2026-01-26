The (Phony) Pretext for ICE's Murders Is Deporting Illegal Immigrants But the Actual Purpose Is Divide-and-Rule of America's Have-Nots
If Trump really wanted to remove the illegal immigrants his Justice department would prosecute employers who are illegally hiring them; but it doesn't do that.
Two flagrantly murdered so far, and counting….
Trump has clearly given ICE a green light to seize people inside their homes without a legally required warrant and to flat-out murder innocent people who do perfectly legal things that ICE doesn’t like as it deports illegal immigrants.
The pretext for everything that ICE does is a phony pretext, namely the supposed need to deport the illegal immigrants. The proof that this is a phony pretext is the simple fact that if Trump truly wanted to remove the illegal immigrants from the United States he would direct the Justice department to prosecute the employers who illegally hire large numbers of undocumented immigrants, which would cause most of the millions of undocumented immigrants to self-deport. But there are virtually no such prosecutions.
The actual reason Trump has given ICE the green light to commit overt cruelty and illegal arrests and now flat-out murder is this. The purpose is to maximally anger and provoke to “in the streets” actions the have-nots (about half the population) who rightly oppose the deportations. The purpose of this provocation is to maximize the conflict between the have-nots who oppose the deportations and the other half of the have-nots who support the deportations for the reasons explained in this footnote.1 (If you don’t know what these reasons are, because you don’t follow the conservative media, then the ruling class has succeeded in its effort to make sure that you don’t know these reasons and that you will therefore believe the liberal leaders who falsely tell you that people who support ICE do so simply because they are hateful bigoted fascists.)
Trump clearly wants anti-ICE actions to become an excuse for invoking the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 or the Insurrection Act. His threats to call in federal military troops are intended to create a “We’re at war!” mentality among his MAGA base. The pro-MAGA media is salivating at this prospect and posting photos they claim are of armored vehicles rolling into Minneapolis:
A recent poll shows only 61% saying ICE has gone too far and about half the population in support of the deportations goal:
Roughly half of voters support President Trump’s deportations and his handling of the border with Mexico, but a sizable majority believes that Immigration and Customs Enforcement has gone too far, according to a poll from The New York Times and Siena University.
The purpose of Trump’s green light for ICE murder, in other words, is divide-and-rule of the have-nots, to whip up maximum conflict between those who oppose and those who support the deportations.
The liberal wing of the ruling class is in cahoots with Trump to make the MURDEROUS divide-and-rule strategy work
The liberal wing of the ruling class (the Democratic Party, MoveOn, the liberal media such as NPR, most of the big labor union leaders, billionaires such as George Soros who fund countless “progressive” organizations and thereby control them, Robert Reich, celebrities with huge audiences such as Jimmy Kimmel as discussed below, and so on) organizes the anti-ICE movement (the NO KINGS demonstrations, for example). These liberal leaders censor the truth about why there are so many illegal immigrants, the fact (proven in great detail here!) that U.S. billionaires for decades (using both major political parties) have been doing things south of our border and in Haiti deliberately to force poor people there to have to illegally enter the United States just in order to survive.
Liberal leaders beholden to the billionaire ruling class censor this fact because if it were widely known then most of the people (including the MAGA people!) who currently support the deportations (for the reasons in footnote #1 below) and hence support ICE would change their mind; they would then be sympathetic to—not angry at—the illegal immigrants and instead be furious at the billionaires for having forced millions of these poor people to have to enter the United States illegally just in order to survive.
You should be as angry at the phony liberal “anti-ICE” leaders as you are (rightfully!) angry at Trump and ICE
Now you understand why it is that not a single liberal “anti-ICE” leader ever explains why there are so many illegal immigrants. Now you understand why not a single speech at a NO KINGS demonstration ever explains this.
And now I hope you understand why these liberal leaders never address the reasons (given in footnote #1 below) why so many people support the deportations, but instead just talk about how immigrants have benefited the United States. Here’s why. The demand that can unite virtually all of the have-nots (including the MAGA have-nots) is this: STOP DOING THINGS THAT FORCE MILLIONS OF POOR PEOPLE TO ILLEGALLY IMMIGRATE TO THE UNITED STATES, AND STOP TREATING THOSE PEOPLE LIKE DIRT BY CRUELLY DEPORTING THEM.
This is a demand that addresses the actual concerns (see footnote #1 again) of the MAGA have-nots by a) ending the wave of future illegal immigrants and by b) eliminating the way current illegal immigrants are used as cheap labor due to the fear of deportation preventing them from waging strikes for better pay and working conditions. And this is a demand that addresses the concerns of liberals who are opposed to the deportations simply because they are cruel. It is thus a win-win demand that would have the support of virtually all of the have-nots, liberal and conservative both.
But the liberal “anti-ICE” leaders never even hint at such a demand; on the contrary they just talk about how it’s wonderful to have a wave of immigrants because, dontcha know, they benefit the United States, as Jimmy Kimmel (who knows he’s on a short leash from his billionaire employer) tells his audience, starting at time point 9:34 in his monologue when he uses clips of former American presidents praising immigrants:
These liberal “anti-ICE” leaders are not really trying to stop the deportations; they are trying to use anger at the deportations to implement the ruling class’s divide-and-rule strategy. Their job is to mobilize the anti-deportation have-nots while making sure that they absolutely never win over support from the pro-ICE have-nots. (Note that although Jimmy Kimmel in the video above says that Trump is trying to turn people against each other by deliberately using ICE to provoke anger, he does nothing to prevent that divide-and-rule strategy from working and, on the contrary, helps to make it work!)
You should break the censorship that the ruling class (including the liberal “anti-ICE” leaders) uses to implement its divide-and-rule strategy employing cruelty and illegality and flat-out murder. Read here how you can do that. Please comment here what your opinion is about doing what I suggest you do, OK?
Here is why about half of the have-nots support the deportation of all illegal immigrants including those whose only crime was illegally immigrating and nothing else. The reason is this. The high-powered propagandists have persuaded the general public that the reason there is a massive wave of illegal immigrants is because the following view of the illegal immigrants is true:
The illegal immigrants see that we have a good country to live in here in the USA and they live in a country that’s a bad one to live in, and so instead of working to make their own country good they want to just move to and live in the United States and enjoy the fruits of all the labor of Americans that has made our country so good to live in.
In other words, the illegal immigrants want to enjoy the fruits of others’ labor without contributing themselves.
The illegal immigrants are thus essentially freeloaders.
The illegal immigrants, by entering the United States illegally instead of going through the steps to enter legally, are like people who cut in line. They are people who say, “The rules don’t apply to me.”
The illegal immigrants have “anchor babies” to game the system. It’s fraud. Birthright citizenship was meant for babies born to parents who are in the United States legally, not illegally.
The illegal immigrants are just plain bad people even if they don’t break any other law than the immigration law.
And on top of everything else, the illegal immigrants drive down American citizens’ wages and force municipalities to spend scarce money on their needs instead of those of American citizens as described below:
The huge wave of illegal immigrants does in fact harm American working class people cruelly. It does this in two main ways.
First, it forces municipalities to divert tax money from things that citizens need or very understandably want (such as hospitals that are adequately staffed and recreational facilities and vital city utility services) to taking care of the influx of illegal immigrants.
There is a huge added burden on U.S. taxpayers caused by the wave of illegal immigrants, discussed in detail here:
Second of all, because illegal immigrants fear deportation if they do anything to fight for higher wages and better working conditions, they typically provide extremely cheap labor to American employers, thereby forcing American citizen workers to have to compete with this cheap labor and suffer the cruelty of working for very low pay with bad working conditions or not having a job at all in the given industry. Anger at this is not bigotry.
The Myth That It is “Bigotry” When American Citizen Workers Express Anger at Being Forced to Compete Against Lower-Paid Illegal Immigrants
To those who refer to American citizen workers who oppose illegal immigration as “bigots,” one might ask: Who are you referring to as “bigots”?
One might ask this question because the ruling class wrongly portrays working class opposition to illegal immigration as just bigotry. While there are no doubt some working class American citizens who are bigoted against illegal immigrants, this is not the realistic way to understand opposition to illegal immigration. Here’s why.
To start with, Cesar Chavez--the famous organizer of a farm workers union whose members were mainly Hispanic--opposed illegal immigration. Read about this in an ABC NEWS article that reports:
For a significant period of his storied career as a labor organizer, Cesar Chavez opposed illegal immigration.
He encouraged union members to join “wet lines” along the Arizona-Mexico border to prevent undocumented immigrants from crossing into the U.S. He accused immigration agents at the border of letting in undocumented immigrants to undermine the labor efforts of Latino farmworkers.
If anybody was NOT bigoted against illegal immigrants from Mexico, it was Cesar Chavez! Chavez’s opposition to this illegal immigration had absolutely nothing to do with bigotry; it was opposition to the employers bringing in strike-breakers.
The fact is that there are about 1.1 million illegal immigrants working in construction jobs in the U.S. Read this article about how the residential construction industry in Massachusetts, for example, is based on illegal immigrants--paying them much less than would be paid to American citizen construction workers and forcing the citizen workers to compete for jobs against the lower paid illegal immigrant workers. Citizen construction workers have every right to be angry at this attack on their livelihood.
The point is that the ruling class does in fact use illegal immigrant workers to lower the wages of citizen workers, and not just agricultural workers, and it is not bigotry for citizen workers to express anger at having their wages lowered this way.
The other point on this topic is that the sensible response of citizen workers to illegal immigration is to join with illegal workers in fighting against the ruling class’s practice (both political parties, for many decades) of doing things in Latin and Central America to FORCE people there to have to illegally immigrate to the United States just to survive. Thus Cesar Chavez responded to the problem wrongly. He should have required the illegal immigrants to join the farmworkers union, and only opposed their entry into the United States if they refused to join it.
So important!! Thank you for saying it so clearly. I'm restacking.
Thank you for restacking !