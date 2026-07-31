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Paulo Kirk's avatar
Paulo Kirk
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It's all in a word, no? "Illegal"? "Undocumented"? "Unregistered"? "Noncitizen"?

Yes, that AmeriKKKa, that Old Deportee and Internment Camp and Concentration Prison AmeriKKKa.

And, alas, here we have the "legal" version of pestulence:

Israel (sic) is home to thousands of international criminals accused or found guilty in a second country for committing a wide variety of crimes.

Many of the individuals are dual-nationals who have taken advantage of their ability to move seamlessly between Israel and their second country of citizenship to commit crimes and, in some cases, evade justice.

The scale of the criminality, and the volume of cases (relative to the population of Israel), is astonishing.

Some of those accused and charged have made minor or international headlines, some haven’t, but the scale of the issue was such that I thought it would be useful to document my research here.

In some cases, Israel has refused to extradite the wanted person despite requests from the country in which the crimes were committed.

Israel as a bolthole for financial fraudsters is a common theme. One of the most significant SEC fraud cases in recent years involved over 150 Israelis (some with dual US-Israeli nationality, others not), wanted for their role in conducting binary options fraud worth upwards of $100 billion.

Binary options are a type of financial bet where the outcome is essentially all-or-nothing. Instead of buying a stock or currency, you bet on whether the price of a stock or currency will be above or below a certain level at a specific time. While not illegal, the Israeli companies were accused of rigging and manipulating prices and expiry times and using fake identities.

For a decade until 2017, Israel was the global centre for the online binary-options industry. The Israeli police failed to investigate, so hundreds of cases were filed in Israeli courts by people from dozens of countries who had been defrauded.

One of the most notorious fraudsters was Lee Elbaz, the CEO of Yukom Communications, a dual US-Israeli national. She was arrested in 2017 when on holiday in New York and eventually convicted of wire fraud and sentenced to 22 years in prison.

Other prime Israeli movers in the binary options fraud business were Yossi Herzog and Yakov Cohen, both connected with Yukom and other binary options front companies. They were charged with $140 million fraud in 2019 but despite being under a DOJ criminal investigation the US chose not to pursue their extradition, while other Israeli co-conspirators in the Yukom case have joined Elbaz in serving jail sentences.

Other Israeli kingpins in the binary options sector include Ran Amiran and Malhaz Patarkazishvili, also known as Pini Peter. They were charged with $100 million fraud by the SEC for their role managing the fraudulent options trader Spot Option. Because it was a civil case and the DOJ wasn’t involved they weren’t eligible for extradition from Israel and continue to reside in Israel. It was reported in 2021 that Amiran had reached a financial settlement for the damages with the SEC, likely so that he could once again travel to the US. Peter, a friend of Netanyahu’s, remains unrepentant, despite being ordered to pay the US government $87 million, a judgment he has appealed against.

Israel is a haven for Jewish sex criminals and paedophiles to hide from justice, with the phenomenon so prevalent that even CBS News has written about it. Probably the most famous names associated with fleeing to Israel after being accused of sex crimes are the Hollywood directors Brett Ratner and Bryan Singer. Rush Hour director Rattner, a good friend of Netanyahu’s, fled to Israel in 2023 after being accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct and assault on set.

Singer, director of two X-Men films and 90s hit The Usual Suspects, fled to Israel around 2020 after being accused of sexual abuse, including abuse of children.

Israel is a magnet for criminals of all flavors!!!

And they call that LEGAL IMMIGRATION!!!!!!!!!!!

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/jews-on-parade-and-you-thought-it

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