Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

The mass media is now (as above) starting to acknowledge that people don’t trust scientists like they used to, but the media will not admit WHY this is so. It tells us the problem is just that scientists aren’t “good communicators.”

The reason people don’t trust what is told to us in the name of science is not because people don’t think highly of the scientific method. It’s because they know that conclusions based on the scientific method are only as good as the integrity of the scientists who SAY they used the scientific method. People are understandably suspicious that this integrity is not what it ought to be. For example, randomized double blinded clinical trials, when done with integrity, are a superb way to determine if an experimental treatment is safe and efficacious. But when, as in the case of the clinical trial of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination, that trial’s data analysis and the reporting of its results and conclusions is done by top level employees of Pfizer instead of independent people with no financial stake in the outcome of the trial (as I show here), well then, who can blame the public for not trusting the claims made about that vaccine in the name of “trust the science”?

The REASON people mistrust scientists is because people know that scientists work for, are funded by, and hence are beholden to Big $, especially Big Pharma, and people know that Big $ has aims that are NOT to make life better for the have-nots, in fact the contrary—to make the rich richer and more powerful at our expense (23 concrete examples of which are spelled out here.)

And the REASON scientists work for and are funded by and are hence beholden to Big $ is because in our current society based on class inequality instead of egalitarianism, we live under a dictatorship of the rich, as all the have-nots know—and as they all hate—whether they feel safe in saying so out loud or not.

The growing public lack of trust in scientists (which I am sure is far greater than what the mass media admit) reflects the fact that the public knows that the rich treat the have-nots like dirt, and the have-nots therefore have what I call an egalitarian revolutionary aspiration, meaning they would love to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. This is what the VAST majority of the public wants (as I prove here and as you can confirm for yourself as I did—by asking random people where you live.)

The ruling class stays in power by censoring in the mass and alternative media all expressions of the egalitarian revolutionary aspiration (as I discuss here) in order to make individual have-nots believe that hardly anybody else has that aspiration and that, therefore, it is impossible to achieve and any effort to do so is futile and absurd. It is this hopelessness that the ruling class counts on to remain in power.

You can help turn this hopelessness to hopefulness.