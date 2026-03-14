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Below is just one of numerous examples of how the Israeli government is fomenting hatred of Jews. It does this by murdering innocent people in the name of the Jews, by FALSELY declaring Israel to be the “nation state of the Jewish people and of them alone.”

This is a lie since Israel is no more a state of ordinary Israeli Jews than the United States is a state of ordinary American citizens: each is in fact a dictatorship of the rich that oppresses its own citizens. Very few people, however, know that this (Israel being supposedly a “state of the Jews”) is a lie. I explain and prove that it is a lie in my articles .

But most people, very unfortunately for the international working class as well as for ordinary Jews, believe the lie. U.S. billionaires want people to believe this lie because it pits working class people against each other along the lines of Jew versus not-Jew. This lie is also the basis for the War on Terror because it allows U.S. rulers to portray any violent resistance to the Israeli government’s unjust attacks on Palestinians as motivated by hatred of Jews (and hatred of “our freedom”) rather than hatred of oppression.

Millions of people, such as Aymanb Ghazaleh reported on below, all over the world only know that a military force flying the Jewish Star of David has been killing innocent people since the founding of the Israeli state in 1948.

Inside the United States more and more people (many millions by now) are, for perfectly justifiable and understandable reasons, furious at the Israeli government for its blatant genocide of Palestinians. They are also angry at all of the pro-Israel politicians, including Trump, who act as if they were controlled by Israel: providing Israel enormous—over the top!—amounts of military and economic and diplomatic support and thereby diverting wealth to Israel that should be used to make life better for ordinary Americans.

People with very large audiences, such as Tucker Carlson and Nick Fuentes, are now identifying U.S. support for Israel as the problem.

The U.S./Israel war on Iran has now amplified the anger of many Americans, including the MAGA base, against Israel and those who support Israel. Joe Rogan’s huge audience of millions is hearing him declare that the war is a betrayal:

People with huge audiences such as Candace Owens are explicitly blaming Israel for the harm Americans are (and will be) suffering due to the warmongering betrayal supposedly at the behest of Israel. Owens in one podcast says,

“Bill Ackman [a major pro-Israel billionaire donor] wants me imprisoned for suggesting that Americans should not die for Israel.”

Young Americans—Gen Z—are especially furious at Israel for both the genocide and its unjust diverting of wealth from the U.S. to Israel. The NYT has an article about this headlined:

This article reports on a 31 year old named Fishback who is running for governor of Florida and attracting large crowds of Gen Z youth, many still in high school. The author reports:

Most of all, Fishback has made contempt for Israel and its American lobby a centerpiece of his campaign, constantly reminding audiences how much America spends on Israel while its own needs are ignored. He often calls Byron Donalds, a Black Republican congressman who is the front-runner in the governor’s race, “AIPAC Shakur,” a play on Tupac Shakur. Appearing on Tucker Carlson’s show in January, Fishback described the “sexual, sadistic” pleasure that pro-Israel donors get in forcing America to “bend over” for a foreign country. Carlson endorsed him and wrote, “Pretty soon, all winning Republican politicians will talk like this.”

Here is what I say to those of my readers who ( wrongly in my view ) believe that U.S. imperialism is the “tail” wagged by the Israeli “dog.”

At least, when you express this view, also denounce the Zionist lie that Israel is the “national state of the Jews and only of them.” If you don’t feel confident to refute that lie, then read my articles here and here and here and learn how.

If you don’t refute this Zionist lie and only talk about how the U.S. is controlled by Israel (or how Israel is an unsinkable U.S. aircraft carrier), then you really REALLY are promoting OLD FASHIONED hatred-of-Jews-antisemitism. You will be helping to ensure that the rightful anger at Israel will very often be old-fashioned antisemitic hatred of Jews just because they are Jewish!

This will lead to more and more violent attacks on ordinary Jews (on synagogues such as the attack I reported above) and other similar attacks. And this will, of course, further divide have-nots against each other and thereby empower the ruling billionaire class.

And this in turn will strengthen Zionism’s control over Jews in Israel because that control rests on the false (but never refuted!) claim that Zionist leaders are protecting Jews from their antisemitic enemies.

Of course it would be much better if ordinary Jews helped to refute the Zionist lie. But they typically believe it, which is tragic. Most Israeli and very many if not most American Jews believe that Palestinians want to kill the Israeli Jews just because they are Jewish, that they want to “drive the Jews into the sea,” that Israel’s violence against Palestinians is only for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe, and that even the genocidal magnitude of Israel’s violence is necessary to make Jews safe.

This is why ordinary working class Israeli Jews follow their horrible genocidal orders in the IDF. And this is also why (to repeat, read the proof here) the Israeli working class is unable to mount a successful (it was huge in 2011, but was easily killed by Netanyahu without winning any demands) resistance to their billionaire ruling class economic oppressors. The Israeli ruling class kills all such efforts by declaring them to be unpatriotic, of going against the Israeli government that is (according to the Zionist lie) protecting ordinary Israelis from the REAL enemy—the Palestinians, and even of giving aid and comfort to that enemy.

The key thing to keep in mind, however, is this. There is a huge difference between people who do despicable (a.k.a. anti-working-class, a.k.a. anti-egalitarian, a.k.a. evil) things for selfish reasons while knowing perfectly well that the lies and pretexts for these horrible deeds are false, versus people who do such despicable deeds because they genuinely believe the lies and pretexts for those deeds.

Failure to explain the class nature of Israeli society, either by referring to Israel (i.e., all Jews who live in Israel regardless of class) as the dog that wags the U.S. tail, or as an unsinkable U.S. aircraft carrier in the Middle East, means failure to persuade the American public to stop supporting Israel by explaining that Israeli violence against Palestinians was never and is not now for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe, but on the contrary is for the purpose of enabling billionaires to get away with economically oppressing and getting rich off of the Israeli Jewish working class.

Useful idiots

Those who refuse to explain this class character of Israel to the American public on the specious grounds that Israeli working class Jews are currently pro-Zionist are useful idiots who please the Zionists. They are useful idiots for Zionists the same way that there were useful idiots for the American ruling class on the issue of race. I’m referring to those who speciously argued that MLK, Jr. was wrong (or foolish) for talking about CLASS, specifically for explaining how Jim Crow harmed the poor whites as well as blacks. These useful idiots said MLK, Jr. was wrong (or foolish) because the poor whites all (supposedly) supported Jim Crow. A specious argument if ever there was one!

Oppressive ruling classes LOVE their useful idiots!

We need to refute the damn Zionist lie! This takes work. This requires identifying the exact lie (i.e., that Israeli violence is for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe) that enables Zionism to maintain sufficient U.S. public support to keep its vital U.S. governmental support. It requires figuring out how to persuasively refute the lie.

Unfortunately all too many activists would rather just wave the Palestinian flag, condemn Israel (all Israeli Jews without distinction), and cover up the class character of Israel by either 1) blaming Israel for all of U.S. imperialism’s crimes; or 2) describing Israel as an unsinkable U.S aircraft carrier.

Do you want to win, or lose?

What I am advocating does in fact persuade American working-class passionately pro-Israel Jews to change their mind and become anti-Zionist. I have persuaded such Jews to change their mind this way with the CLASS approach I discuss here.

If you, dear reader, cannot claim to have ever persuaded such a person to change their mind this way, then I suggest you have more to learn from me than I from you on this question.

What will YOU do?

Your call.