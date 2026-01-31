Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

OK, it’s just a meme. But here’s something true:

It’s well established now that lots of Americans loathe Trump. But not enough Americans do .

Trump has enough support from enough Americans to remain in power. He has that support because of certain key lies and censorship of the truths that refute those lies. I discuss this over and over again, such as here and here.

If you want to remove Trump (and the billionaire ruling class that uses him) from power—yes, that is possible—you need to start doing things that break the censorship. For example, like this.

But too few people are breaking the censorship. How come?

One reason is that people believe there is no point in doing that because (they wrongly believe) the people who support Trump do so not because they believe lies that could be persuasively refuted but because they are simply and innately hateful bigoted fascists (as Robert Reich wrongly preaches) and will be that way no matter what. (It is elitism to believe this, by the way.)

Another reason people don’t break the censorship is fear of encountering a hostile reaction from people. Well, I do it and I do NOT encounter a hostile reaction. (I have found that most people don’t like being lied to and love it when somebody speaks the truth to refute a lie.) Why don’t you try it and find out? The mass media, you know, work very hard to make you fear getting a hostile reaction if you speak the truth, as I discuss here.

Trump’s now threatening to take us to war against Iran, the latest bogeyman enemy (as I discuss here and here.) This warmongering will go on as long as we leave the billionaire class in power.

I hope you got a chuckle from the meme above. But we need to do more than chuckle. We need to do what it takes to win. Wanna try that? Form an organization for that purpose, like this one.

Your call.