JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tony Ryan's avatar
Tony Ryan
Jan 18, 2025

That the establishment of a community-consensus driven democracy in which the people formulate all policy and decisions is the only way to outlaw corruption and war, and to establish egalitarian prosperity, has always been the formula for peace.

The difficulty seems to be in how to transition from oligarchy and tyranny to genuine democracy. The first chicane is the media-imposed belief that democracy is elected dictatorship, a belief mentally strangling 95% of the population. The second is the also-media-driven belief that our redemption can be achieved by "non-violent peaceful protest". The working class recognises this as absurd, but not so the educated chattering classes, especially academics. The third obstacle is the element of force: first, that which is exercised by the police, second the judiciary, and third the death squads and assassins that are as busy today as ever they were.

Finally, there is the nurtured belief that a majority in the community must initiate change before change is possible. The American Revolution was won with the activity of only 3% and the acquiescence of everybody else, passive or otherwise. My personal-stab-in-the-dark is that we already have 15%, whose actions would be supported by a further 30%, and everybody else would look the other way until the actual celebrating had begun.

Less than 1% would fight for retention of the status quo and they would all be swinging on the end of a rope in the first few hours of resistance. They are weak and they are few.

Reply
Share
2 replies by JOHN SPRITZLER and others
karin spritzler's avatar
karin spritzler
Jan 17, 2025Edited

We now shall see...... what false promises reap. This reminds me of the story " King Mida's Touch"... indeed....

Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture