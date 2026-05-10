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This wonderful egalitarian man has an egalitarian morality. Oppressors have an opposite morality and don’t feel at all guilty, which is why we cannot ‘guilt trip’ them into ceasing to be oppressors.

Here’s why the oppressive billionaire rulers, a.k.a. ‘the rich’, need to be removed from power against their will, as opposed to being persuaded (by, say, Gandhi’s ‘moral suasion’ ) to step down from power by us making them see how immoral their oppression is. The reason is simple. The rich believe that doing whatever it takes to keep the rich in power over the have-nots is the morally right thing to do; that it would be immoral to do otherwise.

The essence of the morality of the rich is elitism. They believe that they, not the riff-raff, ought to rule society because they are the people with the superior values and aims, the ones who appreciate the finer things in life, the ones who create truly beautiful paintings and sculpture and music and fine literature and who create majestic legal frameworks and economies and who make civilization possible.

The rich are confident that it is the morally right thing to oppress the riff-raff, even kill them in large numbers, when this is necessary to maintain the rich in power. They believe that it is immoral to do otherwise.

Aristotle

Here’s what Aristotle said in reference to the Thessalian Penestae slaves and the Spartan (Lacedaemonian) slaves called Helots:

“That in a well-ordered state the citizens should have leisure and not have to provide for their daily wants is generally acknowledged, but there is a difficulty in seeing how this leisure is to be attained. The Thessalian Penestae have often risen against their masters, and the Helots in like manner against the Lacedaemonians, for whose misfortunes they are always lying in wait. Nothing, however, of this kind has as yet happened to the Cretans; the reason probably is that the neighboring cities, even when at war with one another, never form an alliance with rebellious serfs, rebellions not being for their interest, since they themselves have a dependent population. Whereas all the neighbors of the Lacedaemonians, whether Argives, Messenians, or Arcadians, were their enemies. In Thessaly, again, the original revolt of the slaves occurred because the Thessalians were still at war with the neighboring Achaeans, Perrhaebians, and Magnesians. Besides, if there were no other difficulty, the treatment or management of slaves is a troublesome affair; for, if not kept in hand, they are insolent, and think that they are as good as their masters, and, if harshly treated, they hate and conspire against them. Now it is clear that when these are the results the citizens of a state have not found out the secret of managing their subject population.” — Aristotle: The Complete Works by Aristotle https://a.co/cTOcjzm

Bill Clinton

Fast forward to our times and we have Bill Clinton’s Secretary of State, Madeleine Albright, famously telling Leslie Stahl that she thought the killing of 500,000 Iraqi children by the U.S. imposed sanctions "was worth it" (also online here.)

What connects Aristotle and Madeleine Albright is their profound elitism. They did not feel at all guilty about their oppressive actions, on the contrary! For them, whatever oppression was required to keep their rich class in power over the riff-raff was ‘worth it.’ Failure to carry out such oppression is, for the rich, the greatest IMMORALITY.

Karl Marx

Karl Marx was no different when it came to elitism. In his Capital, Volume I, Chapter 14, "Division of Labor and Manufacture," Section 5, Marx, quotes Adam Smith approvingly, writing:

“Ignorance is the mother of industry as well as of superstition. Reflection and fancy are subject to err; but a habit of moving the hand or the foot is independent of either. Manufactures, accordingly, prosper most where the mind is least consulted, and where the workshop may ... be considered as an engine, the parts of which are men.” [45]​ As a matter of fact, some few manufacturers in the middle of the 18th century preferred, for certain operations that were trade secrets, to employ half-idiotic persons. [46]​ “The understandings of the greater part of men,” says Adam Smith, “are necessarily formed by their ordinary employments. The man whose whole life is spent in performing a few simple operations ... has no occasion to exert his understanding... He generally becomes as stupid and ignorant as it is possible for a human creature to become.”​ After describing the stupidity of the detail labourer he goes on:​ “The uniformity of his stationary life naturally corrupts the courage of his mind... It corrupts even the activity of his body and renders him incapable of exerting his strength with vigour and perseverance in any other employments than that to which he has been bred. His dexterity at his own particular trade seems in this manner to be acquired at the expense of his intellectual, social, and martial virtues. But in every improved and civilised society, this is the state into which the labouring poor, that is, the great body of the people, must necessarily fall.” [47] 45. A. Ferguson, l.c., p. 280. 46. J. D. Tuckett: “A History of the Past and Present State of the Labouring Population.” Lond., 1846. 47. A. Smith: “Wealth of Nations,” Bk. v., ch. i, art. ii. Being a pupil of A. Ferguson who showed the disadvantageous effects of division of labour, Adam Smith was perfectly clear on this point. In the introduction to his work, where he ex professo praises division of labour, he indicates only in a cursory manner that it is the source of social inequalities. It is not till the 5th Book, on the Revenue of the State, that he reproduces Ferguson. In my “Misère de la Philosophie,” I have sufficiently explained the historical connexion between Ferguson, A. Smith, Lemontey, and Say, as regards their criticisms of Division of Labour, and have shown, for the first time, that Division of Labour as practised in manufactures, is a specific form of the capitalist mode of production.

In the Communist Manifesto Marx and Engels wrote about enlightenment coming from the ruling class:

Further, as we have already seen, entire sections of the ruling class are, by the advance of industry, precipitated into the proletariat, or are at least threatened in their conditions of existence. These also supply the proletariat with fresh elements of enlightenment and progress. [source here]

The Bolsheviks

The Bolsheviks were no different in their elitism, as I invite you to read about in great detail in my article, “Bolshevik Revolutionaries Treated the Have-Nots Like Dirt,” where you will read how they used whatever oppression it took to keep the riff-raff out of power.

The U.S. Left today

The modern U.S. Left is likewise elitist (the riff-raff are uncouth racists and homophobes and transphobes not to mention complicit in U.S. imperialism), as I write about in detail here and here and here.