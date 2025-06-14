The People Protesting CRUEL IMMORAL Deportations In L.A. Are RIGHT for Doing So, Despite the Fact that They Have Pro-Ruling-Class Leaders Advocating STUPID Tactics to Ensure that They Fail
It is shameful to use the stupid tactics of demonstrators & agent-provacateurs as an excuse for supporting the cruel and immoral deportations
You’re probably seeing lots of pro-deportations propagandists making hay of the fact that (supposedly) people like George Soros (and/or the Communist Party of China or possibly the ghost of Karl Marx) are somehow “behind the riots” in Los Angeles.
Let’s be clear:
The oppressive billionaire class wrongfully and cruelly oppresses people and treats them—us!—like dirt.
The billionaires cruelly and immorally forced poor people south of the border and in Haiti to have to illegally enter the United States just in order to survive.
The billionaires are now cruelly and immorally deporting illegal immigrants based on the lie that they are a bunch a dangerous criminals and freeloaders.
PEOPLE ARE PERFECTLY JUSTIFIED IN OPPOSING THESE DEPORTATIONS AND TRYING TO STOP ICE FROM IMPLEMENTING THEM AND PEOPLE DON’T NEED TO BE MANIPULATED TO DO SO!
The billionaires are deporting illegal immigrants for the purpose of creating a huge conflict of half of us have-nots against the other half so that we will be unable to unite against the billionaires who are cruelly and immorally cutting medicaid and the social safety net.
The billionaires are pretending that they are only cutting the social safety net in order to stop freeloading (a lie that the liberal establishment helps conservatives promote.)
The pro-deportations propagandists hide ALL of the above facts and try to make people think that there is no good reason for people to oppose the deportations and that its only people who have been manipulated by bad people like George Soros who would ever demonstrate against ICE.
And there are so-called anti-deportation people (celebrities such as Jon Stewart and Jimmy Kimmel and the liberal media) who ALSO hide the above facts by diverting our attention from them by making it seem that the only issues are a) whether or not we should let foreign people who just happen to want to live in the United States live there; b) whether or not it was really necessary for Trump to call in the National Guard and Marines; and c) whether or not Trump’s over-reaction to the “riots in L.A.” was a clever way to gain support as a “tough guy” from his fans or divert attention from his policy failures and his embarrassing feud with Elon Musk.
When we have built a large egalitarian revolutionary movement, then and only then will we be able to effectively counter all the BS anti-working-class propaganda in all of its many different forms. Let’s get to work. Here’s how.