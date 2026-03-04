Share

Col. Larry Wilkerson at about the middle of this interview notes that:

“One of the people who stopped the action in our Congress to at least try to put some legal barriers in Trump’s way to go to war in Iran was Chuck Schumer, the leading Democrat. Chuck Schumer. And you have no idea, do you Nima, why he would do that. He’s bought and paid for by AIPAC. Bought and paid for by AIPAC.”

By the way, AIPAC, the Israel lobby, gets its power from the American ruling class.

By the way, tails don’t wag dogs.

By the way, “Israel’s Government Attacks Ordinary Jews As Well As Palestinians.”

What about Robert Reich?

Robert Reich, in one of his many emails to me (and to millions of others) with the subject line, “Sunday thought: Trump’s real reason for war,” says he opposes the Iran war. Here are his words telling anti-war people what we must do:

“Hopefully, the casualties will be limited. Hopefully, Americans will see through this. Hopefully, this will strengthen the resistance to Trump. Hopefully, it will lead to an even greater landslide victory for Democrats and independents in the midterm elections — if Trump allows midterm elections.”

He’s telling us to work for a landslide victory for Democrats—the party whose leading member is as pro-war as Trump. This is why I say Robert Reich is a misleader of the anti-war movement.

Yes, Robert Reich says the war is for a bad purpose. Here are his words:

“Here’s the real reason for this war. Trump wants it to divert Americans’ attention from everything that’s gone to shit on his watch: the economy, ICE’s cruel raids and murders, the crisis in public health as exemplified by the measles epidemic, our loss of friends and allies around the world, his boundless corruption, and his increasing unpopularity as shown in plummeting polls. “Oh, and there are the Epstein files, rapidly closing in on the man whose history of sexual assaults and braggadocio make his complicity highly likely.”

In order to be a mis-leader of the anti-war movement, one must of course say something negative about the reason for the war or else real anti-war people will ignore you. So Reich does that. It’s how he does his misleadership.

Think about it:

given the fact—yes it is a fact, as I prove here!—that most Americans would love to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor, and

given that this egalitarian revolutionary goal is what it takes to stop the warmongering (since the entire billionaire class uses warmongering to control us, the have-nots as I show in detail here), and

given the fact that we live in a fake, not a real, democracy (as everybody knows),

it follows that genuine anti-war advocacy entails advocating egalitarian revolution.

And it follows that people such as Robert Reich and all of the other so-called anti-war politicians who do NOT advocate removing the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor are MISLEADERS, working (whether knowingly or not) on behalf of the billionaire class to make sure that the anti-war movement never actually removes the warmongering billionaire class from power.