I am in the process of learning, or trying to learn, important truths about activism, in the course of my on-the-street activism that I have reported earlier on here. Since writing that report I have continued doing what I described there and have now handed out more than 2,000 stickers at the same CVS drugstore saying “Let’s remove the rich from power: have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.” Here’s what I’m beginning to learn.

As reported initially, it is overwhelmingly the case that people agree with the sticker. Many people keep telling me explicitly, “I agree with you” or they say, “Perfect!” or “You’re right” and so on. Furthermore, lots of people now have had time to visit my website (printed on the sticker: PDRBoston.org) and I hear them tell me, “I loved it!” over and over again. Visits from unique individuals to my website from Massachusetts have skyrocketed compared to visits from any other state, and likewise the number of pages viewed per visit is ten times the number from other states. My passing out the stickers has definitely increased the desire of people to read about the idea of removing the rich from power.

Expressions of disagreement with my sticker are extremely rare. In some cases it comes from people who experienced the ugliness of Soviet Union reality and assume that is what I am for. I tell them I am an ANTI-Communist, and an ANTI-Marxist, and that changes things. Once in while—very rarely—somebody expresses explicit support for having some rich and some poor. Sometimes it’s based on confusion: the person wrongly believes that without rich people there would be no jobs and working class people would hence be worse off. Most rarely of all (one person in maybe 200) somebody will express admiration for the rich (“they’re smarter”) or a desire/expectation to be rich and powerful one day and therefore a wish to keep the rich in power.

I know people CARE about the goal of removing the rich from power because of their behavior. For example, it is common for somebody to walk past me with no intention of taking a sticker from me until they direct their attention to my sign and THEN they stop and ask for a sticker. Also, now and then I give a sticker to somebody elderly and they accidentally drop it as they walk to their parked car. Invariably they bend down—with difficulty!—to pick the sticker up and put it in their pocket. This is clear evidence that they think the sticker is important.

What kind of activism do these people-on-the-street engage in?

At first I thought that the people I was giving stickers to did not engage in any remove-the-rich-from-power activism at all. But then I realized this was not true.

Lots of people have been taking extra stickers to give to friends and relatives or people at work. LOTS! Some keep asking for more stickers week after week. This is absolutely an important form of remove-the-rich-from-power activism!

Additionally, here is another form of remove-the-rich-from-power activism that I see all the time. People do things to HELP ME do my activism. People buy bottles of cold water and sometimes orange or mango cold drinks and give them to me when it’s a hot day. People caution me to stand in the shade on hot days. And people give me—unsolicited!—dollar bills (twenty four of them so far.) Plus I have been given an apple and a candy bar. All of these various ways of helping me do my activism count, themselves, as important forms of egalitarian revolutionary activism, even if they are not as dramatic as staging a demonstration or a building take-over or some such thing.

Another form of activism came to my attention this way. A man pulled up to the CVS on his motorcycle, got off and went past me (ignoring me with my sign and stickers) into the drug store. Then he came out and when he was getting back on his motorcycle I went to him and asked him (because I was genuinely curious and didn’t know the answer) if his bike ran on gas or electricity. He said, “gas,” and as he said that he put on his helmet and guess what? On his helmet was my sticker! I asked him if he wanted to stay in touch and he said, “yes,” and gave me his email address. When people display the sticker this way it is an important form of egalitarian revolutionary activism.

Until last week I hadn’t been asking people to provide me with their email address in order to keep in touch. But when I started doing that I discovered that twenty people (so far) have gladly “signed up” to stay in touch. This too is a form of activism.

Another form of activism is what I asked people do to back in 2019. I asked people at the entrance to a grocery store or drug store if they agreed with an egalitarian revolutionary sign I printed and if so to pose for a photo of themself displaying that sign. Five hundred people—all in Brighton, MA zip code 02135—gladly posed for such a photo and you can see them all by clicking here (zoom in on any photo to more easily read the sign they are all holding.)

There is something that all these kinds of activism have in common

All of the above kinds of activism (for lack of a better phrase I’ll call them ‘low key’ kinds of activism) have this in common: they are things that people do on the spur of the moment when they encounter me on the street or, in the case of giving stickers to friends, things they do in the normal course of their life. These kinds of ‘low key’ activism differ from what many people think of when they use the word “activism,” by which they mean things (I’ll call them ‘high key’ activism) such as going to a meeting or attending a zoom call with other activists, or going to a demonstration, or standing on the street and handing out stickers or flyers or displaying a sign, or collecting signatures for some cause. Furthermore, the people who do ‘low key’ activism typically do not think of themselves as activists, in contrast to the people who do ‘high key’ activism.

Low key activists are different from high key activists

I’ve discovered some ways that low key activists are different from high key activists.

Low key activists don’t pay close attention to their email inbox. I’ve sent out three emails in the last week to people who gave me their email address and discovered in talking to a few of the recipients that I subsequently ran into at the CVS that they hadn’t read my emails because they hadn’t looked at their email in-box for quite a while. This might be the main reason I haven’t received the replies to my emails that I was hoping for. But another reason may be that these people are shy about sending an email to somebody like me. It might be that they don’t think they are important enough to send such an email. I hope to learn more about this. But suffice it to say that our society is one in which working class people are treated like dirt for the purpose of making them feel inferior not just to the rich but also to people like me who write high-key activist emails, to make them think their ideas don’t count and are not worthy even to be expressed. Well, I’ll learn soon enough how much this is a problem or not.

