Two flagrantly murdered so far, and counting….

Trump has clearly given ICE a green light to seize people inside their homes without a legally required warrant and to flat-out murder innocent people who do perfectly legal things that ICE doesn’t like as it deports illegal immigrants.

The pretext for everything that ICE does is a phony pretext, namely the supposed need to deport the illegal immigrants. The proof that this is a phony pretext is the simple fact that if Trump truly wanted to remove the illegal immigrants from the United States he would direct the Justice department to prosecute the employers who illegally hire large numbers of undocumented immigrants, which would cause most of the millions of undocumented immigrants to self-deport. But there are virtually no such prosecutions.

The actual reason Trump has given ICE the green light to commit overt cruelty and illegal arrests and now flat-out murder is this. The purpose is to maximally anger and provoke to “in the streets” actions the have-nots (about half the population) who rightly oppose the deportations. The purpose of this provocation is to maximize the conflict between the have-nots who oppose the deportations and the other half of the have-nots who support the deportations for the reasons explained in this footnote. (If you don’t know what these reasons are, because you don’t follow the conservative media, then the ruling class has succeeded in its effort to make sure that you don’t know these reasons and that you will therefore believe the liberal leaders who falsely tell you that people who support ICE do so simply because they are hateful bigoted fascists.)

Trump clearly wants anti-ICE actions to become an excuse for invoking the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 or the Insurrection Act. His threats to call in federal military troops are intended to create a “We’re at war!” mentality among his MAGA base. The pro-MAGA media is salivating at this prospect and posting photos they claim are of armored vehicles rolling into Minneapolis:

A recent poll shows only 61% saying ICE has gone too far and about half the population in support of the deportations goal:

Roughly half of voters support President Trump’s deportations and his handling of the border with Mexico, but a sizable majority believes that Immigration and Customs Enforcement has gone too far, according to a poll from The New York Times and Siena University.

The purpose of Trump’s green light for ICE murder, in other words, is divide-and-rule of the have-nots, to whip up maximum conflict between those who oppose and those who support the deportations.

The liberal wing of the ruling class is in cahoots with Trump to make the MURDEROUS divide-and-rule strategy work

The liberal wing of the ruling class (the Democratic Party, MoveOn, the liberal media such as NPR, most of the big labor union leaders, billionaires such as George Soros who fund countless “progressive” organizations and thereby control them, Robert Reich, celebrities with huge audiences such as Jimmy Kimmel as discussed below, and so on) organizes the anti-ICE movement (the NO KINGS demonstrations, for example). These liberal leaders censor the truth about why there are so many illegal immigrants, the fact (proven in great detail here!) that U.S. billionaires for decades (using both major political parties) have been doing things south of our border and in Haiti deliberately to force poor people there to have to illegally enter the United States just in order to survive.

Liberal leaders beholden to the billionaire ruling class censor this fact because if it were widely known then most of the people (including the MAGA people!) who currently support the deportations (for the reasons in footnote #1 below) and hence support ICE would change their mind; they would then be sympathetic to—not angry at—the illegal immigrants and instead be furious at the billionaires for having forced millions of these poor people to have to enter the United States illegally just in order to survive.

You should be as angry at the phony liberal “anti-ICE” leaders as you are (rightfully!) angry at Trump and ICE

Now you understand why it is that not a single liberal “anti-ICE” leader ever explains why there are so many illegal immigrants. Now you understand why not a single speech at a NO KINGS demonstration ever explains this.

And now I hope you understand why these liberal leaders never address the reasons (given in footnote #1 below) why so many people support the deportations, but instead just talk about how immigrants have benefited the United States. Here’s why. The demand that can unite virtually all of the have-nots (including the MAGA have-nots) is this: STOP DOING THINGS THAT FORCE MILLIONS OF POOR PEOPLE TO ILLEGALLY IMMIGRATE TO THE UNITED STATES, AND STOP TREATING THOSE PEOPLE LIKE DIRT BY CRUELLY DEPORTING THEM.

This is a demand that addresses the actual concerns (see footnote #1 again) of the MAGA have-nots by a) ending the wave of future illegal immigrants and by b) eliminating the way current illegal immigrants are used as cheap labor due to the fear of deportation preventing them from waging strikes for better pay and working conditions. And this is a demand that addresses the concerns of liberals who are opposed to the deportations simply because they are cruel. It is thus a win-win demand that would have the support of virtually all of the have-nots, liberal and conservative both.

But the liberal “anti-ICE” leaders never even hint at such a demand; on the contrary they just talk about how it’s wonderful to have a wave of immigrants because, dontcha know, they benefit the United States, as Jimmy Kimmel (who knows he’s on a short leash from his billionaire employer) tells his audience, starting at time point 9:34 in his monologue when he uses clips of former American presidents praising immigrants:

These liberal “anti-ICE” leaders are not really trying to stop the deportations; they are trying to use anger at the deportations to implement the ruling class’s divide-and-rule strategy. Their job is to mobilize the anti-deportation have-nots while making sure that they absolutely never win over support from the pro-ICE have-nots. (Note that although Jimmy Kimmel in the video above says that Trump is trying to turn people against each other by deliberately using ICE to provoke anger, he does nothing to prevent that divide-and-rule strategy from working and, on the contrary, helps to make it work!)