JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Tunes's avatar
Tom Tunes
Nov 26, 2024

Keep it up, John! Someone needs to keep repeating these truths. Eventually more people will realize what is going on.

Reply
Share
United Against Oligarchy's avatar
United Against Oligarchy
Nov 27, 2024Edited

Technical note - the link https://www.pdrboston.org/israel-s-government-attacks-jews-to leads to an excellent and very important essay but one that starts with a big QR code for some strange reason. That is a very bad look and i'm sure will turn off many people from reading the excellent essay. I wonder if this can be fixed (the QR code removed) ?

Reply
Share
4 replies by JOHN SPRITZLER and others
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture