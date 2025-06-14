Share

You’re probably seeing lots of pro-deportations propagandists making hay of the fact that (supposedly) people like George Soros (and/or the Communist Party of China or possibly the ghost of Karl Marx) are somehow “behind the riots” in Los Angeles.

Let’s be clear:

The pro-deportations propagandists hide ALL of the above facts and try to make people think that there is no good reason for people to oppose the deportations and that its only people who have been manipulated by bad people like George Soros who would ever demonstrate against ICE.

And there are so-called anti-deportation people (celebrities such as Jon Stewart and Jimmy Kimmel and the liberal media) who ALSO hide the above facts by diverting our attention from them by making it seem that the only issues are a) whether or not we should let foreign people who just happen to want to live in the United States live there; b) whether or not it was really necessary for Trump to call in the National Guard and Marines; and c) whether or not Trump’s over-reaction to the “riots in L.A.” was a clever way to gain support as a “tough guy” from his fans or divert attention from his policy failures and his embarrassing feud with Elon Musk.

When we have built a large egalitarian revolutionary movement, then and only then will we be able to effectively counter all the BS anti-working-class propaganda in all of its many different forms. Let’s get to work. Here’s how.