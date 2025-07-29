JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Chuck Fall
3h

No matter how the idea of 'removing the rich from power so we can have real and not fake democracy' spreads, the bottom line seems to me that we the people have the conversation, however it can be advanced. Somehow we need to normalize the idea that the rich (.001%) ruling class (hidden that it is) have got to go.

You are collecting valuable information on what makes people tick. Your orientation that the key problem in society is rule by a ruling class of plutocrats is widely understood, what is missing from people's consciousness, is the idea that they could be removed from power. But, just as abolitionists in the 1850's were categorically opposed to the institution of slavery, so could people come to oppose the existence of a 'ruling class' of super wealthy who, like the octopus (sorry to malign this marvelous creature) have their tentacles in all aspects of society.

JewsRejectZionistBilionareLies
4hEdited

Beautiful!! One thing that might improve the response rate is if, instead of sending emails (or in addition to emails), you send text messages, and/or create a Whatsapp group (or telegram group or facrbook group or some such) that sends out updates about upcoming meetings or any other relevant info (or asks for input and either gives people a number to respond to, or opens the group for messages from anyone).

The reason this might work better than emails is becasue i think people are much more likely to read messages on their phone than an email.

In order to do that you'll of course need to either ask them for their phone number and if it would be okay to text them, or you can have a whatsapp/telegram group already created and then ask whoever interacts with you on the street if they'd like to be added to this group, which they can do right there and then.

Some people might hesitate to give you their number or to join such a messaging group because they might be worried about being bombarded with many text messages from you (or many messages on the group), so you can reassure them that you won't do that personally, and in the case of the group, you can set it up so that only you can post to it (and not everyone), so that people aren't overwhelmed with a barrage of messages from the group.

And besides, they can always leave the group (or mute messages from you) at any point they'd like if it's too much for them.

Either way, text messaging is much much more popular than email, so i think that could greatly improve the rate of engagement.

