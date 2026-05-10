JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

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Tom Tunes
8h

This fact (the rulers belief in their own morality) is an important piece of the jigsaw puzzle that is our present political “system”. Of course, one way to confirm one’s intellectual superiority is to non-educate and mis-educate the peasants. That has been an accelerated policy in the US ever since the time of the war in Vietnam.

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