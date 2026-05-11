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I met this wonderful egalitarian man recently and asked him if he knew that there were purple splotches on his face and if he knew that there was a treatment for that; he laughed.

I subscribe to the online NYT only to get the cooking recipes, which are sometimes very good, but occasionally my eyes fall on the front page. On May 9 I looked at the front page and and noticed three articles that, while being about apparently very different topics, all had something in common. They each reflected an incurable problem that exist in the world purely as a consequence of it not being an egalitarian world.

Here are the three headlines that caught my attention:

I think I get to share 10 articles per month with non-subscribers so despite the NYT paywall maybe you can read these articles here (about China) and here (about a lawmaker) and here (about NBA teams tanking. I couldn’t prevent this headline from indenting itself—sorry.)

Xi’s problem

If you read the article about China you’ll see that:

Xi Jinping spent 13 years building a military to rival that of the United States. But the stronger the Chinese forces grew, the less he trusted the generals he had handpicked to run them. The purge China’s leader, Xi Jinping, has inflicted on the military elite was plain to see at a recent legislative meeting. A year earlier, state television footage showed around 40 generals in the room. This time, there were only a handful. Yet Mr. Xi indicated that an upheaval that rivaled those of the Mao era was not over. Stony-faced, he warned the remaining officers to beware of disloyalty. “The military,” he said, “must never have anyone who harbors a divided heart toward the party.”

As the article goes on to discuss, Xi Jimping has sacked LOTS of generals because he believes they are not loyal to him (the party) and are instead corrupted by bribes and other wealth they get from their high ranking positions.

Corruption, as I discuss in some detail here, is an incurable problem in a society that is not egalitarian. Here’s why. In a non-egalitarian society it is perfectly legal for somebody to possess enormously more wealth (and the associated luxury and privilege that it bestows) than others (i.e., to be a hog) as long as one didn’t acquire this great wealth by doing something illegal. There is, thus, a great motivation for some people to be secretly corrupt. Only by making society be egalitarian—with no rich and no poor and with it being illegal to be a hog and with the economy based not on money but on the principle of “From each according to reasonable ability, to each according to need or reasonable desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need”—will this motivation (the main one, though not the only one) for corruption be eliminated.

Short of changing China from its current anti-egalitarian character (with a few billionaires and lots of dirt poor, some details of which appear here) to a truly egalitarian character (no rich and no poor and not based on money, as elucidated here), there is no way Xi can truly solve this problem or likely even make a serious dent in it.

Spies corrupting lawmakers in the United States

It’s no different in the United States. The article about the lawmaker reports:

When a man identifying himself as Chris Chen reached out this winter to an aide on a House committee focused on threats from China, he came armed with a lucrative offer. The staff member, Mr. Chen proposed, could earn $10,000 or more by barely lifting a finger. All he would need to do is agree to phone calls every other week to share information about the committee’s work and U.S. foreign policy about China. Insights into U.S. trade or national-security issues, including the Trump administration’s plans for Venezuela in the aftermath of the January military operation there, would be especially valuable, Mr. Chen said. To sweeten the pot, Mr. Chen repeatedly promised to send the aide $2,000 up front.

According to the article the staff member did not accept the bribe and spy. But the fact remains that people in the United States are quite susceptible of being bribed because in our anti-egalitarian society it’s legal to have a lot of money and as long as one can keep its illegal origin a secret nobody will think one’s great wealth is a red flag. It’s well known, after all, that the laws enacted by congress reflect bribes of all sorts taken by our so-called representatives from lobbyists bankrolled by the very rich.

NBA basketball teams losing on purpose

Now lets consider the problem of NBA basketball teams losing on purpose. The NYT article is not about players being paid by gamblers to lose on purpose. It’s about a different problem described this way:

The annual N.B.A. draft lottery will be held on Sunday, giving the league’s worst teams a chance at the top pick in the draft and offering hope and optimism to their long-suffering fans. Yet for years, the N.B.A. has struggled with a problem that undermines the entire intention of the draft. It’s a problem the league can’t quite fix and can no longer ignore: tanking. In the current system, the league’s worst teams have the best odds of getting a top draft pick. Tanking, simply put, is the practice of losing on purpose, in hopes of improving a team’s draft chances. Fans complain about it. Writers criticize it. In 2018, Mark Cuban, then the majority owner of the Dallas Mavericks, was fined $600,000 by the league just for talking about the possibility of tanking — and he was fined $750,000 in 2023 for resting star players and violating league policy. As a practice, tanking has no real parallel in other professions. No hospital deliberately provides bad health care for several years in the hope of attracting top doctors. No restaurant intentionally serves bad food today to earn better reviews tomorrow.

As the NYT article goes on to explain, it is a very thorny problem with no terrific solution. The solution the NYT identifies is a mere half-measure.

I say that the root of the problem—specifically the problem of tanking, which is a form of lying and cheating the fans by denying them the team’s best performance that they are told they will be seeing—is the anti-egalitarian nature of our society. Here’s why.

Professional sports in our anti-egalitarian society is all about using sports (and using people’s desire to root for “their” team) as a way of enriching some people (the owners of the teams and some of the players) so they can become far wealthier than most people. Towards this end professional sports teams want people in the city that the team is associated with to view it as “their” team and thus be enthusiastic fans of it and pay the big bucks to watch the home games.

Team owners (and the leagues and associations for the given sport) have created a profit-maximizing sports business model that entails getting fans to be enthusiastic by making their team be a winning team with fantastic players. This in turn requires that the best athletes in the world be apportioned to the various teams in a manner that destroys any genuine connection between the team and the city it is associated with, since the team of a given city may very well contain not a single player born or raised or even having gone to school in that given city.

The NBA, in order to keep this money operation going, has to prevent the worst teams from staying the worst forever, hence the policy of giving the worst team the best draft pick so that its fans remain paying fans. And hence the inevitable ‘tanking’ problem.

Here’s the egalitarian solution to this ‘tanking’ problem. Stop making sports a way to make some people far richer than others. Take the money out of sports (along with taking it out of society entirely, as described here). Have local sports teams consist of local people, period. If the team consists only of local people then it will have enthusiastic fans no matter how well or poorly it does, and the team will always be motivated to win. This is not complicated! But it is not how some people can get very rich by using sports, is it?