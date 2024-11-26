Share

Here’s a Boston Globe article (its an AP article also online here) reporting on Israeli “democracy.” I am including below an on-line commenter’s words about the article that says much truth.

Read here about what is the real purpose of Israel’s genocide of Palestinians. It has absolutely nothing to do with making ordinary Israeli Jews safe. Nothing!

If you read the article linked to above, then you will see proof of the following.

Like all the “democracies” in the world today, Israel’s “democracy” is a fake democracy in which a billionaire plutocracy holds the real power. In order to control the Israeli Jewish working class, which it severely economically oppresses and gets rich off of, that billionaire plutocracy pretends to be protecting Israeli Jews from their “real enemy”—Palestinians.

To make this Palestinian bogeyman enemy appear to be a frightening existential threat to Israeli Jews, the Israeli ruling class for decades has been oppressing Palestinians horribly (violent ethnic cleansing and now genocide) in the name of “the Jewish people” in order to create Palestinian hatred of Israel that is easily—though falsely—portrayed as hatred of all Jews.

The billionaires’ pretext for this oppression of Palestinians is the Zionist assertion that it is necessary to make Jews safe because Jewish safety requires (supposedly) that there be a Jewish state with a guaranteed 80% (at least) Jewish majority, which in turn requires the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians. Some Jews—fanatics from Brooklyn, N.Y. and other religious nuts—really believe the Zionist nonsense and even believe that “God gave the land to the Jews,” but the people with the REAL power in Israel know it’s BS; they merely use the Zionist nonsense as a pretext for oppressing the Palestinians to make sure Palestinians remain a credible bogeyman enemy that the billionaires need for controlling the Israeli Jewish working class.

To make the Palestinian bogeyman enemy MAXIMALLY frightening, the Israeli ruling class has long funded Hamas and worked (even today!) to keep Hamas in power precisely BECAUSE Hamas engages in terrorist violence aimed at killing unarmed Israeli Jewish civilians (starting with the initial suicide bombing, then the rockets fired at civilians in the Israeli town of Sderot, and most recently the October 7, 2023 attack. I prove this here, where I also show that Netanyahu’s excuse for his having funded Hamas (when that cat got out of the bag recently) is false.

Obviously if the American public knew all of this it would not support Israel the way most of it still does today despite grave misgivings about the genocide. If the above information were widely known, then even ordinary Jews who were initially passionately in support of Israel would change their mind (as I know from personal experience when pro-Israel Jews have read my articles) and the U.S. public would no longer tolerate our government supporting Israel.

This is why the American ruling class (which also has a strategic reason for supporting Israel that is discussed here [PDF]) works very hard to CENSOR the information I present above. In fact, it even uses its wealth to control the anti-Zionism organizations to make sure that they do NOT tell the American public that information, as you can read about in detail here.

If you want to oppose Israel’s genocide, then break the censorship that it relies on to continue. Here are words you can cut-and-paste (all or just a single paragraph, as you wish) into letters to the editor or comments on articles online:

Israeli government violence against Palestinians is for the purpose of OPPRESSING ORDINARY ISRAELI JEWS. Israeli violence against Palestinians is designed to make the Palestinians hate Israel and thus be a bogeyman enemy that the billionaire rulers of Israel pretend to protect Israeli Jews from and thereby control and severely economically oppress and get rich off of the Israeli Jewish working class. Read the proof of this, based on mainstream including Israeli sources at https://www.pdrboston.org/israel-s-government-attacks-jews-to .

Zionist leaders from the outset have had an anti-Jewish working class goal. During the Holocaust they betrayed ordinary Jews by opposing efforts to rescue them from the Nazis because those rescue efforts didn't advance the goal of creating the Jewish state they wanted more than saving Jewish lives. Read the proof of this based on mainstream including Jewish sources at https://johnspritzler.substack.com/p/why-really-zionist-leaders-have-always?r=1iggn .

Israel for decades has funded Hamas and worked to keep it in power (still today!) to make the bogeyman enemy maximally frightening. Read the proof of this based on mainstream sources at https://www.pdrboston.org/israel-funds-hamas-keeps-it-in-power .

If one wants to be on the side of ordinary Jews instead of billionaire Jews, then one should oppose the Jewish state idea, just as one would oppose the idea of a White state if one is on the side of ordinary and not billionaire white people. I prove this at https://johnspritzler.substack.com/p/there-should-not-be-a-jewish-state?r=1iggn .

Hamas is also controlled by billionaires and oppresses ordinary Palestinians in Gaza as shown at https://johnspritzler.substack.com/p/hamas-leaders-are-billionaires-who?r=1iggn . Hamas got votes not because Palestinians want an Islamic theocracy but because Hamas was less corrupt than the alternative Palestine Authority and pretended to be fighting Israel militantly.