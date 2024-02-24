Share

The book exposes the anti-working class aims of the leaders of the Allies, how they used "fighting fascism" as a pretext for attacking the working class (which U.S., German and Japanese rulers feared was dangerously close to making a revolution in those nations) and how they deliberately avoided waging the war in a manner that would have defeated the fascists much faster and with far less loss of innocent lives because their purpose was not primarily defeating fascists but rather defeating the working class.

The physical version of the book, published by Black Rose Books, is available from Amazon.com here. Black Rose Books gave me permission to make this PDF file version of the book.

Here is the Table of Contents:

I would love hear your thoughts about the thesis of my book; do you agree or disagree with it? If I were writing the Conclusion today (I wrote the book in 2003) then I would add that the moral of the story is that we should have confidence in the possibility of building the egalitarian revolutionary movement. Read here how YOU can help do that.