JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

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currer's avatar
currer
10hEdited

You are right in that there are deeper agendas at play. The global ruling class want us fighting each other in hatred and they deliberately create realities and show us images to cause chaos. I doubt this can be stopped as too many cannot take the time to learn and think.

The Israeli State is entirely dependent on the US Empire for its existence. The US needs Israel to maintain control over the Middle East and its oil reserves. US wealth is dependent on the petrodollar.

The financial system is crashing and moving to CBDCs and a war is necessary to provide the excuse for these changes. Iran war puts pressure on China's oil supply. The US policy is to kill two birds with one stone to maintain control of middle eastern oil, deny oil to China, and have an excuse to bring in a new financial system.

China is rapidly growing and the US needs to act now to destroy this competitor. Peaceful co-existence is unknown to the USA. It is a world of "winners" and "losers" to them. They are terrified of finding themselves "losers" A sick mentality.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pols1FsSA1g

War grinds on (Live) w/ Brian Berletic

Brian Berletic is the best commenter on US policy. The war with Iran has been planned for forty years.

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Roslyn Ross's avatar
Roslyn Ross
17h

It is also worth remembering that while Zionism posed as a solution to anti-semitism, it also required anti-semitism to get as many Jews as possible as colonists in Palestine. It still requires anti-semitism for the same reason and has always been a major promoter of false flags and agendas which encourage and create anti-semitism.

Israel needs Jews to survive. It always did. And that is why it has always worked to exterminate non-Jews. The real question is how many stupid Jews are there in the majority who do not live in what is called Israel?

The irrational thing is that if every Jew on earth, around 15 million, managed to set up in Palestine they would still not have the numbers to hold it against Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Egypt, Iraq, Iran, Turkey etc. They can only survive with American money and weapons and they are, since actions speak louder than words, incapable of living in peace with anyone.

I mean what sort of fool in a piddly little State in the Middle East openly talks about Greater Israel and the taking of Lebanon, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and slabs of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Iran as their goal? Israeli soldiers have this map sewn onto their uniform. There is a level of deranged insanity in such a plan and what shocks most people around the world is why the Americans continue to help them in their madness.

Israel was conceived, founded and has functioned in terrorism and atrocities for more than a century and the reality is, most Jews have not only supported it from the start they have funded it. Yes, there were some Jews, a tiny minority who rejected Israel from the start but most did not. Yes, there are growing numbers of Jews who now reject Israel as a liability but again, MOST DO NOT.

There are many intelligent, educated decent people who are followers of Judaism and I know some of them, who have always supported Israel and sent their kids on camps to learn what? How to kill Goyim and how to hate Palestinians?

They have also supported the truly evil Birthright scheme, teaching their children that they have a right to Palestine even thought they and none of their ancestors for thousands of years have ever lived there.

Jews have played a major part along with Zionists and Israelis in infiltrating Governments, politics and media throughout the Western world, to compromise the rights of citizens and to push the Israeli agenda.

So, while we must applaud the minority of Jews with ethics and principles, we cannot let Jews in general or their religion off the hook because they have played a major part in the atrocity that is Israel and the countless atrocities it has committed. It is and always has been a terrorist State founded and functioning in supremacist hatred, violence, theft and destruction. And most Jews have not only allowed that to happen they have helped it to happen.

Until a majority of Jews categorically reject and condemn Israel and all it stands for, then they and their religion will be tainted by association.

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