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This wonderful egalitarian person, like billions of egalitarians, wants to know the truth about why there are so many illegal immigrants in the United States. The anti-ICE movement can win if, and ONLY if, it tells the American public the true answer to this question, which is currently censored by both conservative pro-ICE AND LIBERAL “anti-ICE” leaders. Go here to see 500+ similar photos of my egalitarian revolutionary neighbors in my little postal zip code.

Trump’s deportation of illegal immigrants is being successfully conducted and good anti-ICE people are failing to stop it.

The key reason, the CRUCIAL reason, Trump is able to conduct the cruel deportations is that there is substantial public support for deporting illegal immigrants. A recent Harvard/Harris poll is reported here :

“Most Americans Favor Immigration Enforcement” In March, I told the Washington Post: “Most Americans favor immigration enforcement. They just don’t want to see or hear much about it.” For proof, look to the latest Harvard/Harris poll, which shows that as DHS has toned down the immigration-enforcement rhetoric, its policies have enjoyed a modest resurgence in popularity — possibly to the detriment of the president’s political opponents.

A Harvard Kennedy School poll of 30,388 Americans in December 2025 to January 2026 found 51% either strongly approved, somewhat approved or neither approved nor disapproved of the way Trump is handling immigration:

Anti-ICE people could stop the deportations by telling the public the TRUTH about WHY there are so many illegal immigrants. They could, for example, make posters like this one and plaster them everywhere:

The QR code above links to the article here, which also has a link to “Debunking the Myth that Illegal Immigrants Are More Criminal than U.S. Citizens: It’s fine to deport dangerous criminals who are illegal immigrants, but it’s wrong to stigmatize illegal immigrants in general as criminals; they’re less criminal than U.S. citizens.”​

When people learn the truth—the censored truth—about WHY there are so many illegal immigrants, they change their mind and oppose deporting them. They change from believing that the deportations are the morally right thing to believing they are morally wrong.

And when the public stops supporting the deportations, then, and only then, will anti-ICE activism be able to truly stop the deportations. Juries, for example, will not convict anti-ICE activists when they are charged with a crime. Mayors of cities will be under much greater pressure to impede rather than tolerate or support ICE operations.

The unfortunate fact, however, is that the establishment liberal leaders of the anti-ICE movement REFUSE to tell the public the truth about why there are so many illegal immigrants. I wrote here about how (and why) the anti-ICE Illinois governor Pritzker, to take just one example, sabotages the anti-ICE movement this way.

Read this Guardian article about good people fighting ICE, suffering horrible repression, but never (as far as I can tell) aiming to tell the public the truth about why there are so many illegal immigrants. Whatever the reasons are for why these anti-ICE activists are not telling the public the truth about why there are so many illegal immigrants, the net result of their activism is to fail to stop the deportations.

Imagine if anti-ICE activists did things that focused attention of the truth about why there are so many illegal immigrants.

Imagine that, in addition to plastering stores etc. with posters like the one shown above, they also demanded that radio and TV stations give them air time to tell the public the truth. Imagine that, if the radio and TV stations refused, the activists did activism designed to force them to give them airtime. Imagine if there were sit-ins or building take-overs or other civil disobedience actions with the demand to let the public hear the truth about why there are so many illegal immigrants!

Even people who support the deportations would support the activists’ demand to break the censorship on such a key question.

This is the obvious kind of activism that the anti-ICE movement needs to do in order to win. The establishment liberals who pretend to be honest leaders of the anti-ICE movement, however, work hard to prevent this obviously necessary kind of activism from ever happening (because the establishment liberal leaders are beholden to the ruling class, which wants the have-nots to be hopelessly divided by the deportations issue.) We should not let them get away with that.