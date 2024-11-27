The New Limited Hangout: 'People Don't Trust Scientists.' Still Censored is WHY People Don't Trust Scientists.
Could it be that the scientists are employed by the dictatorship of the rich?
The mass media is now (as above) starting to acknowledge that people don’t trust scientists like they used to, but the media will not admit WHY this is so. It tells us the problem is just that scientists aren’t “good communicators.”
The reason people don’t trust what is told to us in the name of science is not because people don’t think highly of the scientific method. It’s because they know that conclusions based on the scientific method are only as good as the integrity of the scientists who SAY they used the scientific method. People are understandably suspicious that this integrity is not what it ought to be. For example, randomized double blinded clinical trials, when done with integrity, are a superb way to determine if an experimental treatment is safe and efficacious. But when, as in the case of the clinical trial of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination, that trial’s data analysis and the reporting of its results and conclusions is done by top level employees of Pfizer instead of independent people with no financial stake in the outcome of the trial (as I show here), well then, who can blame the public for not trusting the claims made about that vaccine in the name of “trust the science”?
The REASON people mistrust scientists is because people know that scientists work for, are funded by, and hence are beholden to Big $1, especially Big Pharma, and people know that Big $ has aims that are NOT to make life better for the have-nots, in fact the contrary—to make the rich richer and more powerful at our expense (23 concrete examples of which are spelled out here.)
And the REASON scientists work for and are funded by and are hence beholden to Big $ is because in our current society based on class inequality instead of egalitarianism, we live under a dictatorship of the rich, as all the have-nots know—and as they all hate—whether they feel safe in saying so out loud or not.
The growing public lack of trust in scientists (which I am sure is far greater than what the mass media admit) reflects the fact that the public knows that the rich treat the have-nots like dirt, and the have-nots therefore have what I call an egalitarian revolutionary aspiration, meaning they would love to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. This is what the VAST majority of the public wants (as I prove here and as you can confirm for yourself as I did—by asking random people where you live.)
The ruling class stays in power by censoring in the mass and alternative media all expressions of the egalitarian revolutionary aspiration (as I discuss here) in order to make individual have-nots believe that hardly anybody else has that aspiration and that, therefore, it is impossible to achieve and any effort to do so is futile and absurd. It is this hopelessness that the ruling class counts on to remain in power.
You can help turn this hopelessness to hopefulness.
Read here how YOU can help build the egalitarian revolutionary movement to remove the rich from power and make society be one in which scientists are trusted because they are beholden to the vast majority of ordinary people with egalitarian values.
See The Guardian article titled, “Scandal of scientists who take money for papers ghostwritten by drug companies; Doctors named as authors may not have seen raw data.”
Read here how this is so in the field of health care and medicine. (Also read this scathing indictment by the former editor of the New England Journal of Medicine, Marcia Angell, of Big Pharma’s corruption of medical science.) And read here how this is so in climate-research.
When claims of scientific validity are contradicted by direct personal evidence, then DUH, people will not have faith in or trust those scientists who now have been shown to have not only been paid to falsify evidence but even deny evidence that contradicts their false claims. So what have they done? Charlatans of the world united and called us truth-tellers "spreaders of misinformation." Bah humbug. Kafka would be amused.
Just as the politicians lay claim to the sole source of truth, their paid agents claim to be the ultimate source of truth in science. Anybody opposing their rules is deemed a terrorist. Thanks as always John especially for the links. One post can lead to hours of reading the results of your fascinating research.