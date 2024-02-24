The People As Enemy: The Leaders' Hidden Agenda In World War II
My book refuting the "Good War" myth of World War II is online free to read
My book, The People As Enemy: The Leaders' Hidden Agenda in World War II is now for the first time online as a PDF file here.
The book exposes the anti-working class aims of the leaders of the Allies, how they used "fighting fascism" as a pretext for attacking the working class (which U.S., German and Japanese rulers feared was dangerously close to making a revolution in those nations) and how they deliberately avoided waging the war in a manner that would have defeated the fascists much faster and with far less loss of innocent lives because their purpose was not primarily defeating fascists but rather defeating the working class.
The physical version of the book, published by Black Rose Books, is available from Amazon.com here. Black Rose Books gave me permission to make this PDF file version of the book.
Here is the Table of Contents:
I would love hear your thoughts about the thesis of my book; do you agree or disagree with it? If I were writing the Conclusion today (I wrote the book in 2003) then I would add that the moral of the story is that we should have confidence in the possibility of building the egalitarian revolutionary movement. Read here how YOU can help do that.
I just bought your book. Can't stand to read books online as I prefer to carry them around, make notations, etc. It's #12 on the list of books I am reading so it may take some time to get to it.
John - I scrolled through your book and carefully read some of it. Fascinating analysis! Already I find myself agreeing with Howard Zinn about its importance. Let's make it the basis of a webinar discussion sometime soon. And BTW, did you come across Kerensky and the government he was forming for a short time before the Bolsheviks took over?