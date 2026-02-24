The February 22 NYT features an article about the Olympics and nationalism and patriotism. The article is by David Litt, once a speechwriter for President Obama, titled, “At the Olympics, I Saw the Difference Between Nationalism and Patriotism.” The theme of the article is that patriotism means being for one’s own country, which is good, but nationalism means being against other countries, which is bad. Litt writes in this vein of his experience at the Milan Olympics:

A middle-aged German woman offered to help us hoist our big flag each time an American took the ice. Her son, Robert Kunkel, was competing in that evening’s pairs figure skating short program, so in a moment of bilateral cooperation we helped her raise an equally big banner with his face on it. I spent a week at the Games and never saw a single display of national aggression or even resentment. (I did witness a mob of crazed fans nearly tear one another to pieces, but that was only because a fresh batch of stuffed stoat mascots had arrived at the official Olympic store.) While JD Vance was booed loudly during the opening ceremony in Milan, the American team was cheered. People can tell the difference; our leaders, however misguided, are not us. “America is not just an idea,” said Mr. Vance at the right-wing Claremont Institute last year. “We’re a particular place with a particular people and a particular set of beliefs and way of life.” In certain ways, this is obviously the case: At the men’s 1,500-meter short track competition, I rooted for American speedskaters, Dutch people for Dutch ones. But the way Mr. Vance and his MAGA allies extend that claim — to argue that our distinct national culture is part of what makes international institutions suspect, immigration threatening and alliances based on shared principles unwise — is belied by what people spend time happily consuming: a swirly pop culture from anywhere and originally in any language, from “KPop Demon Hunters” to Bad Bunny to Ballerina Cappuccina to this year’s scheduled Grand Theft Auto VI release.

Mr. Litt’s viewpoint may seem harmless enough, even quite sweet, at first. But it is not!

By focusing attention on some supposed difference between ‘patriotism’ and ‘nationalism’ Litt’s viewpoint deflects attention from the fact the both of these ideas (if they are even different, who knows?) are absolutely NOT about international working class solidarity against the oppressors in all nations. International working class solidarity is the only idea that enables people to stop our rulers from getting us to support wars of one nation against another. Don’t forget that Mr. Litt wrote speeches for President Obama who waged unjust violence against non-Americans that we Americans were told to support in order to be good patriots. As the L.A. Times wrote at the conclusion of Obama’s last term:

“U.S. military forces have been at war for all eight years of Obama’s tenure, the first two-term president with that distinction. He launched airstrikes or military raids in at least seven countries: Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Somalia and Pakistan.”

Mr. Litt’s nice-sounding viewpoint, not surprizingly, perfectly dove-tails with the warmongering of the man for whom he wrote speeches. U.S. violence in Afghanistan and Iraq and so forth was violence against innocent civilians (such as Obama’s drone warfare, which was notoriously so as I wrote about here) justified to the American public with nationalist/patriotic “war on terror” propaganda that was entirely based on the big lie about 9/11 being done by 19 Muslims. As for Mr. Litt’s assertion about the so-called difference between supposedly bad ‘nationalism’ versus good ‘patriotism,’ recall that when Americans enlisted in the military to fight the unjust war on terror they invariably said that they did so because of patriotism, right?

American soldiers did the Abu Ghraib tortures because they thought, and said, it was the patriotic thing to do.

Mr. Litt’s nice-sounding viewpoint was no obstacle whatsoever to the U.S. ruling class strategy of inventing a radical Islamic enemy against whom to warmonger, as the late Dave Stratman wrote about in detail in his “Inventing the Enemy.” Mr Litt’s viewpoint is in fact designed NOT to be an obstacle to such warmongering.

What IS an obstacle to such warmongering is the egalitarian idea of international working class solidarity.

Here are examples of people acting on the basis of international working class solidarity—actions that the likes of Mr. Litt do NOT praise:

Greek dockworkers block ammunition shipment to Israel

The Amalgamated Clothing and Textile Workers Union (ACTWU) was formed in 1976 by the merger of the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America (ACWA) and the Textile Workers Union of America. In the late 1970s ACTWU supported the campaign to end bank loans to South Africa. In the 1980s ACTWU was involved in the New York Labor Committee Against Apartheid (NYLCAA). In early 1988 ACTWU in Chicago was involved in the formation of the Illinois Labor Network Against Apartheid (ILNAA) and remained involved in the organization until the end of apartheid in 1994.

Norway union joins Tesla blockade in support for Swedish workers

These wonderful working class solidarity actions had nothing to do with ‘patriotism’ or ‘nationalism’! In fact, the enemies of these workers would attack them for not being ‘patriotic.’ Thus Israeli Jews who support Palestinians against the Israeli government’s violent genocidal ethnic cleansing of them, or even just fail to support the fascist Benjamin Netanyahu for any reason, are accused of not being patriotic, of being ‘disloyal to Israel.’

President Trump did essentially this in March of 2024, as NBC NEWS reports:

Former President Donald Trump invoked a dual loyalty trope Monday by claiming Jews who vote for Democrats hate Israel. “Any Jewish person that votes for Democrats hates their religion,” Trump said in an interview with Sebastian Gorka, a former Trump administration official, on Gorka’s web show. “They hate everything about Israel, and they should be ashamed of themselves, because Israel will be destroyed,” Trump continued, going on to discuss Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

The idea that one should be loyal to one’s nation—call this idea ‘nationalism’ or ‘patriotism,’ I don’t care—is an idea that benefits the oppressors who rule nations. Let us champion the idea of international working class solidarity: be loyal to your CLASS ( listen to this great song saying exactly this!)

