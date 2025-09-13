Share

As The Guardian reports here, top MAGA leader Laura Loomer is being attacked by the MAGA rank-and-file:

“It’s time for the Trump administration to shut down, defund & prosecute every single leftist organization,” Loomer wrote on X after Kirk was fatally shot while speaking at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. “We must shut these lunatic leftists down. Once and for all. The left is a national security threat.”

But the MAGA rank-and-file remembered that Loomer had recently, HERSELF, attacked Charlie Kirk:

Yet replies to her plea for the president to pursue US liberals in Kirk’s name were inundated with screenshots of a lengthy post from 13 July in which she criticized the slain 31-year-old as a “charlatan” and “political opportunist” who engaged in “mental gymnastics” and “stabs Trump in the back”. At the time, Kirk had spoken against military strikes targeting Iran that were ordered by Trump, for whom TPUSA had rallied young voters’ support. Kirk had also been vocal about wanting a full release of materials pertaining to the prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein, the former Trump friend who in 2008 had pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor and in 2019 died in jail while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges. Loomer in those days said she was also upset that, just one year removed from Trump’s having survived an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, Kirk had hosted the comedian Dave Smith at a conference after the latter called on the Republican president to be impeached and for his supporters to “abandon” him.

And the MAGA rank-and-file are now furious at Loomer!

Among the replies prompted by Loomer’s reactions to Kirk’s slaying were “I think you need to shut up”, “Maybe sit this out” and “You’re nothing but a sociopathic hypocrite”, each with screenshots of an excerpt from the July post. Others were supportive of Loomer.

MAGA is splitting at the seams because its ruling class leaders are warmongers, but the rank-and-file rallied to Trump initially because he presented himself as opposed to warmongering (“I’ll get along fine with Putin” is how he clobbered all of his GOP warmongering opponents in the 2016 debate with them.) Read my Substack post about this titled, “ MAGA Leader Marjorie Taylor Greene Denounces the Warmongering. ”

MAGA is also splitting at the seams because its ruling class leaders are over-the-top supporters of Israel’s genocide of Palestinians, but the rank-and-file is against genocide. Read my Substack post about this titled,"MAGA Base Champion Marjorie Taylor Greene Repudiates the Israel Lobby (AIPAC). Now What's Going to Happen?”

This is what happens when a movement is based on lies, as is the case with the MAGA movement. Here are the chief lies on which MAGA is based (the first three are discussed further with an explanation of how they are used for divide-and-rule here):

The illegal immigrants are people who just happen to prefer to live in the United States instead of their own country.

Racial discrimination against non-white people in the past benefited working class white people and still does so today.

The purpose of the Israeli government’s violence against Palestinians is, and has always been, to make Israeli Jews safe, to protect them from the antisemitic Palestinians who want to kill them all.

Most transgender people agree with the absurd things that Big $-funded and Big $-promoted transgender activists advocate. (The truth is that most transgender people agree with this.)

U.S. military intervention in foreign nations may be foolish or wise but was/is never for the purpose of enabling the American rich to control and oppress the American have-nots. (Read the truth here.)

A movement based on lies cannot avoid being un-principled. And an un-principled movement cannot avoid making its rank-and-file eventually turn against it. This is what’s now happening with the MAGA movement. The fact is that 86% of the MAGA rank-and-file wants an egalitarian revolution; I write about how I discovered this fact here.

Similarly, the (for lack of a better phrase) “anti-MAGA” movement (the one led by Democratic party leaders and Robert Reich and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and so on) is also coming apart by the seams.

That’s why we see people such as Robert Reich writing stuff like this:

Reich (about whom I have written here) can see that the Democrats are losing credibility with their rank-and-file because Democratic party leaders are so obviously beholden to the very rich who are oppressing the rank-and-file. But Reich cannot offer the truly big new idea that is principled and inspiring to the have-nots, namely egalitarian revolution to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. Nope. All Reich can offer is the likes of Mamdani who wants to reform capitalism with reforms that the rich, who will remain in power, can easily neutralize so they can keep on treating the have-nots like dirt.