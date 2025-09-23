Share

If you get your information from the liberal media then you don’t have a clue what the followers of Donald Trump (and the people flocking to TPUSA now) actually think, and you don’t understand how the liberal establishment did the heavy lifting to promote TPUSA-style religious revivalism. Here’s how it did it.

First, a word about what pro-Trump rank-and-file actually think.

I decided to talk to 50 random people at a pro-Trump rally—all white people wearing the red MAGA had and many waving American flags—and wrote here what happened when I asked them if they thought it was a good idea or a bad idea to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. Eighty-six percent said it was a good—or a great!—idea. Read my article, and whether or not you have attended a pro-Trump rally I think you will be surprised. My article also discusses what these pro-Trumpers think about race and illegal immigration. Again, read the article; I think you will be surprised. You will learn how the liberal media used deceit to make it seem that Trump supporters are all over-the-top racists.

There is clearly a very large overlap between the people who attended the huge Charlie Kirk memorial service in Glendale, Arizona September 21 and the people who attend pro-Trump rallies.

Here’s the important point about the people who partake in religious revivals with their typical interpretation of the Bible as the literal word of God (as the TPUSA movement apparently interprets it .) As religion scholar Reza Aslan explains (and others agree ):

"There is a fundamental misunderstanding among these critics of religion in that they believe, first and foremost, that people get their values, their morals from their scripture, when in reality the exact opposite is true. You bring your morals and your values to the scriptures; you don’t extract them from them. You learn that on day one of the study of religion — day one, that’s the first thing that you learn!"

When people bring their morals and values to a scripture such as the Bible (or Quran, etc.), it means that they rely on the scripture to provide a higher authority to support their pre-existing morals and values. People rely on this higher authority to reassure themselves that their pre-existing morals and values are indeed right, and also as a way of defending those morals and values against those who oppose them.

Thus during the days of slavery in the United States there were pro-slavery people citing the Bible to defend slavery and there were anti-slavery people citing the Bible to denounce slavery. Likewise today there are people citing the Bible for exactly opposite views, views they are bringing to the scripture and not views they are getting from the scripture.

The people attending religious revivals such as the recent Charlie Kirk memorial service and its ongoing TPUSA movement are for the most part using its Bible literalism as an authority to defend/legitimize their opposition to a host of truly horrible things that the liberal establishment has been promoting for several decades.

I discuss this in some detail in my recent Substack post, “Charlie Kirk and the Establishment Left: A Single Divide-and-Rule Team: The Establishment Left advocates things that are DESIGNED to be easily and persuasively denounced by Charlie Kirk types (formerly Rush Limbaugh, etc.) for DIVIDE AND RULE!”

In that Substack post I focused on race, gender and illegal immigration.

Charlie Kirk gained support from people who were opposed to (real, actual—read my linked post for proof) reverse racial discrimination against whites in the name of “anti-racism.”

Charlie Kirk gained support from people who were appalled by the medical profession (as ordered by the Biden Department of Health and Human Services) performing double mastectomies on 15 year old girls just because they said they were born in the wrong body.

Charlie Kirk gained support from people who were furious at what they perceived (wrongly, due to ruling class—both liberal and conservative media—censorship of the truth I spell out here) to be a wave of illegal immigrants consisting essentially of freeloaders—people who just wanted to cut in line to get into the United States in order to enjoy a nicer country to live in than their own, people who instead of working to make their own country a good one chose to enjoy the USA without doing the work that made it better, people who were lowering American wages by being cheap labor, people imposing a huge burden on the finances of American towns, people who were very often violent criminals, and people whom the liberal establishment defended by labeling as ‘racists’ those who opposed their illegal entry into the United States.

There are other reasons Charlie Kirk gained support. For example, he gained the support of people who thought it was morally wrong—child abandonment—for people to anonymously donate sperm (or an egg) to create a child that they had zero intention of ever knowing or raising, and thereby to prevent the child from ever knowing its biological father (or mother.) The liberal media kept it a secret from its readers/listeners, but the conflict over same-sex marriage was about such child abandonment. I discuss this in detail here. Opposition to same-sex marriage was to a great extent opposition to child abandonment. People relied on the Bible (“It was Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve”) to call in a higher authority in support of their opposition to child abandonment.

Charlie Kirk gained support from people who were appalled at the liberal establishment denying that there was any difficult moral judgment at all involved in aborting a fetus, even a perfectly healthy fetus (now baby) about to exit the birth canal. Read about this in my article about abortion here, in which I include a link to this video of an elected state representative supporting such an extreme late-term abortion.

Charlie Kirk gained support from people who were horrified by the Hamas attack on Israeli noncombatant civilian Jews on October 7, 2023, and were horrified that leftist students were disrupting college campuses in support (as the media—including the liberal media—falsely told them) of Hamas specifically rather than of Palestinians generally. The people flocking to Charlie Kirk had no idea (because of ruling class censorship that I describe here and here) that the Israeli government had been funding Hamas for decades and working (even after October 7) to keep it in power, as I prove with mainstream sources here. Nor did they understand WHY the Israeli government did that (I give and prove the explanation in detail here and summarize it in the article about Hamas: it was part of the Israeli billionaire ruling class’s strategy for making Palestinians be a bogeyman enemy with which to control and severely economically oppress and get rich off of the Israeli Jewish working class.)

Many people who very understandably intensely opposed the horrible things advocated by the liberal establishment flocked to Charlie Kirk with his powerful citing of the Bible as a higher authority in support of what people were feeling.

The more that the liberal establishment mocks the people joining TPUSA and cheering for Erika Kirk now, the more these people become convinced that they need to keep supporting TPUSA as a way of making sure that the liberal establishment’s horrible policies do not regain their former dominance. At the same time, the liberal establishment works overtime to persuade its followers (the people who listen to NPR and read the liberal media) that the people joining TPUSA are dangerous fanatics who will make the United States be like the Handmaid’s Tale or the 3rd Reich.

This is exactly how divide-and-rule works.

Big $ is in the driver’s seat with both the conservative leaders and the liberal leaders. The rank and file people following both of these types of leaders are not in the driver’s seat and they don’t know where their leaders are leading them. The Big $ leaders are leading us to a society in which the rich have more and more control over the have-nots (AI, digital surveillance, etc.) and are able to treat us like dirt more and more, that is for sure.

If the ordinary people driven into the arms of fundamentalist religious leaders, by revulsion at liberal establishment policies and by joint liberal and conservative media lies and censorship, are lured by these leaders into supporting truly oppressive policies—which might happen!—the blame falls to a very large degree on the liberal establishment, which has done the heavy lifting to make it happen.

Let’s expose what the rich are doing to divide-and-rule us. Let’s build an egalitarian revolutionary movement that will gain the enthusiastic support of virtually all the have-nots. That way we can create solidarity of virtually ALL the have-nots against the billionaire ruling class. That way we can make an egalitarian revolution, which is in fact what the vast majority of Americans want, whether they call themselves a conservative or a liberal or a leftist.