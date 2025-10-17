Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Here is what 90% of the people at the ‘No Kings’ protests want:

Here is what the LEADERS (like Robert Reich about whom I wrote here and here) and like Kamala Harris (about whom I wrote here) and like Illinois Governor Pritzker (about whom I wrote here) of the ‘No Kings’ protest want:

To keep the rich in power (but maybe make them pay a ‘tax’ that is a small fee for the right to keep treating the have-nots like dirt.

To keep our Fake democracy (what we have today) and instead of genuine democracy.

To keep our government arming the Israeli government in its committing of genocide, as Biden did.

To keep the have-nots divided with lies and censorship regarding social issues, as I wrote about here.