JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Albert Sargis's avatar
Albert Sargis
Feb 25, 2024

I just bought your book. Can't stand to read books online as I prefer to carry them around, make notations, etc. It's #12 on the list of books I am reading so it may take some time to get to it.

Reply
Share
1 reply by JOHN SPRITZLER
Alanna Hartzok's avatar
Alanna Hartzok
Feb 25, 2024

John - I scrolled through your book and carefully read some of it. Fascinating analysis! Already I find myself agreeing with Howard Zinn about its importance. Let's make it the basis of a webinar discussion sometime soon. And BTW, did you come across Kerensky and the government he was forming for a short time before the Bolsheviks took over?

Reply
Share
1 reply by JOHN SPRITZLER
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture