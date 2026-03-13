Share

I invite you to watch Brian Berletic’s video below to hear him destroy the absurd idea that the Israeli government controls the U.S. government.

The only criticism I have of Brian Berletic is that he doesn’t look at things from a thoroughly class perspective, only from a partial class perspective. Because of this weakness, Berletic, for example, warns viewers that what he is going to say will upset them because he will be telling them that the source of the evil of U.S. imperialism is what they see when they look in the mirror, and not Israel. In this, Berletic is wrong. He’s wrong because when ordinary Americans (Berletic’s viewers) look in the mirror they do NOT see the source of the evil of U.S. imperialism; on the contrary they see ordinary Americans—the have-nots, the working class Americans—who, along with the have-nots of the world, are OPPRESSED by the billionaire ruling class of the United States.

Berletic wrongly thinks that his viewers should feel guilty for what U.S. imperialism does (instead of avoiding feeling guilty by blaming U.S. imperialism on Israel.) No! Berletic’s viewers should feel ANGER, not guilt, at what U.S. imperialism does. U.S. imperialism is caused by the tiny class of people in the United States who have ANTI-egalitarian values and aims and who have gained power (since the days of the Founding Fathers) over the vast majority of people (including Berletic’s viewers) who have egalitarian values and aims.

Because Berletic does not have a thorough class perspective, he never explains the class nature of Zionism, namely that Zionist leaders since the days of the Holocaust have been all about gaining and now controlling a Jewish working class of their own, for which reason they have been treating Palestinians worse than dirt to make them be a frightening bogeyman enemy from which Zionist (Israeli) leaders pretend to be protecting working class Israeli Jews in order thereby to get away with severely economically oppressing and getting rich off of the Israeli Jewish working class. Furthermore, Israeli leaders for decades have been funding Hamas and working to keep it in power (even today!) precisely because Hamas aims and terrorist practices make the Palestinian bogeyman enemy maximally frightening. I prove all this in my articles here and here and here.

I have been arguing that Israel is not a ‘tail’ that ‘wags’ the American dog for many years. I have used a different argument than the perfectly valid one Berletic uses. My argument has been to show that the entire U.S. billionaire class has a perfectly rational (though evil) reason for over-the-top U.S. support for Israel. Furthermore, any single U.S. billionaire, if he/she wanted to, could DESTROY public U.S. support for Israel by informing the public of the true anti-Jewish-working-class purpose of Israeli government violence against Palestinians. The reason no U.S. billionaire does this is because they don’t WANT to do it. Period. The notion that U.S. billionaires are too afraid of the Israeli lobby to tell Americans the sordid truth about the Israeli government is absurd, since billionaires are financially secure and independent in contrast to people like myself who have nonetheless been able to speak the truth about Zionism. See my articles about this:

“The Israel Lobby’s Power Comes from The American Ruling Class”

Similar articles on Substack here and here.

Berletic makes a good point in his video by pointing out that the “Israel made me do it” theme provides a convenient way for U.S. rulers, if and when they decide they need to deflect public anger against their warmongering to somebody else, to deflect that anger against “the Jews.” What Berletic doesn’t mention, unfortunately, is that what is necessary to make this scapegoat maneuver work is public ignorance about the CLASS nature of Israel, that it (like the United States) is a dictatorship of the rich and is no more a state of ordinary Jews than the United States is a state of ordinary Americans.