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All over the world birthrates are falling, often below the level required to maintain the current population. Some say one reason for this is that many young people today lack the required optimism or sense of purpose in the meaning of life that makes having and raising children seem like a good idea in spite of the obvious reasons, from the point of view of personal convenience and enjoyment, that might argue against it.

In 1968 Peggy Lee recorded a song, “Is that all there is?” that captured the existential feeling that there is no meaning in life (so just drink and dance while you can):

Apparently the song resonated with a lot of people. Wikipedia says:

Curiously, however, the years in which this depressing song was a hit were also the years during which LOTS of people, far from being depressed, were exceptionally hopeful that they could make a better world. This is why that period came to be known as the ‘radical sixties.’ The ruling class feared mass movements against its power that were arising all over the world due to what the ruling class called “rising expectations.” Please read about this in my article, “Why Life Is Harder Now Than In The 60s and why Americans don’t trust U.S. institutions, public or private.”

The ruling class responded to the “radical sixties” by (as I describe in detail in the above-linked article) enacting a host of policies designed specifically to lower the expectations in life of working class Americans. These policies have succeeded. Young Americans today are pessimistic about the future, in contrast to young Americans in the “radical sixties.” I suspect the same is true outside the United States.

The ruling class wants us to be pessimistic, to be hopeless about the possibility of making a better, more equal and democratic, world. I wrote about this in my “Confidence & Hope, Not Suffering and Despair, Drives Revolution. Revolutionaries: Beware of the false notion that “the worse, the better.”

Films today promote this pessimism, unlike films in the past that promoted optimism. I wrote about this in my “The Pernicious Change in Hollywood’s Films. Be entertained at your own risk.”

My egalitarian take on the meaning of life

It is possible to make the world fundamentally better—more equal and democratic and conducive to human thriving. Not easy, but possible! To those who are looking for a meaning of life, I say: get to work to make this happen. Make this the meaning of your life!

Read why this is in fact possible, and is the most important thing to do with your life, in my “Yes! It Is Difficult to Remove the Rich from Power and It Will Likely Take a Long Time. No! That Is Not a Persuasive Reason for Only Doing Things that CANNOT EVER Remove the Rich from Power. Let’s think carefully about what moral people today should do, given the reality of the world we live in.”

Read why there is indeed a transcendental value that gives meaning to our lives, in my “The Golden Rule: The Transcendent Value That Is the Basis of a Good Society.”

Read why the meaning of life is a religious question, but not answered only by one “true” religion, in my “Religion, The Golden Rule, and Revolution.”

Read why human nature provides us with the meaning of life, in my “The Capitalists Big Lie about Human Nature.”

Read why even the nature of reality itself reinforces this meaning of life, in my “An Egalitarian View of Physical Reality.”

This wonderful egalitarian woman, like billions of egalitarians, knows the meaning of life. Go here to see 500+ photos of more wonderful egalitarians in my postal zip code.