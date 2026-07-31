The Liberal Leadership of Good Anti-Ice Americans is CORRUPT, and It Is Deliberately Preventing the Anti-Ice Movement from Winning.
The proof is that this leadership refuses to do the most obvious thing required to win.
Please restack this if you want more people to see it.
This wonderful egalitarian person, like billions of egalitarians, wants to know the truth about why there are so many illegal immigrants in the United States. The anti-ICE movement can win if, and ONLY if, it tells the American public the true answer to this question, which is currently censored by both conservative pro-ICE AND LIBERAL “anti-ICE” leaders. Go here to see 500+ similar photos of my egalitarian revolutionary neighbors in my little postal zip code.
Trump’s deportation of illegal immigrants is being successfully conducted and good anti-ICE people are failing to stop it.
The key reason, the CRUCIAL reason, Trump is able to conduct the cruel deportations is that there is substantial public support for deporting illegal immigrants. A recent Harvard/Harris poll is reported here:
“Most Americans Favor Immigration Enforcement”
In March, I told the Washington Post: “Most Americans favor immigration enforcement. They just don’t want to see or hear much about it.” For proof, look to the latest Harvard/Harris poll, which shows that as DHS has toned down the immigration-enforcement rhetoric, its policies have enjoyed a modest resurgence in popularity — possibly to the detriment of the president’s political opponents.
A Harvard Kennedy School poll of 30,388 Americans in December 2025 to January 2026 found 51% either strongly approved, somewhat approved or neither approved nor disapproved of the way Trump is handling immigration:
Anti-ICE people could stop the deportations by telling the public the TRUTH about WHY there are so many illegal immigrants. They could, for example, make posters like this one and plaster them everywhere:
The QR code above links to the article here, which also has a link to “Debunking the Myth that Illegal Immigrants Are More Criminal than U.S. Citizens: It’s fine to deport dangerous criminals who are illegal immigrants, but it’s wrong to stigmatize illegal immigrants in general as criminals; they’re less criminal than U.S. citizens.”
When people learn the truth—the censored truth—about WHY there are so many illegal immigrants, they change their mind and oppose deporting them. They change from believing that the deportations are the morally right thing to believing they are morally wrong.
And when the public stops supporting the deportations, then, and only then, will anti-ICE activism be able to truly stop the deportations. Juries, for example, will not convict anti-ICE activists when they are charged with a crime. Mayors of cities will be under much greater pressure to impede rather than tolerate or support ICE operations.
The unfortunate fact, however, is that the establishment liberal leaders of the anti-ICE movement REFUSE to tell the public the truth about why there are so many illegal immigrants. I wrote here about how (and why) the anti-ICE Illinois governor Pritzker, to take just one example, sabotages the anti-ICE movement this way.
Read this Guardian article about good people fighting ICE, suffering horrible repression, but never (as far as I can tell) aiming to tell the public the truth about why there are so many illegal immigrants. Whatever the reasons are for why these anti-ICE activists are not telling the public the truth about why there are so many illegal immigrants, the net result of their activism is to fail to stop the deportations.
Imagine if anti-ICE activists did things that focused attention of the truth about why there are so many illegal immigrants.
Imagine that, in addition to plastering stores etc. with posters like the one shown above, they also demanded that radio and TV stations give them air time to tell the public the truth. Imagine that, if the radio and TV stations refused, the activists did activism designed to force them to give them airtime. Imagine if there were sit-ins or building take-overs or other civil disobedience actions with the demand to let the public hear the truth about why there are so many illegal immigrants!
Even people who support the deportations would support the activists’ demand to break the censorship on such a key question.
This is the obvious kind of activism that the anti-ICE movement needs to do in order to win. The establishment liberals who pretend to be honest leaders of the anti-ICE movement, however, work hard to prevent this obviously necessary kind of activism from ever happening (because the establishment liberal leaders are beholden to the ruling class, which wants the have-nots to be hopelessly divided by the deportations issue.) We should not let them get away with that.
It's all in a word, no? "Illegal"? "Undocumented"? "Unregistered"? "Noncitizen"?
Yes, that AmeriKKKa, that Old Deportee and Internment Camp and Concentration Prison AmeriKKKa.
And, alas, here we have the "legal" version of pestulence:
Israel (sic) is home to thousands of international criminals accused or found guilty in a second country for committing a wide variety of crimes.
Many of the individuals are dual-nationals who have taken advantage of their ability to move seamlessly between Israel and their second country of citizenship to commit crimes and, in some cases, evade justice.
The scale of the criminality, and the volume of cases (relative to the population of Israel), is astonishing.
Some of those accused and charged have made minor or international headlines, some haven’t, but the scale of the issue was such that I thought it would be useful to document my research here.
In some cases, Israel has refused to extradite the wanted person despite requests from the country in which the crimes were committed.
Israel as a bolthole for financial fraudsters is a common theme. One of the most significant SEC fraud cases in recent years involved over 150 Israelis (some with dual US-Israeli nationality, others not), wanted for their role in conducting binary options fraud worth upwards of $100 billion.
Binary options are a type of financial bet where the outcome is essentially all-or-nothing. Instead of buying a stock or currency, you bet on whether the price of a stock or currency will be above or below a certain level at a specific time. While not illegal, the Israeli companies were accused of rigging and manipulating prices and expiry times and using fake identities.
For a decade until 2017, Israel was the global centre for the online binary-options industry. The Israeli police failed to investigate, so hundreds of cases were filed in Israeli courts by people from dozens of countries who had been defrauded.
One of the most notorious fraudsters was Lee Elbaz, the CEO of Yukom Communications, a dual US-Israeli national. She was arrested in 2017 when on holiday in New York and eventually convicted of wire fraud and sentenced to 22 years in prison.
Other prime Israeli movers in the binary options fraud business were Yossi Herzog and Yakov Cohen, both connected with Yukom and other binary options front companies. They were charged with $140 million fraud in 2019 but despite being under a DOJ criminal investigation the US chose not to pursue their extradition, while other Israeli co-conspirators in the Yukom case have joined Elbaz in serving jail sentences.
Other Israeli kingpins in the binary options sector include Ran Amiran and Malhaz Patarkazishvili, also known as Pini Peter. They were charged with $100 million fraud by the SEC for their role managing the fraudulent options trader Spot Option. Because it was a civil case and the DOJ wasn’t involved they weren’t eligible for extradition from Israel and continue to reside in Israel. It was reported in 2021 that Amiran had reached a financial settlement for the damages with the SEC, likely so that he could once again travel to the US. Peter, a friend of Netanyahu’s, remains unrepentant, despite being ordered to pay the US government $87 million, a judgment he has appealed against.
Israel is a haven for Jewish sex criminals and paedophiles to hide from justice, with the phenomenon so prevalent that even CBS News has written about it. Probably the most famous names associated with fleeing to Israel after being accused of sex crimes are the Hollywood directors Brett Ratner and Bryan Singer. Rush Hour director Rattner, a good friend of Netanyahu’s, fled to Israel in 2023 after being accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct and assault on set.
Singer, director of two X-Men films and 90s hit The Usual Suspects, fled to Israel around 2020 after being accused of sexual abuse, including abuse of children.
Israel is a magnet for criminals of all flavors!!!
And they call that LEGAL IMMIGRATION!!!!!!!!!!!
https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/jews-on-parade-and-you-thought-it