Low key activists don’t do their activism to reassure themselves that they are not on the side of the oppressor. They don’t do their activism to express an elitist view of ordinary people, a view for example, that ordinary people are “brainwashed by capitalism into supporting the unjust status quo,” or that ordinary people’s heads are filled with bigotry (racism, homophobia, transphobia, etc.—what some high key activists call the ‘hegemonic ideology’), or that ordinary people benefit unjustly from racism (‘white privilege’) if they are white or from transphobia if they are not trans, etc., or that ordinary people are complicit in the crimes of U.S. imperialism because they pay their taxes. Low key activists seem to do their activism simply because they would love to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.

In contrast, my experience with high key activists is that far too many of them use their activism to express their elitist view of ordinary people and to reassure themselves that, unlike ordinary people, they are not on the side of the oppressor.

Too many high key activists are afraid to talk about removing the rich from power (even though they know that that is what is required to win the demands that they do talk about) because they fear ordinary people would react negatively to that idea. They deal with their fear of ordinary people in this regard by focusing on telling the public about some secret evil deed that the ruling class did (such as orchestrating 9/11 as an inside job) on the grounds that only when regular people learn of this horrible evil deed will they change from wanting to keep the rich in power to wanting to remove the rich from power. These activists have never actually talked to regular people about removing the rich from power. They have no idea that most people already would love to do that. These activists have been brainwashed by ruling class propaganda (that I write about here) into thinking that most people want to keep the rich in power. This is an elitist view of people, extremely common among today’s high key activists.

Marxism appeals to high-key activists because it says (as I show here) that a classless society (no rich and no poor) will come into being one day not because ordinary people today want such a society but despite the fact that they do not. Marxists are hopeful not because they view ordinary people as subjectively wanting to make society be egalitarian but rather because they are convinced that Marx was right when he said that impersonal economic laws, based on the supposed fact that everybody acts in their self-interest, will lead to a falling rate of profit and then a crisis of capitalism, and then socialism and then communism.

Low key and high key activists differ in both how hopeful they are and why they are hopeful

As I have written about a whole lot already (for example here and here), the main obstacle to the growth of a very large and determined egalitarian revolutionary movement is hopelessness. The people I meet at the CVS who would love an egalitarian revolution don’t think it is possible. They feel hopeless about it. And I believe the main reason they feel hopeless this way is because they don’t know that in wanting an egalitarian revolution they are the vast majority (as I show here), and not the tiny powerless minority that the rich make us think we are by censoring all expressions of wanting to remove the rich from power, etc.

In contrast, high key activists who don’t base their hope on any belief that most people want an egalitarian revolution, and base their hope instead on the working of impersonal economic laws, derive hope from things such as evidence that the rate of profit is falling (as Marx predicted.) Marxists can be hopeful enough this way to engage in all of their high key activism. Similarly, some high key activists who may not be Marxists are hopeful enough to engage in their high key activism because all they need to be hopeful about is that they can reassure themselves that they are not on the side of the oppressor by engaging in their activism. (Waving the Palestine flag, for example, indeed works perfectly for this purpose.)

What I have discovered is that low key activists are not hopeful enough to do life-changing kinds of activism (activism that carries a substantial risk of negative personal consequences) or even—at this moment in time—activism any more ambitious than low key activism for the goal of egalitarian revolution, but they are not totally hopeless either. They are hopeful enough to do low key egalitarian revolutionary activism. They are hopeful enough to sign up to stay in touch with a perfect stranger who appeared one day in front of the CVS drug store talking about—of all the crazy things!!—removing the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor!

I think that when ordinary non-activist (or low key activist) people see lots of other people doing low key activism then they will gain greater confidence that they are not alone in wanting an egalitarian revolution, and—feeling that there is strength in numbers—begin doing larger scale activism that can lead to the growth of a very large and determined egalitarian revolutionary movement that can remove the rich from power this way.

Another source of hopelessness for egalitarian revolution is lack of confidence that an egalitarian world can actually exist and be desirable, given the way human beings actually are. This is why I am trying to persuade my low key activist friends to start getting together to discuss questions like this face-to-face. I am off to a slow start in this regard, due to things such as people not reading the emails I send them. But I hope to overcome such obstacles. I want my neighbors to get to know each other as fellow revolutionaries so they gain the confidence that comes from knowing—based on face-to-face relationships—that most of one’s neighbors (and most people generally) want an egalitarian revolution. This confidence is what causes people to go from low key activism to higher-key—and genuine!—egalitarian revolutionary activism.

Well, maybe I’m right and maybe I’m wrong. Only one way to find out.

One thing I am sure of. If and when Americans remove the rich from power in the United States (and when people around the world do likewise), the people who do it will be overwhelmingly the people who, today, are non-activists and low key activists (the vast majority of the population), not the high key activists who are a small minority today and will remain a small minority.

I hope that you now understand why I titled this post: “The ‘Non-Activism’ of the Non-Activists Is More Important than the Activism of the Activists.”