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The No Kings organizers want good people with wonderful aims, like the person shown above, who were mislead into voting for pro-billionaire Hillary Clinton in 2016 to view as the enemy equally good people with the same wonderful aim who were mislead into voting for pro-billionaire Trump for president.

The ‘No Kings’ demonstration on March 28 will no doubt be attended by many millions of Americans. The reason is obvious. Americans—even many who voted for Trump—are angry that the U.S. government under Trump is doing things that ordinary Americans oppose.

They’re angry that the government is making ordinary people increasingly economically insecure, afraid they won’t be able to afford the basics such as food and shelter and health care.

They’re angry that the government is using hundreds of billions of dollars of our social wealth not to provide for things that ordinary Americans need and deserve and want but instead to pay for an immensely costly war against Iran, a war for which their is no just cause and for which their is no public support.

They’re angry that the government is using ICE to invade people’s homes without a warrant and kill innocent people for no justifiable reason (which is murder!) and deport people who are not violent criminals and who in many cases are in the United States legally. (Read this article about why even the illegal immigrants should not be deported, a fact that the government AND THE NO KINGS ORGANIZERS censor. Read here why they censor it. It’s because if it were widely known then the great majority of the have-nots—including the MAGA folks—would sympathize with the illegal immigrants and direct their anger at the billionaires who forced them to enter the U.S. illegally just in order to survive.)

Most of the people who will be demonstrating March 28 want to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. I know this is true because of tons of evidence for it you can read here.

And I also know it is true because when I went to the last No Kings demonstration in Boston and handed out this sticker

people grabbed them as fast as I could make my fingers hand them out! And often people who took one as they walked past me came back and asked for another one.

In contrast to the millions of good people who go to the No Kings demonstrations, the organizers (MoveOn, the Democratic Party leadership) ONLY talk about—and only CARE about—how the problem is having Donald Trump in the Oval Office instead of a Democratic Party leader. They want us to ignore the fact that we live in a dictatorship of the rich, a billionaire ruling class that rules over us and treats us like dirt no less when there is a Democrat in the Oval Office than when there is a Donald Trump in it. Look at the No Kings website here about what the demonstration is for and you will see that this is true.

The No Kings organizers’ message is that we need to vote for Democratic Party politicians. But the Democratic Party, when in power with Biden in the Oval Office, sent weapons galore to the Israeli government to use in its genocide against Palestinians. And it has imposed cruel and immoral sanctions on Iran. And it has deported illegal immigrants wrongly and immorally. And the leading Senate Democrat, Chuck Schumer, stopped Congress from limiting Trump’s ability to launch the war against Iran (read the gory details in this footnote.) And the Democratic Party has never called for removing the ruling billionaire plutocracy from power, a plutocracy that treats us like dirt routinely and openly. Even Bernie Sanders (who caucuses with the Democratic Party) limits his “tax the rich” plan to taxing the billionaires LESS than they were taxed under the Eisenhower administration; and yet he calls his program “Our Revolution”! Most Americans want to remove the rich from power, not just make them pay a modest tax/fee for the privilege of treating us like dirt.

The aim of the demonstrators and the aim of the organizers are the opposite.

The aim of the demonstrators is fundamentally to change our society to make it be real, not fake, democracy with the rich removed from power and to have no-rich-and-no-poor equality.

The aim of the organizers is to keep our society the way it is—a dictatorship of the rich. Here’s what I mean.

The way the billionaire class stays in power is by divide-and-rule of the have-nots. The No Kings demonstration is organized in a way to do just that—to mobilize half of the American have-nots against the other half; the have-nots who hope(d) that the Democratic Party would make things be more like what people want, against the have-nots who hope(d) that voting for Trump would make things be more like what people want.

As I show here (where, yes, I also discuss the issue of racism), the great majority of the pro-Trump voters actually want the same fundamental things that the great majority of the liberal voters want. When I went to a pro-Trump rally with buttons saying “Let’s remove the rich from power, have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor,” 86% of the 50 random people I asked said that was a good—or a great—idea! But the No Kings organizers want this fact to be kept a secret.

The No Kings organizers want the No Kings demonstrators to view the have-nots who voted for Trump as the enemy! This is how the billionaire class stays in power. This is how the billionaire class divides-and-rules us: with No Kings demonstrations for one half of the have-nots and Trump MAGA rallies for the other half. It’s the same billionaire class promoting BOTH kinds of events!

This is why the No Kings theme is exclusively anti-Trump, with zero effort by the organizers to create unity of ALL the have-nots (no matter for whom they were skillfully propagandized to vote) who want to remove the rich from power. This is why there are no unifying (of the have-nots) demands raised against the billionaire class by the No Kings organizers, just the implicit call to elect Democrats to office.

There will be no speeches approved by the No Kings organizers that in any way even hint at what people want: to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. The organizers only want people to be mobilized to view the have-nots who voted for Trump as the enemy, as if the people who voted for Trump wanted to be ruled by a king, which is the exact opposite of the truth!

The people who voted for Trump were pissed at the fact that we WERE being ruled undemocratically by a dictatorship, a dictatorship that Trump called “the swamp”; Trump proclaimed he would “drain it.” This is how Trump got millions of votes from angry working class people.

The people who voted for Trump did so because he said of Hillary Clinton that he was going to ‘lock her up,’ which was what people wearing MAGA hats wanted because Hillary “basket of deplorables” Clinton exuded the kind of contempt for ordinary people that we associate with Queen Marie Antoinette’s apocryphal “Let them eat cake.” Read why working class people so disliked Hillary in this footnote. Trump voters wanted to lock up Queen Hillary with anti-monarchical passion no less strong than the “no kings” passion of those attending the No Kings demonstration.

But the No Kings organizers do their best to make the liberals at their demonstration view those Trump voters as the enemy. Divide-and-rule!