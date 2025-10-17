JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
4m

Got it. What the late French psychologist, Gustave Le Bon, allegedly described as 'regicide', in his seminal work, The Crowd, right.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 JOHN SPRITZLER
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture