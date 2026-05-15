The Oppressors of the World's Have-Nots Just Got Together for a Pow Wow in Beijing
U.S. pundits worry that our oppressors are losing out to the oppressors of the Chinese have-nots. We the have-nots of the world, however, have no dog in that fight.
This wonderful egalitarian man in this photo and the billions of other egalitarians in the world are viewed by the big shots meeting together in the US-China summit meeting in Beijing as 1) a resource to be exploited as cheap labor AND 2) a threat (read the sign held by the man in the photo to see why) to be controlled with warmongering between China and the United States (so have-nots in both nations can be accused of being un-patriotic if they don’t do as they are told.)
The point I make in italics under the photo above is a point that is virtually absent from all the discourse by all the pundits about the recent summit meeting of Trump and Xi Xinping. The pundits speak and write as if the have-nots of the world were were nothing more than the furniture of the world along with the minerals and hydrocarbons in the earth, a resource to be exploited to make the billionaire class even richer. The pundits all either don’t know or, more likely, pretend not to know that the absolutely highest priority concern of the elite rulers who met in Beijing is this:
How to stay in power over the have-nots of the world EVERYWHERE.
How to prevent the have-nots ANYWHERE from removing the rich from power so there will be real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.
How to divide and rule the have-nots OF THE WORLD along national and ethnic and religious lines (as the Israeli rulers are experts at, something that none of the other rulers of the world—not even the Iranian ones!—identify as an anti-have-nots strategy nor do they ever explicitly oppose it.)
How to keep the ENTIRE world in a state of cold or hot war—read here why world peace is what they fear the most!—especially a U.S. versus China war, so that the elite rulers— who treat the American have-nots like dirt (as discussed here in detail) and who treat the Chinese have-nots like dirt (as discussed here in detail) not to mention the other BRICS nations’ rulers doing the same thing as discussed here—can control their have-nots by accusing them of being un-patriotic (even treasonous) if they don’t do exactly what the rulers order them to do. I explain in detail here how this warmongering against bogeyman enemies has been the #1 method that oppressive rulers have used to control their own have-nots for literally millennia all over the world.
None of the above enters into the punditry’s discourse.
Even the most astute discourse is purely about what is only SECONDARY, namely the rivalry and competition between the various oppressive rulers of the world, which is a real thing of course, but in which fight we, the have-nots of the world, do not have a dog.
You can read an example of such astute discourse here. Be my guest. It’s not that anything it says is specifically false. The problem is what it bends over backwards not ever to discuss, which is the PRIMARY aim of the rulers about whom it is speaking, namely the concerns of the rulers that I have spelled out in the bullets above.
We the have-nots are what these rulers fear the most!
The billionaire class wants us, the have-nots of the world, to remain unaware of our potential power. This is because they know that when we—billions of us—learn that we are the vast majority in wanting an egalitarian revolution, then we will gain the confidence (presently sorely lacking!) to do what it takes to remove the rich from power, possibly like this.
We the have-nots of the world are SO much a threat to the rulers that they even instigated World War II primarily to control us, as I explain and prove in my book, The People As Enemy: The Leaders’s Hidden Agenda in World War II online free to read here and also available at Amazon. But the rulers don’t want us to understand this.