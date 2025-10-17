The 'No Kings' Protest Tomorrow, at Which 90% of the People--But NOT the Leaders!--Want to Remove the Rich (Both Parties) from Power to Have Real, Not Fake, Democracy with No Rich and No Poor.
The leaders want to make sure the rank and file NEVER get what they want. Let's talk about what people REALLY want.
Here is what 90% of the people at the ‘No Kings’ protests want:
Here is what the LEADERS (like Robert Reich about whom I wrote here and here) and like Kamala Harris (about whom I wrote here) and like Illinois Governor Pritzker (about whom I wrote here) of the ‘No Kings’ protest want:
To keep the rich in power (but maybe make them pay a ‘tax’ that is a small fee for the right to keep treating the have-nots like dirt.
To keep our Fake democracy (what we have today) and instead of genuine democracy.
To keep our government arming the Israeli government in its committing of genocide, as Biden did.
To keep the have-nots divided with lies and censorship regarding social issues, as I wrote about here.
Got it. What the late French psychologist, Gustave Le Bon, allegedly described as 'regicide', in his seminal work, The Crowd, right.