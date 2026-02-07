Share

As reported here:

When Stephen Miller offered his first big rollout of Donald Trump’s immigration agenda during the 2024 campaign, he demonstrated great enthusiasm for the idea of giant migrant camps. He gushed about creating “vast holding facilities” built on “open land,” which would enable Trump to escalate the volume and speed of deportations to unprecedented heights. Trembling with excitement, Miller vowed: “President Trump will do whatever it takes.” But a funny thing has happened with Miller’s authoritarian fever dreams. As plans for these new detention facilities have become public, they’re encountering opposition in some very unlikely places. Notably, that includes regions that backed Trump in 2024.

Trump’s MAGA base (read here about my personal experience with them) supports deportation of all the illegal immigrants because they believe a lie about those people and the ruling class censors the truth that refutes it. Read what the lie is in this footnote, and read the censored truth here.

But Trump’s MAGA base, when told the ugly truth about Stephen Miller’s wet dream of literal concentration camps for people detained on suspicion of being an illegal immigrant, say “No Way!”

Imagine what those same MAGA people would say if they knew the censored truth. They would be sympathetic to the illegal immigrants (because they are poor people who were forced by U.S. billionaires to have to illegally enter the United States just in order to survive) and furious at the billionaires for forcing millions of people to illegally immigrate.

Now you understand WHY the entire billionaire class (liber and conservatives both) and the politicians and pundits beholden to it censor the truth about WHY there are so many illegal immigrants. If you want to help break that censorship, read how here.