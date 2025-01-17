Share

Money is obviously power in a society (like ours) based on money, as practically every newspaper headline illustrates implicitly or, like this one, explicitly and unashamedly, virtually DARING us to remove the have-nots from power and taunting us with our failure to do so—yet:

Very few people, obviously, have enough money to be powerful and hobnob with the occupant of the Oval Office, which is why our society is a fake democracy, a dictatorship of the rich.

There are many grotesque evils consequent on our society being based on money, on the buying and selling of products and services instead of sharing them according to the egalitarian principle of “From each according to reasonable ability, to each according to need or reasonable desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need.” I discuss these evil consequences in “Why Abolish the Use of Money?”

The evil consequences of the use of money include that it makes possible—guarantees as I explain here!—the existence of an obscenely rich, powerful and privileged upper class, an upper class that treats ordinary people—the have-nots—like dirt in order to keep us at the bottom of a very unequal society, as I discuss in great detail in “Why Have No Rich and No Poor?”

The vast majority of people HATE the evil consequences of our society being based on money, i.e., the buying and selling of products and services instead of sharing them on the egalitarian “From each according,…” principle. The vast majority of people—no matter for whom they voted and including members of the military!—would LOVE to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor, as I prove here. This is why it is in fact possible to remove the rich from power despite the existence of the U.S. military, as I discuss in detail in “How We CAN Remove the Rich from Power.”

In an egalitarian society with genuine democracy (as described here) the sovereign power (no higher law-making body) in any given local community will be (by whatever name people call it) what I call the Local Assembly of Egalitarians (an example of which is provided here by this eyewitness account of such an assembly’s meeting in revolutionary Spain around 1937.)

In a genuine democracy there is no national president, access to whom confers immense power as it does today.